National
Close

Towing company under fire, accused of gouging customers
A towing company is facing a civil suit for gouging customers. (Photo: WPXI.com)

By: WPXI.com

A man accused of gouging customers for thousands of dollars is now facing a civil lawsuit after criminal charges were withdrawn by the District Attorney Thursday.

Brian Haenze, the owner Tag Towing and Collision, learned in court Thursday that Liberty Mutual Insurance is coming after him.

“They’ve tried to sue civilly before,” Haenze told Channel 11. “It’s completely false. You cannot tell somebody what they can charge in America.”

Pittsburgh Police Auto Squad detectives said they have a file of complaints against Haenze and other towing companies for what they refer to as “deceptive business practices.”

Detective Paul Rotor said those practices mainly involve “holding the victims hostage.”

Haenze told Channel 11 he does not hold the vehicles for days at a time without customers being able to reach him, saying they know where he is and how to reach him.

Currently, there are no laws that say what tow companies can charge to take cars and store them, but State Representative Dom Costa is working to pass laws that would regulate that.

Erin Dixon, one of the witnesses in the case against Haenze, works at a dealership where she said many of her customers told her they have paid four-figure tow bills.

“Hopefully, the insurance companies will get involved and we can start curbing the tow truck drivers from charging these outrageous fees," Dixon said.

Rotor said legislation is “needed to help officers deal with these companies on the street.” 

  • Oklahoma unemployment rises in July
    Oklahoma unemployment rises in July
    The state unemployment rate edged up to 4.4 percent in July. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported Friday that the sharpest decline was in the manufacturing industry, which lost 1,400 jobs. The commission says an increase in total employment of 242 was offset by an overall decline of 5,445 in the number of jobless, while the number in the total labor force fell by 5,200. The rate stayed steady at 4.3 percent for of each of the previous four months. The national unemployment rate fell from 4.4 percent in June to 4.3 percent in July.
  • July ranks as 2nd hottest in recorded history 
    July ranks as 2nd hottest in recorded history 
    Earth yet again sizzled with unprecedented heat last month. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday Earth sweated to its second hottest month since recordkeeping began in 1880. At 61.89 degrees (16.63 Celsius), last month was behind July 2016's all-time record by .09 degrees. But Earth's land temperatures in July were the hottest on record at 59.96 degrees (15.5 Celsius), passing July 2016's by one-seventh of a degree. Land measurements are important because that's where we live, said NOAA climate scientist Jake Crouch. Earlier this week, NASA calculated that July 2017 was a tad hotter than 2016, making it essentially a tie for all-time hottest month. NASA uses a newer set of ocean measurements and includes estimates for the Arctic unlike NOAA. Record heat was reported in Africa, Australia, parts of Asia, the Middle East and the Indian ocean, Crouch said. 'There is simply no denying the mounting evidence globally and regionally - the new climate normal is upon us now,' said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado, who wasn't part of the new report.
  • Dog lost during windstorm found 2 years later
    Dog lost during windstorm found 2 years later
    A dog lost two years ago in a massive windstorm has been reunited with its owner, KHQ reported. Shanley Heinsma let her husky, Shadow, out of the house during the storm in Spokane, Washington. That was the last time she saw the dog. Heinsma posted the dog’s photo on Facebook and put up posters hoping that someone might have found it. Last Wednesday, she saw a post for a missing husky, and it had Shadow’s distinctive markings. “I told my fiance, I'm like, there's just no way right? It's been so long,' she told KHQ. After comparing photographs, it turned out to be the missing dog. Shadow and Heinsma are back together. 'Other people that lose their animals, don't ever give up,' she told KHQ. 'The more you get your word out there the more people that know you're searching.
  • Woman donates school supplies for all students at one school
    Woman donates school supplies for all students at one school
    A California woman donated back-to-school items for every student at a Texas school, KWTX reported. 'You can't put into words how much that support means,” Rosebud Primary first grade teacher Kendra Lorenz said. Lorenz said she first connected with the donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, through an online organization called Donors Choose. Last school year, the donor gave Lorenz’s class various supplies. She was surprised when the woman contacted her about helping out the entire schoo, KWTX reported. 'This summer, she actually contacted me and said, ‘Hey, what are y'all needing for school supplies?’ And so I passed along our supply list to her, and she said I'll take care of all of it,” Lorenz said. Lorenz said the donations are especially important for her school district. 'Our families struggle, that's the nature of the beast around here, and that's OK, we work together, we get what we need done,” Lorenz said.
  • Secret Service investigating Missouri lawmaker’s post
    Secret Service investigating Missouri lawmaker’s post
    The Secret Service is investigating comments made on social media by a Missouri state senator who reportedly said she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated, CNN reported. Democratic State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's comment on personal Facebook page -- “I hope Trump is assassinated -- was deleted, but it has triggered a call for her resignation by fellow legislators. 'The St. Louis Field Office of the Secret Service is looking into the comments,' Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan said in a statement to CNN. 'The Secret Service investigates all threats against the President, Vice President, and other protectees, whether they be direct, implied or comments in passing. Chappelle-Nadal has apologized for the post, telling KMOV that the comment arose from her frustration from the current political climate in the United States, particularly in the wake of the unrest last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Saturday, a car drove through a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring several other people. Trump’s initial response was criticized after he said there was blame “on many sides” for the violence. Chappelle-Nadal backed off her initial Facebook post Thursday. “No, I don't want to see anyone assassinated, but he should not be president, he should be impeached,” she told KMOV. “Someone wrote a statement on my Facebook and I responded with something that shouldn't have been put up there.' Missouri lawmakers condemned the remark. Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, a fellow Democrat, said in a statement: 'I condemn it. It's outrageous. And she should resign.' Stephen Webber, chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party, called Chappelle-Nadal’s comments “indefensible.” “All sides need to agree that there is no room for suggestions of political violence in America -- and the Missouri Democratic Party will absolutely not tolerate calls for the assassination of the President,” Webber said. “I believe she should resign.' Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens also demanded she resign in a statement, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. 'We can have differences in our country, but no one should encourage political violence. The senator should resign,” Greitens said. U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay told the Post-Dispatch that “calling for the assassination of the President is a federal crime. … (She is) an embarrassment to our state. She should resign immediately.” Chappelle-Nadal said she would not step down. “No. Absolutely not. I told people if there are legislators cheating on their wives and smoking marijuana in their offices and they’re not being asked to resign, I am not going to resign for a mistake I made and owned up to,” she told Fox2Now of St, Louis. She repeated  “I am not resigning,” she tweeted. “When POC are respected by this WH & they are willing to do real work, I'll sit down with them. People are traumatized!”
