SEATTLE - Vili Fualaau, who married his former teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, in May 2005, filed for separation this month, according to King County Superior Court in Washington State.
Letourneau was convicted of having sex with Fualaau, who was her student as a 12-year-old.
Letourneau’s story began in June 1996 when police discovered her and Fualaau in a minivan parked at a marina. Letourneau said the boy was 18. The two were taken to a police station and later released. Letourneau was a married 34-year-old mother of four.
Letourneau was pregnant in the fall of 1996 with Fualaau's child. Letourneau first met Fualaau when he was a student in her second-grade class at Shorewood Elementary School in Burien, Washington.
Following a tip, police interviewed Fualaau on Feb 25, 1997. Letourneau was pulled out of a teachers’ meeting and arrested for statutory rape.
In an agreement with prosecutors, Letourneau pleaded guilty in August 1997 to child rape in exchange for a 3-month jail sentence and probation. Judge Linda Lau accepted the deal on condition that Letourneau have no contact with Fualaau. By that time, Letourneau had given birth to Fualaau's daughter.
She was released after three months, but Seattle police officers later found Letourneau and Fualaau in a car. Letourneau was arrested for a probation violation in February 1998.
She was pregnant again with Fualaau's child that winter.
A judge vacated the plea bargain in February 1998 and sentenced Letourneau to 7 ½ years in prison. She was released in August 2004.
Letourneau and Fualaau were married in Woodinville on May 20, 2005. She was 43 and Fualaau was 22.
