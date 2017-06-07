Walmart tests automated grocery kiosk pickup

An Oklahoma City Walmart is the test site for new grocery technology that could make the trip to a super center less of a headache.

The box store giant has introduced an automated kiosk where shoppers, who select and pay for their groceries online, can drive up and pick up their purchases without setting foot inside the traditional bricks-and-mortar store, NewsOK reported.

More than 30,000 items, from fresh produce, to meat, to dairy items, can be ordered online and picked up for free 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the test site, Mashable reported.

The cost of the groceries are the same as if shoppers left their cars and selected the products themselves, but they do have to have a $30 minimum order, NewsOK reported.

Employees select the products ordered, then store the items in bins inside of a refrigerated kiosk, where a customer can then walk up to a touchscreen and punch in a code and pick up their groceries.

A similar kiosk is being tested in the United Kingdom.

