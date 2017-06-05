Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
68°
H 86
L 65

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
68°
Overcast
H 86° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 65°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Trump officially declares travel restrictions as travel ban
Close

Trump officially declares travel restrictions as travel ban

Trump officially declares travel restrictions as travel ban
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 7: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration will return to court Tuesday to argue it has broad authority over national security and to demand reinstatement of a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries that stranded refugees and triggered protests. (Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)

Trump officially declares travel restrictions as travel ban

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images

WASHINGTON -  For months, the Trump administration has been doing nearly everything to say that the president’s travel policy was not an outright travel ban.

That stance appears to have been ended by the president himself after a few morning tweets.

>> Read more trending news

President Donald Trump, taking to Twitter, said that he is calling it a travel ban, despite what lawyers and courts are saying.

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken a difference stance than his spokespeople. In February, Trump called his executive order a travel ban while his administration was adamant that it wasn’t an outright ban.

Trump added that the Justice Department should not have stopped his original plan,  replacing it with a “watered down, political correct version they submitted to S.C. [Supreme Court].”

The ban temporarily restricts travel from a handful of Muslim-majority countries to the U.S., CNN reported.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he wanted a stop to all Muslim immigration to the U.S., CNN reported.

Trump tweeted from his personal account, not the official @POTUS  account.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • TPD: Shooting victim located inside vehicle in middle of street
    TPD: Shooting victim located inside vehicle in middle of street
    Tulsa police uncover the reason for a shots-fired call to 911.   The caller heard the gunshot about 2:30 a.m. Monday. KRMG interviewed Tulsa Police Corporal James Stump. He said officers were dispatched to investigate the report of shots being heard in the area of Sequoyah Park near 3500 East Newton Place. “As officers were in route a gray pickup was discovered stalled in the middle of the street at 1100 North Harvard Avenue,” Cpl. Stump said. I'm told that's as far as the victim had been able to drive. He was taken to the hospital for treatment to the gunshot that hit him in the arm. Police were interviewing the victim to help find the shooter who has not yet been arrested.
  • American Airlines plane veers into mud at Texas airport
    American Airlines plane veers into mud at Texas airport
    An American Airlines plane is out of the mud at San Antonio International Airport.   American spokeswoman Alexis Aran Coello said Sunday that investigators are trying to determine what prompted the pilot of Flight 2214 to abort takeoff and slide off the runway Saturday. She says weather hasn't been ruled out as a factor.   The incident suspended flights for several hours. No injuries were reported.   National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson says the agency reviewed the incident and followed up with American but doesn't plan an investigation. Knudson says the Boeing 737 wasn't damaged.   The plane was heading to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday when it was diverted to San Antonio because of storms in Dallas.
  • Must-see photo shows man calmly mowing lawn as tornado looms
    Must-see photo shows man calmly mowing lawn as tornado looms
    When a tornado touched down near Three Hills in Alberta, Canada, on Friday, one man wouldn’t let that keep him from his yard work. Cecilia Wessels posted the photo, which is going viral on Facebook, of her husband, Theunis, as he brazenly mows the lawn with a tornado contorting the clouds behind him. >> See the photo here She told CBC News that she gave her husband a to-do list and went to take a nap. She woke up to her daughter telling her that her father refused to come inside even with a tornado on the horizon. >> Watch: Massive tornado touches down in Calgary, drivers barely notice Wessels said her whole neighborhood was outside taking photos and videos of the funnel, which caused some property damage but no injuries. She didn’t expect the photo to get this big, she said, telling CBC: “Now everyone is like, ‘Why is your husband mowing the lawn?’” >> Read more trending news Theunis insisted that he was never in any danger. He told CBC: “It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away. Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us. I was keeping an eye on it”
  • A Tulsa police chase ends with a carjacking suspect arrested
    A Tulsa police chase ends with a carjacking suspect arrested
    A Tulsa police chase ends with a carjacking suspect arrested.   The carjacking victim's wife and three children were inside the pickup, parked outside a Quiktrip store when a man with a gun told them to get of the truck. A witness reported the carjacker fired a gunshot at another individual as he drove away northbound from the QT at 28 North Harvard around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers spotted the suspect driving in the wrong direction on Harvard before he eventually bailed out of the truck near 3800 North Harvard. The police helicopter and a canine tracked the suspect to a ditch where he was hiding and was arrested. The pickup had damage to a window, but the victims were not injured. I'm told the suspect may have sustained a police dog bite during the arrest.
  • 2 injured in industrial accident
    2 injured in industrial accident
    Two employees at Cabot Corporation in Pryor have injuries after an industrial accident. We're told the accident was connected to an equipment failure Sunday, leaving one employee trapped for almost two hours. One of the injured employees was taken to a Tulsa hospital by Life Flight. A Mayes County Emergency Management official had no information on what caused the accident.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.