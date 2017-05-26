Uber driver mistakes sinkhole for puddle, car plunges into muck

Homer Simpson will get his day at Cooperstown on Saturday as he will be inducted into “inducted” into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 years after the “Homer at the Bat” episode of “The Simpsons”aired on Fox. >> Read more trending news “Homer at the Bat” aired on Feb. 20, 1992, and featured the voices of Ken Griffey Jr., Wade Boggs, Ozzie Smith, Don Mattingly, Roger Clemens, Darryl Strawberry, Jose Canseco and Steve Sax, ESPN reported. In a prepared “statement,” Simpson said it is “truly an honor for me to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame.” “My record for eating hot dogs will never be broken. I've been a fan for 40 years, which is how long some games take. And I can't wait for the ceremony in Canton, Ohio.” D’oh! The Hall of Fame is in Cooperstown, not Canton (the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame). The episode will be shown Saturday in its entirety on an outside screen at baseball’s shrine. Simpson’s induction will include his onscreen acceptance speech, Hall of Fame officials said. Sax, who won two World Series rings and was a five-time All-Star, said he gets asked more about his role in “The Simpsons” than about his career. 'I get asked as much about being on `The Simpsons' as I do about baseball,' Sax told ESPN. 'They don't want to know how it was to hit against Nolan Ryan. They want to know about being on that show.' In the episode, Simpson pinch hits for Strawberry with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning. He gets hit in the head with a pitch, giving his Springfield team a 44-43 victory.