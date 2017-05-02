A Michigan couple is hospitalized with severe injuries after a vicious mauling by a pit bull belonging to the woman’s son.

The pair was attacked Sunday night at their home in Roseville. It was not the first time the dog has attacked them, according to local news outlets.

When police arrived at the home, they found a 52-year-old woman covered in blood, with severe bite wounds to her head, face and arms, WJBK-TV reported.

Her 51-year-old boyfriend was found unconscious on the living room floor with severe wounds to his face and arms.

Police at the scene called the couple’s injuries “horrific.”

Police had troubling entering the home and had to distract the dog to get in.

The animal was subdued and captured by animal control, along with a second dog in the home.

The pit bull has now been euthanized.

The woman’s condition was upgraded to serious on Monday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Her husband is still in critical condition.

“This attack is one the most vicious any of our officers have ever seen,” Roseville police Chief James Berlin said, according to the Free Press.

“They have a long, long road back.”

The couple were also attacked by the same dog two weeks ago and was treated for less severe injuries.