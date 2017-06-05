Trump officially declares travel restrictions as travel ban

For months, the Trump administration has been doing nearly everything to say that the president’s travel policy was not an outright travel ban.

That stance appears to have been ended by the president himself after a few morning tweets.

President Donald Trump, taking to Twitter, said that he is calling it a travel ban, despite what lawyers and courts are saying.

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken a difference stance than his spokespeople. In February, Trump called his executive order a travel ban while his administration was adamant that it wasn’t an outright ban.



Trump added that the Justice Department should not have stopped his original plan, replacing it with a “watered down, political correct version they submitted to S.C. [Supreme Court].”



People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The ban temporarily restricts travel from a handful of Muslim-majority countries to the U.S., CNN reported.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he wanted a stop to all Muslim immigration to the U.S., CNN reported.



Trump tweeted from his personal account, not the official @POTUS account.

