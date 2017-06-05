Listen Live
A Georgia man was surprised to find a snake inside a gas bump. 

WATCH: Man pulls large snake from gas pump

By: Tom Jones, WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: WSBTV.com

CEDARTOWN, Ga. -  Video shows a Georgia man pulling a snake out of a gas pump, and he said it was “no big deal.”

>> Read more trending news

Brandon Radke said that he took precautions to make sure the snake didn't bite him and that the feat was easy because he and snakes get along just fine.

“I love snakes,” Radke said.

Onlookers at the Cowboys Shell Gas Station in Cedartown, Georgia, watched in shock as Radke pulled a 3- to 4-foot snake out of a pump.

Radke said he saw a commotion near the pumps and was told a snake was inside.

Radke said he used the pump’s  nozzle to move the snake around so he could grab it behind the head to safely remove it.

“Once you grab behind the head, it can’t really reach around and get you,” Radke said.

He says he had to work to pull it out, but he finally got it. 

Related: MUST SEE: Snake clings to side mirror of moving car

Customers said they could have never done what Radke did.

“I'd take off running,” Tammy Gault said.

“This old man would have a heart attack,” Pete Gault added.

Radke took the snake out back in the woods and released it.

He says it was a nonpoisonous rat snake, but he wrapped his shirt around his hands just in case it tried to bite him.

Watch raw video of the snake being pulled from the pump below.

  • Trump tries to boost legislative agenda in Congress
    Trump tries to boost legislative agenda in Congress
    As President Donald Trump meets Tuesday with Republican leaders in the House and Senate, his legislative agenda continues to face struggles in the Congress, as GOP lawmakers look to jump start White House plans for major changes to the Obama health law, money to spur construction of new roads and bridges, a major tax reform proposal, and more. “The President will welcome Representatives and Senators to the White House to talk more about what’s next on the legislative agenda,” said spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Here’s what Congress will try to do – with a push from the White House: 1. Senate deal making on health care. The biggest item on the to-do list is in the Senate, where Republicans are still looking for a way to come to an agreement on a plan to make major changes in the Obama health law, as there were no hints that anything had changed during the recent 10 day break. “I don’t really have anything new to tell you,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). “My personal view is we’ve got til now to the Fourth of July to decide whether the votes are there or not,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO). “We’re ready to land this airplane,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), referring to the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare. “It’s been in the air for seven years, and it’s time to come in for a landing.” But right now, it’s not clear if Republicans can cobble together fifty votes. GRAHAM says he doesn't think Republicans will pass a health care bill in 2017. 'I just don't think we can put it together among ourselves.' — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 5, 2017 2. Waiting on the details of a tax reform plan. The White House on Monday night made clear that we won’t see details of a Trump tax reform bill this summer. “Realistically, our expectation would probably be after Labor Day,” said White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short, who told reporters that the White House wants to put together one Republican plan. “What we’re trying to avoid is to have a House bill, a Senate bill, and a White House bill,” Short said. Last week, President Trump said he was pleased with work on the tax bill. “Our tax bill is moving along in Congress and I believe it’s doing very well,” Mr. Trump said. But, right now, there is no bill, and according to the White House, we won’t have one for at least another three months. –@POTUS: 'Our tax bill is moving along in Congress and I believe it's doing very well.' pic.twitter.com/3ydxrv7cbN — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 1, 2017 3. Like tax reform, few details on infrastructure plan. This has been billed ‘Infrastructure Week” by the White House, as officials try to drum up interest and support in the President’s plans for new roads and bridges. But – like with tax reform – there is no infrastructure bill as yet in the House or Senate, or details from the White House, as officials say the specifics won’t be out for a few months. On Monday, Mr. Trump endorsed the idea of privatizing the nation’s Air Traffic Control system, a plan that was labeled “low hanging fruit” by a top adviser. But at this point, there still aren’t any details on how the President would fund a big boost in money for new roads and bridges – in fact, Mr. Trump’s own budget would cut $95 billion for road and bridge construction. 4. Work on 2018 spending bills remains in limbo. Congress has started hearings on next year’s budget, but no one knows how much money there will be to spend at this point. Federal law says Congress is supposed to approve an outline – the budget resolution – by April 15. Republicans still haven’t produced that plan, as the top line number for discretionary spending remains unclear. “We don’t have allocations yet,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), as lawmakers in both the House and Senate wait to see where Republicans try to set spending levels for the Executive Branch in 2018. Because of the Congressional schedule, we pretty much already know that there will be stop gap budgets and maybe a year end Omnibus funding measure. Congress only has 43 scheduled work days between now and the end of the fiscal year. 5. Trump tries to use his powers of persuasion. With a dinner Tuesday night, and meetings with top Republicans in Congress earlier in the day, President Trump will certainly have the chance to make clear to Republicans that he wants action on a host of measures in the House and Senate. But as the above calendar shows – there isn’t that much time, especially when you take five weeks off during the summer. And when you add in major hearings on Russia, that also sucks some of the oxygen away. “There’s no doubt that keeping members focused on investigations detracts from our legislative agenda,” said Short, the White House legislative director. Right now, it’s clear the Trump agenda needs a jolt. Trump has grown impatient with the slow pace of his agenda. If he wants it to pass, he needs to learn how to negotiate & work with Congress — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) June 5, 2017 White House officials say they expect a “busy summer” in Congress on the Trump Agenda – stay tuned.
  • Boy saves little sister after spotting cancerous lump while wrestling
    Boy saves little sister after spotting cancerous lump while wrestling
    A British family is asking for help after their son spotted a lump in his sister’s throat that changed their lives forever. According to the family’s GoFundMe page, 11-year-old Aaron East was playing with his 7-year-old sister, Amy, at their home in Essex, England when he noticed a growth in the back of her throat. >> Read more trending news He called for his mom, Carly East, 31, who immediately knew something was wrong. “It was no normal lump it could only be described as a tumor. Panic set in…” the family wrote on their GoFundMe page. East took her daughter to the hospital, where doctors performed a biopsy. A week later, the family got the devastating news. Amy had a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma. The girl is now undergoing chemotherapy treatments. The family is planning to travel to the U.S. so Amy can receive a specialized form of radiation therapy. The family says Carly had to quit her job to take care of Amy, which has left them under financial strain. They started a GoFundMe page to help with travel costs and raised enough money to travel to the U.S. for treatment. Amy expressed her gratitude in a heartwarming video posted to her Facebook page, Amy’s Angels. Any additional money raised will go towards pediatric cancer research. The family says the chemotherapy treatments have left Amy feeling weak, tired, and in pain. But, despite it all, she’s staying positive. “Above all that, there was a smile. The biggest smile you have seen. Because Amy is now officially kicking cancer’s (butt)!!” the family wrote on Facebook. You can donate to the family fund here.    
  • Gas prices continue downward trend
    Gas prices continue downward trend
    Summer travelers are enjoying some of the lowest gasoline prices in the nation here in Oklahoma. AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.09 on Monday. The price is the lowest in the seven-state region and tied for second lowest in the U.S.  Average gas prices in Mississippi and Alabama are also $2.09. South Carolina has the lowest price in the nation at $2.03 per gallon. Nationally, the price of gasoline increased one cent to $2.38 from last week, but pump prices in 30 states fell as much as four cents.  AAA says the decline in gasoline prices is typical following a long holiday weekend.
  • Online cancer reporting tool may help save lives
    Online cancer reporting tool may help save lives
    If you're being treated for cancer, speak up about any side effects. A study that had patients use home computers to report symptoms like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival - by almost half a year, longer than many new cancer drugs do. The online tool was intended as a quick and easy way for people to regularly report complications rather than trying to call their doctors or waiting until the next appointment. Researchers had hoped to improve quality of life but got a bonus in longer survival. 'I was floored by the results,' said the study leader, Dr. Ethan Basch. 'We are proactively catching things early' with online reporting. Patients were able to stick with treatment longer because their side effects were quickly addressed, he said. People shouldn't assume that symptoms are an unavoidable part of cancer care, said Dr. Richard Schilsky, chief medical officer of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. 'You want to be able to reach your provider as early and easily as possible,' because a sign like shortness of breath may mean treatment isn't working and needs to be changed, he said. The study was featured at the cancer group's annual meeting in Chicago on Sunday and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
  • What happens when customers are all armed during store robbery
    What happens when customers are all armed during store robbery
    There are a lot ways that a robbery can go wrong, and one thief in Brazil encountered just about all of them at once. A surveillance video of the incident puts the date at May 31. >> Read more trending news  The would-be thief walked into a store and pulled out a gun. However, in moments, he was on the floor with every other customer in the store pointing a gun at him. We don’t have many details about the situation right now, but Brazil is a nation with fairly relaxed gun laws in comparison to the rest of the developed world. According to NPR, between 8,000 and 9,000 Brazilians die each year from gun homicides. In order to legally own a gun in the South American nation, you cannot have a criminal record and have to pass a mental health test.
