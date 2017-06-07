Trump names FBI director nominee: Christopher Wray

President Donald Trump has named his nominee for the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Trump took to Twitter to announce that he is submitting Christopher A. Wray to lead the FBI.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

The nomination comes weeks after Trump fired now-former FBI Director James Comey. Comey is scheduled to testify in front of a Senate intelligence committee Thursday.

Trump fired Comey in May over the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails leading up to November’s presidential election. Comey was appointed director in 2013.



Wray, a former assistant attorney general who led the Justice Department’s criminal division under George W. Bush, started as an attorney at Atlanta-based legal giant King & Spalding in 1993 and served between 1997 and 2001 as an assistant U.S. attorney in Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2003 and led the criminal division for two years before returning to King & Spalding as a partner.

He also served as Chris Christie’s lawyer during Bridgegate, the investigation into the closing of traffic lanes over the George Washington Bridge leading from New Jersey into New York. Two former Christie aides were convicted for closing the lanes to punish a mayor who wouldn’t endorse Christie. The mayor was a Democrat; Christie is a Republican, The Associated Press reported.

Trump had struggled to find a successor to Comey after his controversial decision to oust the FBI chief and a string of candidates, including former Sen. Joe Lieberman, are either out of contention or have withdrawn their names from consideration.

