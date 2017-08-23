One dad was so tired of his son ignoring his calls and texts he’s decided to take matters, and his son’s phone freedom into his own hands.

Nick Herbert developed the app ReplyASAP.

It will take control of a cellphone’s screen and sounds an alarm, even if the phone is set to silent, forcing the phone’s user to answer the call and unlock the device, Good Housekeeping reported.

The app also sends a read receipt when the receiver has opened the message.

The app, which currently is only available on Google Play, is free, as is the first connection. There are in-app purchases that will cost phone owners between 99 cents and $13.99. Herbert is developing an iOS version.

Good Housekeeping pointed out that there are other apps available now that will allow parents to lock their child’s device if they don’t respond quickly enough. You can also set a read receipt if you go to settings in the standard Messages app.

