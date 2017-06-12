Video shows flaming boat being towed down Florida highway

Thanks to the detective work of several Internet users, it has been determined that a viral video of a pickup truck towing a boat in flames on a roadway was taken in Miami-Dade County.

The GIF, which shows a navy blue pickup truck towing a white boat that was engulfed in flames, went viral after it was posted in a Reddit forum earlier this week by a user who goes by the name “iBleedOrange,” according to the Miami New Times.



The clip eventually found its way into a Miami-themed Reddit channel, and users noticed the surroundings in the video looked familiar.

Redditors collaborated with the help of Google Maps to determine the exact location where the video was recorded: Newton Road in Southwest Miami-Dade County, across the street from Jorge Mas Canosa Middle School, according to the Miami New Times.

It is not known how old the GIF is, or who originally recorded the odd incident.