Video captured by mom shows lightning bolt that nearly killed her son
Close

Video captured by mom shows lightning bolt that nearly killed her son

Protect Yourself from Lightning

Video captured by mom shows lightning bolt that nearly killed her son

By: Rare.us

Video captured by Argentinian mother Carolina Kotur shows the moment her son was nearly struck by lightning as he played in their yard during a recent storm. Even with other tall objects apparently around him, the electricity seemed to aim right at him.

>> Read more trending news

The unnamed 12-year-old boy survived the near-strike, reports the Daily Mail. In the moments before the lightning bolt struck, the boy was playing with an umbrella and a drainpipe that was gushing water.

Kotur says she was inside comforting her daughter, who is frightened by such storms, when she began filming.

>> RELATED: Enormous bolt of lightning narrowly misses man as it smolders everything in its path

“It was morning. I was with my daughter in the room, calming her, because she is scared of lightning, said Kotur. “My son was walking in the rain and I started filming because I was making a joke, and right next to him the lightning struck.”

“Thank God, nothing happened to him,” she added.

The Daily Mail reports that the strong storm system has claimed the lives of people and livestock in Argentina and neighboring Paraguay.

  • OK Supreme Court rejects registration fee
    OK Supreme Court rejects registration fee
    While the legislature wrestles with how to fix the state budget, the state Supreme Court ruled against a measure Tuesday that would have raised funds. House Bill 1449 would have established a $100 fee for the registration of an electric vehicle and a $30 fee for a hybrid vehicle. Governor Mary Fallin was disappointed with the court’s decision. “Fortunately, lawmakers are in special session now working on how to adjust a shortfall of $215 million of state appropriations caused when the state Supreme Court earlier this year struck down a proposed smoking cessation fee,” said Gov. Fallin. Revenue from the fees were projected to raise more than $506,000 for the current 2018 fiscal year, and $1.01 million for the 2019 fiscal year.  The measure passed the House, 61-36, and the Senate, 29-11.
  • Defense attorney collapses, dies during closing arguments in murder trial
    Defense attorney collapses, dies during closing arguments in murder trial
    An Alabama defense attorney is being remembered for her dedication to her clients after she collapsed Thursday while delivering closing arguments in a murder trial.  Jean Darby, a well-known defense attorney in Lauderdale County, died Saturday at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital, according to the Times-Daily in Florence. She was 64 years old. Darby was in the middle of closing arguments in the trial of Alfonzo Jarmon when witnesses said she appeared to stumble. She caught herself on the jury box, then collapsed, the newspaper said. WHNT News 19 in Huntsville reported that Darby remarked to jurors moments before her collapse about how tiring the case must have been for them because it had exhausted her as well.  Law enforcement officers, along with a juror who was a registered nurse, performed CPR until paramedics arrived, the Times-Daily reported. Darby was taken to the hospital, where doctors suspected she may have suffered a brain aneurysm or a stroke.  Her cause of death was not immediately known.  >> Read more trending news Jarmon, 34, was accused of fatally shooting 77-year-old Charles Hugh Perkins on April 29, 2016, in the yard of Perkins’ home. The men lived next door to one another.  The Times-Daily reported that witnesses testified they saw Jarmon shove the elderly man before grabbing his hand and pulling a gun. Jarmon shot Perkins in the head. Jurors, who told the trial judge on Friday that they could proceed without Darby, deliberated for about 30 minutes before finding Jarmon guilty of murder, the newspaper said. Lauderdale County Judge Gil Self appointed attorneys to represent Jarmon in Darby’s place.  Jarmon faces life in prison when he is sentenced in December.  Colleagues mourned the loss of Darby, who was described as a humble woman who did her best to serve others. District Judge Carole Medley, who was at the hospital awaiting Darby’s test results before her death, described her as “one of the most well-respected and well-thought-of attorneys in (the Florence) area.” “She worked extraordinarily hard to be sure anybody she represented had all the rights the law allows,” former prosecutor and Judge Mike Jones told the Times-Daily. 
  • Veteran space shuttle commander dies
    Veteran space shuttle commander dies
    Paul Weitz, a retired NASA astronaut who commanded the first flight of the space shuttle Challenger and also piloted the Skylab in the early 1970s, has died. He was 85. Weitz died at his retirement home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Monday, said Laura Cutchens of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. No cause of death was given. A NASA biography says Weitz was among the class of 19 astronauts who were chosen in April 1966. He served as command module pilot on the first crew of the orbiting space laboratory known as Skylab during a 28-day mission in 1973. Weitz also piloted the first launch of the shuttle Challenger in April 1983. The five-day mission took off from the Kennedy space Center in Florida and landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California. The Challenger was destroyed and seven crew members killed during its 10th launch on January 28, 1986.
  • GOP starts probe of Russia-uranium deal, FBI actions on Clinton emails
    GOP starts probe of Russia-uranium deal, FBI actions on Clinton emails
    Republicans in the Congress moved on Tuesday to launch a pair of new investigations of actions in the Obama Administration, focusing first on a uranium deal with a Russian company and ties to the Clinton Foundation, and also starting a probe to fully review FBI actions during 2016 about the agency handled the investigation into the emails of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Both of those matters have drawn the public interest of President Donald Trump, who sternly criticized the news media last week for not asking more questions about the Uranium One story. “Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!” the President tweeted. Mr. Trump has also long charged that former FBI Director James Comey used his agency to protect Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. “James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton,” Mr. Trump tweeted earlier this year. Here is what Republicans outlined today: Russia-Uranium One – The House Intelligence Committee and the House Oversight Committee will start a joint probe looking at the sale of a company to Russian interests that holds large amounts of uranium reserves in the United States. In recent weeks, conservatives have pressed for a review of the issue, claiming an FBI informant was not being allowed to tell his story of Russian ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton. NEW: House Intel chair Devin Nunes announces 'inquiry into Russia's involvement' in uranium deal from several years ago. pic.twitter.com/kis2wlzLRR — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 24, 2017 “This is just the beginning of this probe,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who said the Congress was not properly briefed on the uranium sale, which happened between 2009 and 2013. “It’s important to find out why that deal went through,” said Rep. Peter King (R-NY), who said he had asked questions years ago, but never received answers from the Obama Administration. “We do have a witness, who was a confidential informant, who wants to talk about his role in this,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a member of the Oversight Committee. GOP-led House Oversight and Judiciary panels announce joint inquiry into DOJ handling of the Clinton email investigation — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 24, 2017 FBI-Clinton email probe – Also today, the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee announced a joint investigation of how the FBI dealt with the Clinton email investigation during the 2016 campaign. “Decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016 have led to a host of outstanding questions that must be answered,” said Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), in a written statement issued by their committees. The two chairs said their probe would start with the following questions: “Congress has a constitutional duty to preserve the integrity of our justice system by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken,” Goodlatte and Gowdy added.
  • Trump renews fight with Corker just before lunch with GOP Senators
    Trump renews fight with Corker just before lunch with GOP Senators
    Hours before sitting down for lunch with Republican Senators at the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump renewed his feud with a retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), blasting Corker as a “lightweight,” accusing him of standing in the way of tax reform, and repeating a string of debunked accusations against the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “Isn’t it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn’t get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus!” Mr. Trump tweeted, reigniting a Twitter feud from a few weeks ago. The Twitter volleys by the President promised to make the GOP lunch into a somewhat uncomfortable gathering, just as the White House tries to rally Republicans behind a still-to-be-developed tax reform bill. Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal &amp; couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017 …Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017 Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017 Corker, who has not been shy about criticizing the President for his diplomatic and military decisions – and use of Twitter – fired right back. Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017 The visit by the President to the Capitol comes at an important time legislatively, as GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate are ready to cobble together the details of a tax reform package – as some want Mr. Trump to weigh in with details. “What are his non-negotiables?” asked Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who told reporters it’s time for the President to deliver more specifics on what he likes – and doesn’t like – when it comes to the fine print of tax reform. “We’ve got big issues that are moving – those have to be resolved – and at least know where the President’s priorities are,” Lankford added in an interview just off the Senate floor. His tax cut plan is on the menu as Pres Trump has lunch at the Capitol today with Senate Republicans. He wants plan enacted this year. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 24, 2017 On Monday, the President further unnerved Republicans when he proclaimed his opposition to any tax changes in the 401(k) program – it was exactly the kind of move that has worried GOP lawmakers, as they develop a tax bill. While Republican lawmakers talked optimistically on Monday about unveiling the full details of a tax plan as early as next week, there were reports that the details weren’t even finalized. The first stop for tax reform will be the House Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), who told reporters on Monday that he’s optimistic the Congress will be able to move quickly on the plan. Chairman Brady says as soon as budget approved by House W&amp;M Cmte will announce date when tax reform text will be released &amp; date of markup — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) October 23, 2017 White House officials have repeatedly said that the average American family will see a benefit of around $4,000 from tax reform. “If that’s true it will be awesome, if it’s not true, heads will roll,” said Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL). “I just hope we can get it through,” Yoho added.
