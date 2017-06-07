WATCH: Catfish ‘walking’ on Florida streets

The rain in South Florida has been so bad that some catfish are getting flooded out.

A video, posted on Twitter by ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones, shows a catfish attempting to swim in a puddle in a residential area.

The small catfish is seen slithering along a stream of water in the gutter alongside a road.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation says that “walking catfish” can live with little or no oxygen and often end up in roadways when there is flooding.

The fish often end up in storm drainage systems and can get pushed out onto the streets when there are heavy rains.

Like I said we've had a lot of rain here in Miami. Look what I found this morning on the sidewalk outside my home. Catfish pic.twitter.com/3neTY2qsTk — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) June 7, 2017

Several other social media users posted videos of catfish in the streets. The catfish prefer to live in shallow bodies of water that often dry up seasonally.

Soggy day in South Florida. Saw a bunch of walking catfish near the northern boat ramp into the Loxahatchee Refuge. #fieldwork pic.twitter.com/dcJSAWbnmT — Brian Garrett (@vladeb) June 5, 2017

With more rain expected in the state on Wednesday, there may be more unusual fish sightings on the way.