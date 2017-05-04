WATCH: Kids have adorable reaction to classmate’s new prosthetic leg

A group of children’s heartwarming reaction to their classmate’s new prosthetic leg is getting a lot of attention around the world.

>> Read more trending news

A 7-year-old British girl identified only as Anu had her leg amputated shortly after birth and has relied on a prosthetic leg to get around her whole life, the BBC reported.

She recently was given a new prosthetic thanks to a National Health Service program in England that allocated nearly $2 million to give 500 kids running blades to they can have better mobility.

“It makes me run faster and do my street dancing faster,” Anu told BBC Midland Today.

The BBC captured a heartwarming video of Anu showing off the blades to her friends at school.

“Is that your new pink leg?” one girl asks.

“Wow!” exclaims another classmate.

Two little girls gave Anu a big hug before taking her hand and running with her around the playground, testing out her leg.

People around the world were touched by the special moment caught on camera.

“Every single person in this office had a tear (and) a smile,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Kids showing up all us adults how to treat each other equally no matter where or what they look like,” wrote another.

Check out the heartwarming video below: