Listen Live
cloudy-day
85°
H 83
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
85°
Partly Cloudy
H 83° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    69°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
This family’s amazing 37-year tradition on the first day of school
Close

This family’s amazing 37-year tradition on the first day of school

This family’s amazing 37-year tradition on the first day of school
Photo Credit: Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
(L to R) Colleen Gleason, of Boynton Beach, Nicole Scalisi and Katie Scalisi, 5, both of Lantana; and Joyce Johnston, pose for a portrait at Johnston’s home in 2014 2014 in Lantana. The women and their friends have passed around a little blue dress for more than 30 years and five of them, including Nicole Scalisi, Colleen Gleason, and Katie Scalisi have all worn the dress. (Madeline Gray / The Palm Beach Post)

This family’s amazing 37-year tradition on the first day of school

By: Leslie Gray Streeter Palm Beach Post

Four years ago, Katie Scalisi not only celebrated her official First Day of School as a kindergartner, but cemented her place in a now 37-year-old tradition.

The tradition of five girls, the first day of school and one blue dress. 

In 1981, Katie’s grandmother Joyce Johnston of Lantana bought a pretty blue and white dress for her daughter Nicole to wear on her first day of school. And in 2014, little Katie, Nicole’s daughter, became the fifth little girl to have her photo snapped wearing the dress before her big school debut. 

>> Read more trending news

“Can you believe Katie will be going in third grade this year? Just seemed like yesterday,” marveled grandmother Johnston of Lantana last week.

HANDOUT
Katie Scalisi in 2014, photographed before her first day in kindergarten.
Close

blue dress katie scalisi

Photo Credit: HANDOUT
Katie Scalisi in 2014, photographed before her first day in kindergarten.

In 2014, the Palm Beach Post wrote about that blue dress, which was handed from Johnston to friend Jody Gleason, who selected it for her daughter Colleen’s own first day in school, then to friend Anne Reynolds and her daughter Allison, and, 21 years later, to Reynolds’ granddaughter Lila Anne.

Of course, it’s about more than just a dress - it’s about friendship, growing up and obviously quality dressmaking. 

No one is wearing the dress this year - Katie’s cousin Sophia just turned one year old and is next in line. But the dress is ready and waiting to carry on its legacy. 

 

READ THE ENTIRE STORY OF THIS REMARKABLE DRESS HERE

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Texas A&M says plan to bring Richard Spencer to campus runs counter to its values
    Texas A&M says plan to bring Richard Spencer to campus runs counter to its values
    Texas A&M University is taking a stand against those who would seek to use its campus to repeat the events that occurred over the weekend at the University of Virginia. White supremacists gathered for a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which quickly turned violent when they clashed with counter-protesters on Saturday. The violence escalated when James Alex Fields, Jr., 20, of Ohio allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer, 34, in the process. >> Read more trending news As the university and people of Charlottesville recover from the chaos, which also claimed the lives of two Virginia state troopers, a white supremacist by the name of Preston Wiginton announced his intentions to invite white supremacist Richard Spencer to speak on the Texas A&M campus for a “White Lives Matter” rally, reports KXAS. The university previously saw protests when Spencer spoke on the campus last December. “The event will be to protest the liberal anti-white agenda, which includes white guilt, which leads to white genocide,” the older man, who only attended the university for a short time, told student newspaper The Battalion. And the school has already responded to the news. “His views and those of the group he represents are counter to the core values of Texas A&M,” said Amy Smith, executive vice president for marketing and communications of the university. “While he has the right of free speech, so too do we have the right to refute those views and get on with the daily business of a world-class university.” The event is set to occur on Sept. 11, a date remembered by Americans as the day in 2001 that terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania. “I will never know what it is like to be a student of color at Texas A&M University and in this world, but I acknowledge that this rally, offensively hosted on Sept. 11, signifies hatred,” student body President Bobby Brooks said. Wiginton said that the date of the protest had nothing to do with the Sept. 11 attacks. He also added his personal belief that “the millennial generation doesn’t even relate to 9/11.” Students have planned to form a “maroon wall” to block out Wiginton’s display from the public. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the events in Charlottesville “un-American” and “unacceptable:” He has not yet commented on the proposed demonstration in his state. The Texas Tribune notes that the site of the rally, the Rudder Fountain, was named after Gen. James Earl Rudder. The general “led a group of Army Rangers up 100-foot cliffs to topple Nazi gun barracks during the D-Day invasion” during World War II.
  • Woman gets OK for 'covfefe' on license plate
    Woman gets OK for 'covfefe' on license plate
    President Donald Trump earlier this year posted a word on Twitter than nobody ever heard of. Now that word, “covfefe,” is a vanity license plate for a northeast Ohio woman. Other states, however, don’t allow the word on plates. >> Read more trending news The Columbus Dispatch reported today that Brittany Scott thought it worked for her car.  “It just fit. I thought it was hilarious,” she said. There are hundreds of vanity license plate numbers submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Moter Vehicles and many are declined. Some states, such as Georgia, banned the word covfefe from license plates. Ohio bans hundreds of words from appearing on vanity license plates. As of 2013, the list included “OHELL,” “IH8NCAA,” “GIGOLO” and many that contain graphic, profane or obscene references.
  • Oklahoma Trooper Spouses holding statewide blood drive
    Oklahoma Trooper Spouses holding statewide blood drive
    A new non-profit organization comprised of the spouses and significant others of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers has organized a statewide blood drive in eight cities, including Tulsa. It’s the first community outreach event by the group, which was founded last year. The mission statement of Oklahoma Trooper Spouses: “To unite the spouses of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol while providing ongoing support and camaraderie.” They also want to support the communities the troopers serve, and decided on a blood drive at a time when blood supplies are critically low around the country. Kasey Earls is community outreach coordinator for OTS.  “We just really are hoping people will come out to support the organization, and also help out our communities,” she tells KRMG. They ask that people try to register ahead of time if possible, so they’ll have a good idea of what kind of supplies will be needed at each location. However, she added, “we’re not going to turn away anybody. Walk-ins are very, very welcome.” The blood drive will be held in eight locations around the state, on two dates: AUGUST 15, 2017:  Tulsa  Durant  Muskogee  Oklahoma City AUGUST 22, 2017: Enid McAlester Sallisaw Shawnee To register for one of the events, and see details on times and locations, visit the American Red Cross blood drive page. 
  • GOP health care overhaul debate results in stronger medicaid
    GOP health care overhaul debate results in stronger medicaid
    Medicaid, a 1960s Great Society pillar long reviled by conservatives, seems to have emerged even stronger after the Republican failure to pass health overhaul legislation. The federal-state health insurance program for low-income Americans hasn't achieved the status of Social Security and Medicare, considered practically untouchable by politicians, like an electrified 'third rail.' But it has grown to cover about 1 in 5 U.S. residents, ranging from newborns to Alzheimer's patients in nursing homes, and even young adults trying to shake addiction. Middle-class working people are now more likely to personally know someone who's covered. Increased participation - and acceptance - means any new GOP attempt to address problems with the Affordable Care Act would be unlikely to achieve deep Medicaid cuts. 'This was an important moment to show that people do understand and appreciate what Medicaid does,' said Matt Salo, executive director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors, a nonpartisan group that represents state officials. 'The more people understand what Medicaid is and what it does for them, the less interested they are in seeing it undermined.
  • Solar eclipse 2017: What time does it start; how long does it last; glasses; how to view it
    Solar eclipse 2017: What time does it start; how long does it last; glasses; how to view it
    On Aug. 21, a solar eclipse will cut across the entire United States.While most of the country will see a partial eclipse, in which the sun is only partially blocked by the moon, other areas will go into total darkness as the moon moves in between the sun and the Earth.What will it look like where you are? How do you look at it? Can you take photos? Where do you get solar glasses?Here’s what you need to know about the 2017 eclipse.What is a solar eclipse?A solar eclipse happens when the moon lines up between the Earth and the sun as the Earth revolves around the sun. The moon blocks the sun’s light from reaching the Earth. Wait, doesn’t the moon move between the Earth and the sun every month?Yes, but we don’t have solar eclipses every month because the moon’s orbit is tilted by about five degrees, with respect to the Earth’s orbit around the sun. It’s only when the Earth, the sun and the moon line up just right that you have an eclipse.When is the solar eclipse?The eclipse will happen on Aug, 21. What time will the eclipse start?The totality -- more on that in a minute -- will reach the West Coast of the United States – between the Oregon cities of Newport and Lincoln City – at 10:16 a.m. PT. That is 1:16 ET.How long will it last?The eclipse will end at 2:49 p.m. ET as the moon’s shadow moves off the Atlantic coast. That means it will take one hour and 33 minutes for the shadow of the moon to cross the country.How fast will the shadow move?According to eclipse2017.org, when the totality hits the Oregon coasts it will be moving at 2,955 mph. The shadow moves at different speeds across the country because of the curvature of the Earth. When totality makes it to Charleston, South Carolina, it will be going at 1,502 mph. How wide is the swath of the eclipse?The path of the totality, in which the moon totally blocks out the sun’s rays, is only about 70 miles wide.Those not in that 70-mile-wide strip across America will still see between a 20 percent to a 99 percent coverage of the sun by the moon.What will happen during the eclipse?Whether you are in the area of a partial eclipse or in the strip of totality, as the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, the sky will gradually begin to darken. If you are in the area of totality, the sky will grow dark as if it were nighttime, stars will appear and the temperature will drop.No matter where you are when the moon starts to cover the sun, you will see something called Baily’s Beads, the jagged edge of the lunar surface illuminated by the backlighting sun. In a little while, the light from the sun will brighten and concentrate on one edge of the moon and create an effect that looks like a diamond ring.Once the diamond ring disappears, the sun will be covered by the moon and you can safely look at it. But you’ll have to be careful not to look too long. The effect lasts only minutes before the process begins again, but in reverse – Bailey’s Beads, the diamond ring effect, then the sun again.Do we know where the next total solar eclipse is going to be?The next solar eclipse will be on July 2, 2019. The moon’s shadow will pass over an area from the southern Pacific Ocean to South America.The next solar eclipse happening over the United States will be April 8, 2024.Can you tell me what I will see no matter where I am on Aug. 21?Yes. Check out the NASA interactive map that allows you to see the exact time the eclipse will begin and end and the level of coverage of the sun for any spot in the world. >> Read more trending news Can I still plan a trip to the areas that will see the sun totally blocked out?Yes, but you better hurry. Everyone in the country will be able to experience the eclipse, even though only a small section of the country will be pitched into total darkness. If you want the full experience, it’s not too late to make plans to travel to a point along the path of 100 percent totality. While some have had hotel rooms booked for years, the American Astronomical Society offers this link to tours and travel opportunities.What about the weather?There is nothing you can do about the weather. If there are clouds in your area it will be tougher to see the eclipse, obviously. Check out the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chart on where it is typically cloudy on August 21 to see if it is likely to be overcast where you are. I understand it is dangerous to look at the sun. Will I go blind if I look at the sun during the eclipse?It is dangerous to look at the sun at any time. The light from the sun can damage the retina in your eye. If you want to watch the eclipse, you need the proper glasses to do so. Also, there are only certain times at which you can look directly at the sun during an eclipse. Here’s what NASA says about looking at the eclipse:“When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times if you want to face the sun, or use an alternate indirect method. This also applies during a total eclipse up until the time when the sun is completely and totally blocked. During the short time when the moon completely obscures the sun – known as the period of totality – it is safe to look directly at the star, but it's crucial that you know when to take off and put back on your glasses.”Where can I get eclipse glasses?The American Astronomical Society offers this list of Reputable Vendors of Solar Filters & Viewers.Note: Make sure you get glasses that are safe for directly viewing the sun. They should indicate they are compliant  with ISO 12312-2. The IOS logo will be on the glasses or on the box they come in. According to the AAS, “alarming reports of potentially unsafe eclipse viewers (are) flooding the market.”Again, refer to the AAS list (above).What about a livestream?NASA will be hosting an “Eclipse Megacast” on Aug. 21 that will last about four hours. Check it out here, or on Ustream or YouTube.You can also watch the eclipse on the Time and Date website starting at 11:30 a.m. ET for footage from various locations.Newsweek has a list of the other places you can watch it via livestream.NASA is also offering “Eyes on the 2017 Eclipse!,” an “interactive, 3-D simulation” of the eclipse.Can I photograph the eclipse with my smartphone or camera?Yes, you can, but check out this video for some tips.  
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.