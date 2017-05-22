Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
H 75
L 56

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
Overcast
H 75° L 56°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 75° L 56°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    58°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 75° L 56°
  • rain-day Created with Sketch.
    67°
    Afternoon
    Showers. H 68° L 49°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Three generations of women graduating this year celebrate in photo shoot
Close

Three generations of women graduating this year celebrate in photo shoot

Three generations of women graduating this year celebrate in photo shoot
Three generations of women graduating in 2017 celebrated in a photo shoot. (Darryl Hammond of Hammond Photo Design)

Three generations of women graduating this year celebrate in photo shoot

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO -  As graduation season is among us, one photo of five women is going viral. 

The Huffington Post reported that LaWanda Flennoy organized a special graduation photo shoot for herself, her three daughters and her granddaughter -- three generations of women who all are graduating this year.

>> Read more trending news

Flennoy and her family posed for the photos at Chicago photographer Darryl Hammond’s studio. The shoot was two hours.

Flennoy, who is graduating with an associate’s degree in psychology  from South Suburban College in May, said the shoot was the idea of one of her children.

“It was the idea of my oldest daughter, Paris,” Flennoy told “Inside Edition.” “She wanted to have a family graduate shoot. Originally I hadn’t planned on being in the picture. They insisted that I be in it.”

Paris, 25, graduated from Chicago State University with a degree in public relations and will be working at Apple. 

Flennoy’s second oldest daughter, Amari, 23, is a graduate of University of Illinois at Chicago with a degree industrial engineering and accepted a job at Ford Motor Company.

High school graduate Jade is attending Illinois State University with plans to study criminal justice. The family’s youngest grad, Brooklyn, Paris’s daughter, is graduating from kindergarten.

“The photo makes me feel proud, for a couple of reasons. First, that I have been a role model for these ladies and second, that they have set out and accomplished their goals,” Flennoy told HuffPost. “Graduating was not an easy task for any of us, as we’ve all had setbacks and feelings of uncertainty. But this year, we’ve conquered them all.”

Flennoy, a single mother, decided to return to school in 2010 after initially starting when she was younger, according to Inside Edition.

Hammond told HuffPo he hopes the photo inspires others.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for one person to graduate, let alone five total and three generations,” Hammond said. “I want parents to encourage their kids to stay in school, continue their education and never give up while doing the same thing. Everyone loved this photo; I want everyone to see this photo and say, ‘This photo is an inspiration; this is a beautiful family.’”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Flynn invokes Fifth Amendment, decries “public frenzy” over Russia probe
    Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment rights on Monday, as his lawyers refused to honor a subpoena for documents from a U.S. Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the first time that someone with close ties to President Trump has refused to cooperate in the course of this politically charged investigation. “In these circumstances, General Flynn is entitled to, and does, invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against production of documents,” wrote Flynn’s lawyers in a letter to the Senate Intelligence Committee. “He is the target on nearly a daily basis of outrageous allegations, often attributed to anonymous sources in Congress,” the letter stated, decrying an “escalating public frenzy against him.” BREAKING: Flynn’s letter to Senate committee cites ‘escalating public frenzy’ in refusing to turn over records in Russia probe. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 22, 2017 Flynn’s lawyers also cited the appointment last week of a special counsel to the probe into Russian influence in 2016 as reason to withhold testimony at this time. The decision by Flynn did not surprise committee members; last week, panel chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) had told reporters that Flynn was not going to honor their subpoena for documents on meetings and communications with “any Russian official.” It was not immediately apparent what the Intelligence Committee could do to compel Flynn to either testify, or turn over documents. One option is holding Flynn in contempt of Congress – but that does not guarantee cooperation of a witness, either. Warner tells me he expects Comey to testify in two weeks; says he and Burr will discuss next steps on Flynn, including if contempt on table — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 22, 2017 During the 2016 campaign, Flynn himself had made light of people who had taken the Fifth in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server, as well as those who were granted immunity. “When you’re given immunity, that means you probably committed a crime,” Flynn told NBC’s Meet the Press on September 25, 2016. @HillaryClinton IT specialist takes 5th over 100 times. #Trump2016 #fieldoffight #AmericaFirst https://t.co/5U4R8FQ8JN — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 23, 2016 Democrats not only dug up old quotes of Flynn, but also some from President Trump, where he also raised questions about those same aides with ties to the Clinton email server. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” Mr. Trump asked at a rally in Iowa last September. Flynn has come under scrutiny for several things – his contacts with Russian officials during the Trump transition, not disclosing payments from Russian groups in 2015 as required for former top military officers, and belatedly disclosing that he was working as a paid agent of the Turkish government, even as he was campaigning for Mr. Trump last year.
  • Big game hunter killed when crushed by elephant
    Big game hunter killed when crushed by elephant
    A prominent South African big-game hunter is dead after an elephant that had lifted him in the air landed on him when it was shot by another hunter. The accident happened at the Good Luck Farm preserve near Gwai, in Zimbabwe. Theunis Botha, 51, was leading a group on a hunt when they stumbled into a group of breeding elephants that tried to protect themselves from the hunters. >> Read more trending news Botha fired on three cows that charged the hunters, but a fourth elephant charged them from the side and lifted Botha in the air, South Africa’s News24 reports. A hunter fatally shot the elephant but the animal fell in such a way that Botha was crushed. The professional hunter was a father of five. He is survived by wife Carike Botha as well. Botha recruited American and European hunters to take part in trophy hunting expeditions. He specialized in hunting leopards and lions with a roster of hound dogs, according to The Telegraph. Botha had his own company, Game Hounds Safaris. The site calls his company “a family operation born out of a mutual love for Africa and its natural beauty.”
  • Aggressive treatment of Sepsis may be a life saver
    Aggressive treatment of Sepsis may be a life saver
    Minutes matter when it comes to treating sepsis, the killer condition that most Americans probably have never heard of, and new research shows it's time they learn. Sepsis is the body's out-of-control reaction to an infection. By the time patients realize they're in trouble, their organs could be shutting down. New York became the first state to require that hospitals follow aggressive steps when they suspect sepsis is brewing. Researchers examined patients treated there in the past two years and reported Sunday that faster care really is better. Every additional hour it takes to give antibiotics and perform other key steps increases the odds of death by 4 percent, according to the study reported at an American Thoracic Society meeting and in the New England Journal of Medicine. That's not just news for doctors or for other states considering similar rules. Patients also have to reach the hospital in time. 'Know when to ask for help,' said Dr. Christopher Seymour, a critical care specialist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine who led the study. 'If they're not aware of sepsis or know they need help, we can't save lives.' The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year began a major campaign to teach people that while sepsis starts with vague symptoms, it's a medical emergency.
  • ISS astronauts to conduct spacewalk to replace data relay box
    ISS astronauts to conduct spacewalk to replace data relay box
    Astronauts on the International Space Station will conduct a spacewalk as soon as Tuesday to replace a malfunctioning data relay box, according to NASA. Mission managers met Sunday and approved the spacewalk to replace the multiplexer-demultiplexer box, which failed Saturday. >> Read more trending news The MDM box is one of two systems that control the functions of radiators, solar arrays, cooling loops and other station hardware. The second system is still functioning. NASA stressed the crew is not endangered by the failure, which is believed to be inside the MDM box. Before the meeting, station commander Peggy Whitson tested a spare MDM box on the station and determined that it’s working. The spacewalk will last about two hours. It will be the sixth spacewalk for the ISS crew members this year.
  • AP: Flynn to assert Fifth Amendment rights, won’t honor subpoena in Russia probe
    AP: Flynn to assert Fifth Amendment rights, won’t honor subpoena in Russia probe
    Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena for documents from a U.S. Senate panel investigating election interference by Russia, as the one-time aide to President Donald Trump will instead assert his Fifth Amendment rights, the Associated Press reported on Monday. That report came several days after the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), told reporters that Flynn’s lawyers were not going to honor the committee’s subpoena. A spokesperson later said last Thursday that Burr had been mistaken – but now that exact story line seems to be developing today. BREAKING: AP Source says Michael Flynn to decline Senate Intel committee subpoena, invoke 5th Amendment later today. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 22, 2017 “Gen. Flynn¹s lawyers said he would not honor the subpoena, and that¹s not a surprise to the committee,” Burr said at the time, “but we¹ll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any is.” Flynn’s lawyers had previously sounded out the idea of getting immunity from prosecution in exchange for testimony before the Congress, but that was not accepted by the House and Senate Intelligence panels, which are leading the Congressional probe into Russian actions in 2016. Flynn has come under scrutiny for several things – his contacts with Russian officials during the Trump transition, not disclosing payments from Russian groups in 2015 as required for former top military officers, and belatedly disclosing that he was working as a paid agent of the Turkish government, even as he was campaigning for Mr. Trump last year. During the campaign, Flynn himself had raised questions about legal troubles for Hillary Clinton over her private email server, questioning why one Clinton IT aide refused to cooperate with that investigation. @HillaryClinton IT specialist takes 5th over 100 times. #Trump2016 #fieldoffight #AmericaFirst https://t.co/5U4R8FQ8JN — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 23, 2016 “When you’re given immunity, that means you probably committed a crime,” Flynn told NBC’s Meet the Press on September 25, 2016.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.