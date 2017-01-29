Listen Live
National
Trump administration in defense mode over controversial Muslim travel ban
Trump administration in defense mode over controversial Muslim travel ban
By: Shelby Lin Erdman Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Trump administration went on the defensive on Sunday over President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order banning Muslims from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the United States for 90 days, making the talk show rounds and explaining the controversial decision.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said there won’t be any apologies over the new order after the ban sparked widespread protests in the U.S.  on Saturday and prompted a court order temporarily barring the U.S from deporting some people.

The action “doesn’t affect green card holders moving forward,” Priebus said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The court order came as dozens of people were detained on Saturday as they arrived in the U.S., most already enroute as the order took affect on Friday.

Top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway said  on “Fox News Sunday” that the emergency court order “really doesn’t affect” the temporary travel ban at all.

The executive order is about “preventing, not detaining,” Conway said, adding that only a small percentage of travelers had been impacted.

President Donald Trump also took to Twitter early Sunday. “Our country needs strong border and extreme vetting,” he tweeted.

He followed up that tweet with another about the dangers Christians face in some places in the Middle East. “Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!”

Trump’s order is getting pushback in Congress, though, even from fellow Republicans.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman said “I think we should slow down.” He also said lawmakers need to be part of the discussion on how best to tighten security and better vet foreigners entering the U.S.

Portman also said he doesn’t believe Trump’s executive order was properly reviewed.

The U.S. is “this beacon of hope and opportunity for the rest of the world” and should stay that way, Portman said.

Virginia Republican Barbara Comstock said on Twitter that it’s unconstitutional to ban people from the U.S. on religious grounds, but that she does support “increased vetting based on national security concerns.”

But Trump’s order “went beyond the increased vetting actions that Congress has supported on a bi-partisan basis,” Comstock said.

  • A plan in dairy-obsessed Wisconsin is dubbed too “Gouda” to fail
    A plan in dairy-obsessed Wisconsin is dubbed too “Gouda” to fail
    The plan was too 'gouda' to fail. The Wisconsin Legislature agreed Tuesday to make cheese the official dairy product of the dairy-obsessed state, which produces more 3 billion pounds of cheese per year. That's more than any other U.S. state. The state's official animal is the badger, also the mascot of the University of Wisconsin. But its official domestic animal is the dairy cow, and milk is the official state beverage. The idea to give cheese its rightly place in state designations came from a fourth grade class in Mineral Point, a city in southwest Wisconsin that's home to one of the state's nearly 150 cheese plants. The Senate approved the measure Tuesday. The bill previously cleared the state Assembly, and Republican Gov. Scott Walker is expected to sign it.
  • Sapulpa teacher arrested on drug, embezzlement complaints
    Sapulpa teacher arrested on drug, embezzlement complaints
    An elementary school teacher in Sapulpa was arrested on drug and embezzlement complaints Monday after someone discovered disturbing conversations on her Facebook account, which she reportedly left open on a school computer. Police were called to Holmes Park Elementary School Monday and arrested Megan Nicole Sloan, 27, after she allegedly admitted pawning two school-owned laptops, possessing Xanax on school grounds, and taking field trip money from students. An affidavit filed in the case indicates syringes found in her purse tested positive for possible heroin and methamphetamine. They also found small amounts of both drugs, as well as Suboxone, a prescription drug used as a painkiller which also gets prescribed to people suffering from opioid abuse. Sloan faces charges of embezzlement, possession or purchase of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Trump administration puts calorie count rules on hold
    Trump administration puts calorie count rules on hold
    The Trump administration is putting the brakes on new posted calorie count requirements for chain restaurants. The new signs and new menus with calorie counts were to be posted by Friday across the country. But those requirements are now being delayed. >> Read more trending news The calorie counts are required by the 2010 Affordable Care Act. It mandates posted calorie counts at all chain restaurants with more than 20 locations and for prepared foods at grocery stores and convenience stores.In a statement, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price applauded the FDA decision to delay the rules for a year.“restImposing burdensome rules that leave business managers and owners worried about harsh potential penalties and less able to serve their customers is unwise and unhelpful,” Price said.The FDA also plans to look into rewriting the rules, saying in a statement that the goal is to “reduce the regulatory burden and cost and improve the flexibility of these requirements.” Margo Wootan of the Center for Science in the Public Interest said changes and delays will hurt consumers.“They talk about flexibility in this administration, but flexibility is Washington-speak for rolling back the standards,” Wootan said.Since the rule was scheduled to go into effect Friday, most big restaurant chains and many grocery stores had already added the calorie counts to their menus.“They’ve already spent the money to post the calories,” Wootan said.Grocery stores have been the biggest critics of the calorie rules.“Implementation of this regulation would be one of the most expensive regulations for the supermarket industry, with estimates exceeding $1 billion,” said Laura Strange of the National Grocers Association. The FDA says it is now reopening public comment on the calorie count rules.
  • FBI Director defends handling of Clinton, Trump election year probes
    FBI Director defends handling of Clinton, Trump election year probes
    Facing flak from members of both parties for completely different reasons, FBI Director James Comey told a U.S. Senate hearing that he would not change how he handled revelations about Hillary Clinton’s email server right before the 2016 elections, as Democrats demanded to know why the FBI chief had instead stayed silent about a pre-election probe of links between Russia and the campaign of President Donald Trump. “Even in hindsight – and this has been one of the world’s most painful experiences – I would make the same decision, Comey said. “I would not conceal that on October 28th from the Congress,” he added, telling Senators that a move to keep that development from Congress would have been “catastrophic.” His voice rising in his own defense before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Comey told Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) he still feels “mildly nauseous” that his announcement about possible new Clinton emails – less than two weeks before Election Day – might have influenced the outcome of the race for President. FBI Dir. James Comey: 'It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election.' https://t.co/C1OKDyvELp pic.twitter.com/1LduBzhqDi — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 3, 2017 “Why didn’t you just do the investigation like you would normally, with no public announcement?” asked Feinstein, as Democrats weren’t buying Comey’s public explanation, still believing that the FBI chief put his thumb on the scale late in the 2016 campaign against the Democratic Party’s nominee. “In my 42 years here, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT). While Democrats pressed Comey over how the FBI dealt with the Clinton email server matter – saying people were “confused and disappointed” – the FBI chief also took flak from the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee over the handling of the probe into links between Russia and the campaign of President Donald Trump. “It was a hard choice – I still believe in retrospect, the right choice – as painful as this has been,” Comey said, not budging from his decisions. Supporters of Clinton were clearly not swayed by the FBI Director’s explanation. Comey's 'speak or conceal' explanation falls completely apart when you recall he chose 'speak' for the Clinton probe & 'conceal' for Trump. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) May 3, 2017 Put aside July announcement & Oct 28 letter for a moment. Comey first confirmed fact of Clinton probe in fall 2015. Never did same for Trump — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 3, 2017 This answer doesn't hold up b/c 1) he spoke re: HRC but chose to 'conceal' re: Russia investigation 2) what was in the emails was knowable https://t.co/nW7zkTOICx — Glen Caplin (@GlenCaplin1) May 3, 2017 While Democrats were aggravated with Comey, there was grumbling from Republicans as well over how the FBI dealt with questions about Russia and the Trump Campaign. “So, a cloud of doubt hangs over the FBI,” said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), who started the hearing by raising questions about the “Steele Dossier,” a private intelligence review undertaken by a former British Intelligence official. Grassley also directly pressed Comey on whether he and his top aides had been leaking information from the Russia investigation about aides to the Trump Campaign – Comey’s response was he was not giving reporters any information. Grassley: Have you ever been an anonymous news source on the Trump or Clinton investigation? Comey: “Never.”https://t.co/5JyNwIM04p — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 3, 2017
  • College student gets 3 years probation for punching puppy to death
    College student gets 3 years probation for punching puppy to death
    A 20-year-old University of Central Florida student was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday for punching his puppy to death in June. >> Read more trending news  The judge in the case called the dog’s death disturbing and unusual, because the owner took his 4-month-old puppy to the veterinarian after critically injuring it. Luke Stribling said he lost his temper and attacked the Shiba Inu puppy, Julian, after it relieved itself inside the house. Stribling told the judge he regretted what he did. “Absolutely, not a day goes by that I don’t think about that situation, and it haunts me to this day,” he said. Judge Leticia Marques commended Stribling for taking responsibility for what he did. “You have never once tried to avoid responsibility, which is incredibly unusual,” she said. “You never denied what happened. So you obviously loved the dog.” As part of his plea deal, Stribling has to perform community service, pay $1,000 to an animal charity and never own a pet ever again. “I’m talking, you can’t own a goldfish,” Marques said. “You understand me? I don’t want you near animals.”
