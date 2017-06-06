Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



1. Voting software hack: Russian officials are denying that they hacked a U.S. voting software supplier in the days before last year's presidential election. News of the hack came when a classified National Security Agency report was published online on Monday by The Intercept. The report did not say what effect, if any, the hack had on election results. The report said the Russian military intelligence agency attacked the software company and sent spear-phishing emails to local election officials around October and November.



2. Toddler stabbed to death: An 1-year-old girl was found stabbed to death and her 5-year-old sister and mother in critical condition in Colton, California, Monday. Police believe the girl’s grandmother attacked the family. According to police, the woman, Nicole Darrington Clark, had previously pleaded guilty to stabbing her son and throwing her daughter out of a van while driving on the freeway in 2005.



3. Man kills five in Orlando: A man upset after he was fired two months ago shot and killed five former co-workers on Monday at an Orlando awning factory. John Robert Neumann Jr, 45, slipped through a rear door at the Fiamma Inc. factory, police say, and hunted down the five people, shooting and killing them before he turned the gun on himself. Police found Neumann dead in the facility.



4. Franken cancels: Sen. Al Franken, (D-Wisconsin), said he is canceling a scheduled appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher” after Maher used a racial slur on the show last week. According to a spokesman for Franken, the senator felt the comment was “inappropriate and offensive." Maher was speaking to Sen. Ben Sasse, (R-Nebraska), when he used the n-word.



5. Trump not stopping Comey: President Donald Trump will not try to block the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, the White House confirmed Monday. There had been some speculation Trump would use executive privilege to keep Comey from appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. When asked if the president had considered barring Comey from testifying, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters at a press briefing that Trump wants a “thorough investigation of

facts,” and would not ask that Comey not testify.

Metropolitan police in London say they have identified all three men involved in the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday. Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane, and Youssef Zaghba carried out the attack that killed seven and injured dozens more, authorities said. Twelve other people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

