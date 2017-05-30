Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
70°
H 83
L 61

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
70°
Broken Clouds
H 83° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 83° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 83° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    63°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 89° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest, police say
Close

Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest, police say

Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest, police say
Tiger Woods mug shot. (Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest, police say

By: Olivia Hitchcock, Palm Beach Post

JUPITER, Fla. -  Golf star Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel in his a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when Jupiter police spotted him stopped in the right lane of a road early Monday.

Police had to wake up Woods, 41, who was buckled in the driver’s seat, court records indicate. The car was running and the brake lights were on. The right blinker was flashing.

Police found Woods on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway, near Dakota Drive and Jupiter Middle School.

Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place, according to Palm Beach County court records

>> Read more trending news

Woods is scheduled for an arraignment hearing July 5 before Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo, according to court records.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7 a.m. Monday and left on his own recognizance at around 11 a.m., jail records show.

In a statement released Monday night, Woods blamed his arrest on “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.” He denied that alcohol was involved.

He added: “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.” He apologized “with all my heart” to “my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

Court records list six people as witnesses to the incident. Florida Department of Law Enforcement records indicate all are Jupiter police officers.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Police: Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest
    Police: Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest
    Golf star Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel in his a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when Jupiter police spotted him stopped in the right lane of a road early Monday. Police had to wake up Woods, 41, who was buckled in the driver’s seat, court records indicate. The car was running and the brake lights were on. The right blinker was flashing. Police found Woods on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway, near Dakota Drive and Jupiter Middle School. Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place, according to Palm Beach County court records >> Read more trending news Woods is scheduled for an arraignment hearing July 5 before Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo, according to court records. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7 a.m. Monday and left on his own recognizance at around 11 a.m., jail records show. In a statement released Monday night, Woods blamed his arrest on “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.” He denied that alcohol was involved. He added: “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.” He apologized “with all my heart” to “my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.” Court records list six people as witnesses to the incident. Florida Department of Law Enforcement records indicate all are Jupiter police officers.
  • Trump's communications director resigns
    Trump's communications director resigns
    President Donald Trump’s communications director, Mike Dubke, has resigned, multiple news outlets, including Axios and CNN, are reporting. Politico reports  Dubke resigned May 18th and the president “accepted immediately,” but Dubke offered to remain on the job through the president’s first trip outside the country. >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more                                                    
  • Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
    Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
    Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega has died at age 83, multiple news outlets, including TVN and Telemetro, reported early Tuesday. >> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017 >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Teen’s life saved by cousin taking bullet
    Teen’s life saved by cousin taking bullet
    A boy’s cousin is credited with saving the boy’s life. The teen says his 18-year-old cousin sacrificed his life to shield him from a gunman's bullets.   Fifteen-year-old Caleb Edwards says he could feel the force of the impact as Jordan Blackwell was shot. Edwards' 11-year-old brother Austin was also fatally shot. Caleb said after his brother was shot, 'I thought I was going to die.'   The cousins were among eight people killed in a rampage at three different houses.   With his mother standing by his side Monday, Caleb spoke calmly as he recounted to The Associated Press how he felt the force of the impact as Blackwell was shot Sunday.   Investigators say 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt will be charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder. He could make an initial court appearance Tuesday.
  • Congress already squeezed by its 2017 calendar
    Congress already squeezed by its 2017 calendar
    While the calendar says we are days away from the month of June, Republicans in Congress are already feeling pressure over their legislative agenda for 2017, as time is already growing short for GOP efforts to overhaul the Obama health law, which also puts a time squeeze on other major initiatives on Capitol Hill. There are no votes scheduled this week in the Congress; the Senate returns to legislative session on June 5, while the House is back in Washington, D.C. on June 6. Here’s some of what faces Republicans in the Congress: 1. Everything keys off of the GOP health care bill. Because the GOP is trying to use the expedited “budget reconciliation” process, which allows them to avoid a filibuster in the Senate, nothing involved with next year’s budget – or with tax reform – can move until health care is settled. GOP Senators have been meeting regularly in recent weeks to decide what to do on health care – but they don’t have a deal as yet, and no one is quiet sure when they might have a vote. “We’re a long ways from that,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-ND) told reporters this week. “Damned if I know,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said about when a deal might be reached. Writing their own bill takes time. Senate laying groundwork for own health care replacement bill — Rusty Arrison (@RustyArrisonXVJ) May 26, 2017 2. Why do you keep saying there isn’t much time? Two things are at work here – the Congressional calendar, and the limits on the “budget reconciliation” process. The authorization to use reconciliation for a health care bill expires on September 30 – the end of the 2017 Fiscal Year. So, the GOP has four months to figure out a bill, and get it approved and sent to the President. But, lawmakers won’t be here much of that four month period. In fact, between now and the end of the fiscal year – there are 43 scheduled legislative work days in the House, which mirrors the Senate schedule. That’s 43 legislative days in session spread out over 18 weeks. You could always get extra time by scrapping the August recess, or working some weekends. 3. The budget is way behind schedule – more than usual. This past week, President Trump delivered his 2018 budget to the Congress. Normally that is done in February. The House and Senate only started having hearings on spending bills this past week. Lawmakers were supposed to approve the blueprint known as the “budget resolution” by April 15. As of now, that plan doesn’t even exist. Congress is supposed to pass all spending bills by October 1, the start of the new fiscal year, but that has not happened since 1996. With the schedule still showing five weeks off during the summer, there is no way that lawmakers are going to meet that spending deadline, which will pave the way for stop gap budgets, and then most likely a year-end omnibus spending deal. Sound familiar? @TheDCVince the congress cannot walk and crew gum at the same time. They haven't begun the FY18 budget.We will get more CRs and then omnibus — Bulldog 6 (@MC22554) May 24, 2017 4. Tax reform still hasn’t taken shape. Despite the Sunday tweet by President Trump about his tax plans, it was obvious in budget hearings last week involving Secretary of Treasury Stephen Mnuchin that a Trump tax plan is not ready to be rolled out any time soon. Remember – all we have right now is a one page document with some bullet points. Even if the White House put out the details this next week, Republicans couldn’t take it up under budget reconciliation rules until they get finished with health care legislation. And, as stated above, the GOP does not seem to be near a deal. Senate Republicans probably cannot let June go by without some kind of agreement on health care. The massive TAX CUTS/REFORM that I have submitted is moving along in the process very well, actually ahead of schedule. Big benefits to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017 5. You can’t pass bills when you aren’t in DC. Whenever I point out how the Congress is going to be home for an extended break, I always hear from people who say, “If they’re not in DC, they can’t screw things up.” Yes, that’s true. On the other hand, it’s also true that when they aren’t working on Capitol Hill, they can’t pass any bills to fix things, either. And for Republicans right now, if you aren’t at work on the floors of the House and Senate, you aren’t passing any of President Trump’s agenda. Those Republican lawmakers having town hall meetings this week will get a lot of attention. If Republicans in the House and Senate were doing their job, Pres Trump could be returning home to sign laws for taxes, health care, etc. — Pat (@Pat170017001) May 26, 2017 It’s not even the end of May. But time is already running short for Republicans in 2017.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.