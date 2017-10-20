If you collect Precious Moments figurines, you may be sitting on a small fortune. Some of the company’s earliest offerings can sell for hundreds of dollars online.

Precious Moments was founded in 1978 and originally featured 21 collectibles. “God Loveth a Cheerful Giver,” one of the so-called Original 21, retailed for $15 at the time. Today, it’s worth a lot more than that.

According to a report from Today.com, the “God Loveth a Cheerful Giver” figurines have been valued at more than $2,000, although they usually go for less than half that amount. One sold on eBay for $250 in October 2017.

“God Loveth a Cheerful Giver” features a little girl giving away puppies. Kansas City Star reported that was discontinued in 1981.

The most valuable ones are in excellent condition; even the smallest cracks or chips can dramatically reduce their value, according to Woolvey Fine Antiques & Collectibles.

While “God Loveth a Cheerful Giver” is by far the most valuable Precious Moments figurine, others have also fetched more than their original price. According to Today.com, certain limited edition collectibles and ones “from the peak of the Precious Moments craze” in the late 1970s and early 1980s can sell for more than $100 on eBay.