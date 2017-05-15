The Washington Post is reporting that in a May 10 meeting, President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador.

Analysis: Trump sharing highly classified information with Russia shows his extreme hubris https://t.co/USjksCKgNl — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 15, 2017

In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, Trump jeopardized a source of intelligence on the Islamic State, according to the paper.

Trump has the power to declassify anything, but sharing information without permission of the ally who provided it represents “a major breach of espionage etiquette, and could jeopardize a crucial intelligence-sharing relationship,” according to the New York Times.

Buzzfeed later reported that two officials have confirmed the report, indicating that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.”

US official on Trump revealing classified info to Russians: “It’s far worse than what has already been reported”https://t.co/zj8psn7rL9 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 15, 2017

The newspaper said that Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.

Just now: SecState Tillerson says POTUS did not discuss "sources, methods or military operations". pic.twitter.com/0OeRSG0OjP — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 15, 2017

The CIA is declining to comment.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.