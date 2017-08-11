Listen Live
7 things you didn't know about hip-hop’s history in America
Photo Credit: Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc speaks during a press conference about the fate of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, a building considered by many to be the birthplace of the popular "hip hop" style of music, on January 15, 2008, in the Bronx borough of New York City. Long-time residents of the rent-subsidized building were protesting a plan to bring the building, which they consider a landmark, out of rent control status, thereby raising their below market-level rents. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

7 things you didn't know about hip-hop’s history in America

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Forty-four years ago, an 18-year-old New York DJ and his emcee friend kickstarted the hip-hop genre.

» RELATED: Google marks anniversary of hip-hop with new interactive doodle 

To commemorate the 44th anniversary of hip-hop, Google debuted an interactive Google Doodle narrated by Fab 5 Freddy on its homepage for users to can play DJ as they scratch, mix breaks and earn trophies that unlock new facts about hip-hop.

Learn more about the Google Doodle here.

7 things to know about hip-hop’s history 

Who invented hip-hop?

The birth of hip-hop is believed to date back to Aug. 11, 1973, where DJ Kool Herc, whose real name was Clive Campbell, and his friend hosted a back-to-school party in Bronx, New York.

» RELATED: Study: Hip-hop has fewer drug references than any other music genre

Campbell, 18, and his friend Coke La Rock are often referred to as the fathers of hip-hop.

But according to NPR, “hip-hop has a number of fathers based on your understanding and knowledge of it.” There’s DJ Kool Herc and Afrika Bambaataa, the two South Bronx men known for throwing parties around town.

Bambaataa also led Universal Zulu Nation (called “Organization” in the 1970s), a hip-hop organization meant to unite all facets of the hip-hop culture.

» RELATED: SCLC to launch hip-hop record label 

DJ Kool Herc, Bambaataa and Grandmaster Flash are also recognized as hip-hop’s founding “holy trinity,” according to The Guardian.

And there’s also Pete DJ Jones, who was popular in the club scene.

In 1979, Sugarhill Gang rappers produced hip-hop's first commercially successful hit, "Rapper's Delight,” according to Rap Genius.

Where and how did hip-hop begin?

The two Bronx kids decided to try something a little different while entertaining guests at their sister’s back-to-school bash. According to NPR, Campbell threw his party inside the 1520 Sedgwick Avenue building in the South Bronx.

» RELATED: Photos: 'Legends of Southern Hip Hop' in concert 

Instead of playing the songs in full, the Jamaican-American DJ isolated their instrumentals (or “breaks”), during which he noticed the crowd went wild.

Before this time, emcees typically introduced the DJ, the music and was responsible for hyping up the crowds with jokes and stories. 

At the Aug. 11, 1973, bash, emcee Coke La Rock grabbed the microphone to do just that during Herc’s innovative instrumental spins, adding words to the beats and with that, as Google wrote, hip-hop was born.

What are the four original elements of hip-hop culture?

Aside from DJing and emceeing (or rapping), the other iconic original elements of the genre are graffiti and b-boying (or breakdancing). 

RELATED: Photos: Hip-hop stars painted as 17th century figures

All four of these elements already existed in August 1973, but they were recognized as separate entities by the mainstream media, NPR reported.

What were hip-hop music’s original themes?

Much of pre-1980s “hip-hop,” often encompassed party themes, but social and political issues are often recognized as the main propellers of the birth and original direction of hip-hop, according to 

To get an idea of original themes associated with the genre’s birth, it’s important to understand its historical context.

Hip-hop was birthed in black and Latino urban communities in New York, where street cultures were left isolated from white neighborhoods.

During this post-industrial pre-Reagan era, when political discourse was rampant in the U.S., black and Latino residents in New York were written off as marginalized communities.

After President Ronald Reagan’s election in 1981, conditions in those communities worsened, the Grio reported. Intensifying social issues related to police brutality, poverty, incarceration, oppression and unemployment became the prime influencers of hip-hop’s birth.

» RELATED: Harvard senior submits rap album for thesis

One of the first hits in socially-conscious rap was Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s “The Message,” released in 1982.

The track described the circumstances and stresses of inner city poverty.

Where did “hip-hop” get its name?

Keith “Cowboy” Wiggins, one of the emcees with Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, is credited in the hip-hop community with coining the term “hip-hop” (and it was by accident).

While teasing one of his friends who had just joined the U.S. Army, Wiggins used the phrase “hip-hop” to imitate sounds made by the cadence of marching soldiers. 

» RELATED: 5 things to know about rap group Migos

Somehow, some way, that term made its way to Wiggins’ stage performances.

Later, Afrika Bambaataa said DJ Lovebug Starski used the term hip-hop to describe the culture in its entirety.

The first time the term “hip-hop” made it to print newspapers

In January 1982, the “East Village Eye,” a cultural magazine that focused on the New York neighborhood’s art scene, published writer and filmmaker Michael Holman’s interview with Afrika Bambaataa, a DJ from South Bronx.

Once, Holman went to one of Mambaataa’s Zulu Nation parties at the Bronx River Houses in 1982.

In an interview with the New York Times, Holman described the evening:

“Remember the New Romantic movement with pirates and Indians?” Mr. Holman recalled. “Malcolm was dressed like a pirate, with a puffy blouse and these big pantaloons. I thought, there was no way we could go up there with him dressed like that.”

But they did.

“It was like something out of Joseph Conrad,” Mr. Holman said. “There were like 1,000 kids rocking to Bambaataa, and the beats were thumping off the buildings. These were the kids who were too young to go to Studio 54 or a Luther Vandross concert. They were junior high school kids. And Bambaataa had a captive audience.”

Around this time, Blondie had released “Rapture,” the second single from their 1980 LP, “Autoamerican.” The track featured Debbie Harry name-dropping hip-hop masters Fab 5 Freddy and DJ Grandmaster Flash. 

The founder of Def Jam Records, Russell Simmons, speaks during a press conference to announce the launch of The Smithsonian's "Hip-Hop Won't Stop: The Beat, The Rhymes, The Life" at the Hilton Hotel February 28, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

The first hip-hop themed film

“Wild Style” (1983) is often regarded as the first hip-hop film.

Directed and produced by Charlie Ahearn, the film featured prominent hip-hop pioneers Busy Bee Starski, Fab 5 Freddy, Grandmaster Flash and the Cold Crush Brothers, all of whom play themselves in the motion picture.

Ahearn’s film was shot in New York’s South Bronx and Lower East Side neighborhoods, as well as around MTA subway yards.

It follows the life of a New York graffiti artist, but the movie’s popularity is primarily due to its hip-hop-star-studded cast.

Facts used for this story were collected from a variety of hip-hop sources, including Rap Genius, the Grio, Complex and more.

  • Texas A&M says plan to bring Richard Spencer to campus runs counter to its values
    Texas A&M says plan to bring Richard Spencer to campus runs counter to its values
    Texas A&M University is taking a stand against those who would seek to use its campus to repeat the events that occurred over the weekend at the University of Virginia. White supremacists gathered for a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which quickly turned violent when they clashed with counter-protesters on Saturday. The violence escalated when James Alex Fields, Jr., 20, of Ohio allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer, 34, in the process. >> Read more trending news As the university and people of Charlottesville recover from the chaos, which also claimed the lives of two Virginia state troopers, a white supremacist by the name of Preston Wiginton announced his intentions to invite white supremacist Richard Spencer to speak on the Texas A&M campus for a “White Lives Matter” rally, reports KXAS. The university previously saw protests when Spencer spoke on the campus last December. “The event will be to protest the liberal anti-white agenda, which includes white guilt, which leads to white genocide,” the older man, who only attended the university for a short time, told student newspaper The Battalion. And the school has already responded to the news. “His views and those of the group he represents are counter to the core values of Texas A&M,” said Amy Smith, executive vice president for marketing and communications of the university. “While he has the right of free speech, so too do we have the right to refute those views and get on with the daily business of a world-class university.” The event is set to occur on Sept. 11, a date remembered by Americans as the day in 2001 that terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania. “I will never know what it is like to be a student of color at Texas A&M University and in this world, but I acknowledge that this rally, offensively hosted on Sept. 11, signifies hatred,” student body President Bobby Brooks said. Wiginton said that the date of the protest had nothing to do with the Sept. 11 attacks. He also added his personal belief that “the millennial generation doesn’t even relate to 9/11.” Students have planned to form a “maroon wall” to block out Wiginton’s display from the public. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the events in Charlottesville “un-American” and “unacceptable:” He has not yet commented on the proposed demonstration in his state. The Texas Tribune notes that the site of the rally, the Rudder Fountain, was named after Gen. James Earl Rudder. The general “led a group of Army Rangers up 100-foot cliffs to topple Nazi gun barracks during the D-Day invasion” during World War II.
  • Woman gets OK for 'covfefe' on license plate
    Woman gets OK for 'covfefe' on license plate
    President Donald Trump earlier this year posted a word on Twitter than nobody ever heard of. Now that word, “covfefe,” is a vanity license plate for a northeast Ohio woman. Other states, however, don’t allow the word on plates. >> Read more trending news The Columbus Dispatch reported today that Brittany Scott thought it worked for her car.  “It just fit. I thought it was hilarious,” she said. There are hundreds of vanity license plate numbers submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Moter Vehicles and many are declined. Some states, such as Georgia, banned the word covfefe from license plates. Ohio bans hundreds of words from appearing on vanity license plates. As of 2013, the list included “OHELL,” “IH8NCAA,” “GIGOLO” and many that contain graphic, profane or obscene references.
  • Oklahoma Trooper Spouses holding statewide blood drive
    Oklahoma Trooper Spouses holding statewide blood drive
    A new non-profit organization comprised of the spouses and significant others of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers has organized a statewide blood drive in eight cities, including Tulsa. It’s the first community outreach event by the group, which was founded last year. The mission statement of Oklahoma Trooper Spouses: “To unite the spouses of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol while providing ongoing support and camaraderie.” They also want to support the communities the troopers serve, and decided on a blood drive at a time when blood supplies are critically low around the country. Kasey Earls is community outreach coordinator for OTS.  “We just really are hoping people will come out to support the organization, and also help out our communities,” she tells KRMG. They ask that people try to register ahead of time if possible, so they’ll have a good idea of what kind of supplies will be needed at each location. However, she added, “we’re not going to turn away anybody. Walk-ins are very, very welcome.” The blood drive will be held in eight locations around the state, on two dates: AUGUST 15, 2017:  Tulsa  Durant  Muskogee  Oklahoma City AUGUST 22, 2017: Enid McAlester Sallisaw Shawnee To register for one of the events, and see details on times and locations, visit the American Red Cross blood drive page. 
  • GOP health care overhaul debate results in stronger medicaid
    GOP health care overhaul debate results in stronger medicaid
    Medicaid, a 1960s Great Society pillar long reviled by conservatives, seems to have emerged even stronger after the Republican failure to pass health overhaul legislation. The federal-state health insurance program for low-income Americans hasn't achieved the status of Social Security and Medicare, considered practically untouchable by politicians, like an electrified 'third rail.' But it has grown to cover about 1 in 5 U.S. residents, ranging from newborns to Alzheimer's patients in nursing homes, and even young adults trying to shake addiction. Middle-class working people are now more likely to personally know someone who's covered. Increased participation - and acceptance - means any new GOP attempt to address problems with the Affordable Care Act would be unlikely to achieve deep Medicaid cuts. 'This was an important moment to show that people do understand and appreciate what Medicaid does,' said Matt Salo, executive director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors, a nonpartisan group that represents state officials. 'The more people understand what Medicaid is and what it does for them, the less interested they are in seeing it undermined.
  • Solar eclipse 2017: What time does it start; how long does it last; glasses; how to view it
    Solar eclipse 2017: What time does it start; how long does it last; glasses; how to view it
    On Aug. 21, a solar eclipse will cut across the entire United States.While most of the country will see a partial eclipse, in which the sun is only partially blocked by the moon, other areas will go into total darkness as the moon moves in between the sun and the Earth.What will it look like where you are? How do you look at it? Can you take photos? Where do you get solar glasses?Here’s what you need to know about the 2017 eclipse.What is a solar eclipse?A solar eclipse happens when the moon lines up between the Earth and the sun as the Earth revolves around the sun. The moon blocks the sun’s light from reaching the Earth. Wait, doesn’t the moon move between the Earth and the sun every month?Yes, but we don’t have solar eclipses every month because the moon’s orbit is tilted by about five degrees, with respect to the Earth’s orbit around the sun. It’s only when the Earth, the sun and the moon line up just right that you have an eclipse.When is the solar eclipse?The eclipse will happen on Aug, 21. What time will the eclipse start?The totality -- more on that in a minute -- will reach the West Coast of the United States – between the Oregon cities of Newport and Lincoln City – at 10:16 a.m. PT. That is 1:16 ET.How long will it last?The eclipse will end at 2:49 p.m. ET as the moon’s shadow moves off the Atlantic coast. That means it will take one hour and 33 minutes for the shadow of the moon to cross the country.How fast will the shadow move?According to eclipse2017.org, when the totality hits the Oregon coasts it will be moving at 2,955 mph. The shadow moves at different speeds across the country because of the curvature of the Earth. When totality makes it to Charleston, South Carolina, it will be going at 1,502 mph. How wide is the swath of the eclipse?The path of the totality, in which the moon totally blocks out the sun’s rays, is only about 70 miles wide.Those not in that 70-mile-wide strip across America will still see between a 20 percent to a 99 percent coverage of the sun by the moon.What will happen during the eclipse?Whether you are in the area of a partial eclipse or in the strip of totality, as the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, the sky will gradually begin to darken. If you are in the area of totality, the sky will grow dark as if it were nighttime, stars will appear and the temperature will drop.No matter where you are when the moon starts to cover the sun, you will see something called Baily’s Beads, the jagged edge of the lunar surface illuminated by the backlighting sun. In a little while, the light from the sun will brighten and concentrate on one edge of the moon and create an effect that looks like a diamond ring.Once the diamond ring disappears, the sun will be covered by the moon and you can safely look at it. But you’ll have to be careful not to look too long. The effect lasts only minutes before the process begins again, but in reverse – Bailey’s Beads, the diamond ring effect, then the sun again.Do we know where the next total solar eclipse is going to be?The next solar eclipse will be on July 2, 2019. The moon’s shadow will pass over an area from the southern Pacific Ocean to South America.The next solar eclipse happening over the United States will be April 8, 2024.Can you tell me what I will see no matter where I am on Aug. 21?Yes. Check out the NASA interactive map that allows you to see the exact time the eclipse will begin and end and the level of coverage of the sun for any spot in the world. >> Read more trending news Can I still plan a trip to the areas that will see the sun totally blocked out?Yes, but you better hurry. Everyone in the country will be able to experience the eclipse, even though only a small section of the country will be pitched into total darkness. If you want the full experience, it’s not too late to make plans to travel to a point along the path of 100 percent totality. While some have had hotel rooms booked for years, the American Astronomical Society offers this link to tours and travel opportunities.What about the weather?There is nothing you can do about the weather. If there are clouds in your area it will be tougher to see the eclipse, obviously. Check out the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chart on where it is typically cloudy on August 21 to see if it is likely to be overcast where you are. I understand it is dangerous to look at the sun. Will I go blind if I look at the sun during the eclipse?It is dangerous to look at the sun at any time. The light from the sun can damage the retina in your eye. If you want to watch the eclipse, you need the proper glasses to do so. Also, there are only certain times at which you can look directly at the sun during an eclipse. Here’s what NASA says about looking at the eclipse:“When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times if you want to face the sun, or use an alternate indirect method. This also applies during a total eclipse up until the time when the sun is completely and totally blocked. During the short time when the moon completely obscures the sun – known as the period of totality – it is safe to look directly at the star, but it's crucial that you know when to take off and put back on your glasses.”Where can I get eclipse glasses?The American Astronomical Society offers this list of Reputable Vendors of Solar Filters & Viewers.Note: Make sure you get glasses that are safe for directly viewing the sun. They should indicate they are compliant  with ISO 12312-2. The IOS logo will be on the glasses or on the box they come in. According to the AAS, “alarming reports of potentially unsafe eclipse viewers (are) flooding the market.”Again, refer to the AAS list (above).What about a livestream?NASA will be hosting an “Eclipse Megacast” on Aug. 21 that will last about four hours. Check it out here, or on Ustream or YouTube.You can also watch the eclipse on the Time and Date website starting at 11:30 a.m. ET for footage from various locations.Newsweek has a list of the other places you can watch it via livestream.NASA is also offering “Eyes on the 2017 Eclipse!,” an “interactive, 3-D simulation” of the eclipse.Can I photograph the eclipse with my smartphone or camera?Yes, you can, but check out this video for some tips.  
