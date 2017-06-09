Plenty of celebrities were outraged by President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. As the investigation deepens into possible ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government, those opinionated stars (and Democratic politicians and some pundits) have bandied the term “obstruction of justice” around. The term also cropped up after Comey’s testimony to members of the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

Trump hasn’t been charged with obstruction of justice. However, several other public figures have. There are many different types of obstruction of justice that fall under various state and federal statutes, according to the Ohio State Bar Association, though the term usually involves any actions that impede an official investigation or otherwise thwart the justice system. Some are misdemeanors and some are felonies, depending on the particulars of the incident and where it occurs.

Here are few notable people in the public eye who have been charged with the crime.

1. Martha Stewart

Crafting queen Martha Stewart was convicted of obstruction of justice in 2004 after she made a suspiciously well-timed stock sale and lied about it to investigators. CNN Money reported she was sentenced to five months in prison.

2. Barry Bonds

Obstruction of justice has played a big role in cases involving athletes’ use of performance-enhancing drugs. Barry Bonds was charged with obstruction of justice after giving rambling testimony related to performance-enhancing drug use. He was ultimately found not guilty in 2015 after a “years-long, multimillion-dollar” legal battle, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Another famous baseball player, Roger Clemens, was charged with obstructing Congress after testifying about performance-enhancing drug use. He was also found not guilty in 2012, The New York Times reported.

3. Enrique Iglesias

Crooner Enrique Iglesias was charged with obstruction of justice after a traffic stop in 2015. CBS News reported that Iglesias was driving a car when he was pulled over, and then tried to switch spots with a passenger. He entered a not-guilty plea.

4. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was arrested after a bag of cocaine fell out of her purse during a traffic stop in 2010, according to NBC 4 New York. After lying to police about whether she owned the purse, Hilton was charged with a misdemeanor, obstructing an officer. She pleaded guilty and avoided prison time.

5. Richard Nixon

The most buzzed-about case in relation to the Comey testimony has been that of former President Richard Nixon. According to ABC News, obstruction of justice was included in the three articles of convicted, brought against Nixon. Nixon resigned before he was impeached, and was later pardoned.

Former President Bill Clinton was impeached on grounds of obstruction of justice, but the U.S. Senate acquitted him.