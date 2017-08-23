Watch: Camera catches thief grabbing family’s dachshund from driveway

An Oklahoma City family is heartbroken after their dog was stolen from their driveway Saturday night.

A security camera at Justin and Kerri Tyler’s home captured the incident in full. The grainy video shows a woman in a dark red convertible pull into the driveway and approach Fiona, their miniature wire-haired dachshund, who had wandered into the roadway before following the car into the driveway.

“She gets out and she acts like she’s trying to be nice to the dog, because there was a truck passing her,” Justin Tyler told KFOR in Oklahoma City. “As soon as that truck passes her, she put her hand on her like that, mashed her into the ground, scooped her up, jumped up, handed her to the person in the car, closed the door and off they were gone.”

>> Read more trending news



The distraught couple filed a police report, but as of Wednesday, Fiona was still missing. A tearful Kerri Tyler had a message for the thief.

“I would say, ‘Please bring my dog back home,’” she told the news station. “She’s my dog. She knows she’s my dog. I’m her mom.”

As of Wednesday morning, the dognapping had garnered national attention. Kerri Tyler wrote on Facebook that she was doing an interview with CNN.

“Fiona’s story has reached the big boys,” she wrote. “You two thieves’ time is running out.”

She described Fiona as white and silver, with a tan beard. She indicated that her family was considering offering a reward for the dog’s return.