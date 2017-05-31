Truck sinks at Washington boat launch

Someone really missed the boat when they hit the the lake over the holiday weekend, or they were hoping that their truck was one of those amphibious models.

Either way, Lakewood police in Washington said that someone ended up with their pickup underwater, The News Tribune reported.

Police took the opportunity to post the “rescue” to Facebook.

The truck was left submerged overnight because of darkness, police said in the post.

Police divers had to help recover the vehicle the next day.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident, The News Tribune reported. Police did remind boaters “to be attentive and thorough when launching and retrieving.”

