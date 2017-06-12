Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



What to know now



1. Sessions to testify: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday. Sessions is likely to be asked to elaborate on what former FBI Director James Comey testified to last week before the same committee. Sessions will also be asked about an alleged third meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States – a meeting that was previously unreported. It is not yet known if the testimony will be in an open hearing.



2. Pulse attack anniversary: There will be memorial services, rainbow flags, ringing church bells and a gathering Monday evening in downtown Orlando, Florida, to remember the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub attack. Forty-nine people were killed when Omar Mateen entered the club on the night of June 12, 2016, and began firing at patrons. Mateen also died in the attack.



3. Sponsors pull out: A Manhattan-based theater company has lost some of its major sponsors over a production of “Julius Caesar” which features a Donald Trump look-alike who is stabbed to death on stage. Delta Air Lines and Bank of America both announced they will be pulling their sponsorship of the Public Theater’s play because of the subject matter. Oskar Eustis, the Public Theater's artistic director who also directed the play, told The Associated Press that "anyone seeing our production of 'Julius Caesar' will realize it in no way advocates violence towards anyone."



4. Powerball winner: One ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball lottery drawing. The winning ticket, worth $447.8 million, was sold in Menifee, California, about 80 miles from Los Angeles. The jackpot was the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.



5. Putin speaks: Oliver Stone will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a series of conversations airing on Showtime beginning Monday. “The Putin Interviews” will air in one-hour segments on four consecutive nights. Putin covers many topics, including his skill at hockey and his two daughters. He also manages to insult women and homosexuals.



And one more



The Pittsburgh Penguins became the first team to repeat as NHL champions in almost 20 years when they beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 Sunday. Even Sidney Crosby was awarded his second consecutive Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the series. In the NBA, Game 5 is set for Monday night as the Golden State Warriors go in with a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland mounted a comeback Friday on their home court. Game 5 is in Oakland.



In case you missed it



