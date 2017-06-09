Tractor-trailer explodes into ball of fire on Florida highway

A tractor-trailer heading north along a Florida highway Friday evening hit a guard rail and exploded into a large ball of fire, according to several news reports.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said the truck hit the rail around 5:30 p.m. and exploded along Interstate 75 in Dade City, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Traffic near Dade City, northeast of Tampa, was tied up for hours. The flatbed trailer was carrying airport luggage carousels, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The driver was seriously injured with burns covering 40 percent of his body. No one else was hurt, Tampa Bay Times reported.

