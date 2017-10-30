Unconscious woman, infant found inside car at Florida Walmart

A Greenacres woman was arrested Friday in a Walmart parking lost after she was found unconscious inside a car with heroin-filled syringes in the console and a baby in the back seat, according to an arrest report.

Charisma Rae Jean Bondonese, 31, is facing charges possession of controlled substances without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and child neglect. She was being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday morning in lieu of $6,000 bail.

The baby, whose age and relationship to Bondonese is blacked out in the arrest report, was not harmed.

A Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy found Bondonese passed out in a Honda Accord at about 11:15 p.m., the report said. When the deputy opened the door, Bondonese nearly fell out of the car.



Syringes could be seen throughout the vehicle, the report said. Bondonese said the needles were to treat her diabetes, but when Greenacres Fire Rescue crews checked out the woman, they reported that her blood-sugar levels were normal. The deputy also observed “track marks” on Bondonese’s forearms.

Two syringes found in the vehicle’s console tested positive for heroin, the report said.

The report does not detail who was given custody of the baby. During a court appearance Sunday, Bondonese was ordered not to have any contact with minor children.

The Walmart parking lot in Greenacres is also the location where a family -- including five malnourished children -- were found living inside a Toyota in December.

PBSO said after that incident that the area is plagued by crime and narcotics activity.