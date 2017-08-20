USS John McCain involved in collision with merchant ship

A U.S. Navy destroyer was involved in a collision with a merchant ship Sunday.

The USS John McCain collided with the "Alnic MC" at 6:24 a.m. in the Strait of Malacca off the coast of Singapore in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. 7th Fleet.

The USS John McCain sustained damage to its left rear side. Search and rescue efforts are underway, officials said.

The ship is named for both McCain Sr. and Jr. who served in the Navy.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.