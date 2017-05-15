Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



What to know now:



1. Worldwide Cyberattack: A cyberattack launched on Friday made it to 150 countries over the weekend, curtailing operations in hospitals across England and disrupting Germany’s national railway. A cyber security researcher was able to cripple the attack, but computer experts are warning that other attacks could be coming. The “ransomware” attack, called “WannaCry,” began as an extortion scheme that included business and government agencies.



2. Clapper dismayed: James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, said American democracy is “under assault,” not only from Russia but from President Donald Trump. Clapper, speaking Sunday on CNN Sunday, expressed concern over the firing of FBI director James Comey.



3. Powers Boothe dies: Actor Powers Boothe, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of cult leader Jim Jones and played the villain in TV's "Deadwood," has died. Boothe, 68, also starred in the movies "Tombstone," ''Sin City" and "The Avengers." His publicists said the actor died of natural causes.



4. Missile launch: North Korea launched a “medium long-range” rocket capable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead over the weekend. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, warned that the missile tested could reach the United States and that his country would continue to develop and test similar missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.



5. Miss USA: Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday. McCullough, 25, is a chemist who works for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Miss New Jersey, Chhavi Verg, was named the runner-up.



And one more



ESPN reporter Shelley Smith tweeted “I’m good” Sunday night after she became ill after covering the Golden State Warrior-San Antonio Spurs playoff game. Smith was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a possible stroke. A Golden State team doctor helped Smith in the team’s locker room before she was transported to the hospital.



In case you missed it



<p></p><div class="the-related"> <div class="story-related-objects related related-listsAndUrls"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="story-pg--story-body-full-body"> <span id="story-pg__more-content-extended" class="hidden-md-up"> <div class="global-more-content"> <span href="#" class="global-more-content__text global-more-content__text--small">Read More <span class="global-more-content-link__down-arrow--small"><i class="fa fa-angle-down"></i></span> </span> </div> </span> <div class="clearfix"></div> <div class="btn-livefyre-separator m-x-auto text-xs-center"></div> <div class="btn-livefyre m-x-auto text-xs-center"> <span class="janrainShareCountContainer-livefyre"> <span class="janrainShareCount"> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="826dd4aa-3955-11e7-862a-8849a12bad9e" data-lf-site-id="377208" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="true"></span></span> </span> <span class="btn-livefyre__text">VIEW COMMENTS</span> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-12"> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-b', container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails - Test', target_type: 'mix' }); </script><script> var cmg = cmg || {}; cmg.query = cmg.query || $; </script> <script type="text/javascript"> cmg.query(document).ready(function() { var $ = cmg.query, // Synchronises user data between Janrain and Livefyre cmg_ping_to_pull = function() { if (typeof janrain !== 'undefined' && localStorage && localStorage.getItem('janrainCaptureReturnExperienceData')) { var profileData = localStorage.getItem('janrainCaptureReturnExperienceData'), baseUrl = 'http://www.krmg.com', syncEndpoint = baseUrl + '/eom/PortalConfig/common/widgets/livefyre/livefyreJanrainSync.jsp'; profileData = typeof profileData == "string" ? JSON.parse(profileData) : profileData; if (profileData.uuid) { jQuery.get(syncEndpoint + '?uuid=' + profileData.uuid, function(data) { if (JSON.parse(data).code === 202) { // Do nothing; the request kicks off a sync on livefyre's side. console.log('Syncing Janrain and Livefyre...'); } else { console.error(data); } }); } else { console.error('Problem with uuid/profileData: ', profileData); } } }, // Livefyre auth functionality clear_livefyre_creds = function() { var yesterday = new Date(); yesterday.setTime(yesterday.getTime() + (-1 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000)); document.cookie = 'backplane-channel' + '=; expires=' + yesterday.toUTCString() + '; path=/'; localStorage.removeItem('fyre-auth'); }, check_janrain_loggedin_status = function() { var cookie_ur_name = cmg.query.cookie('ur_name', {path: '/'}); if (!janrain.capture.ui.hasActiveSession() && typeof cookie_ur_name !== 'string') { // Not signed in but livefyre thinks we are // delete the backplane-channel cookie and // remove the fyre-auth entry from localstorage. clear_livefyre_creds(); } }, initLivefyreAuth = function() { if (typeof window.Backplane === 'function') { Livefyre.require(['auth', 'backplane-auth-plugin#0'], function(auth, backplanePluginFactory){ auth.plugin(backplanePluginFactory('coxradio.fyre.co')); auth.delegate({ login: function(callback) { // Setup a login successful callback to attach to janrain events. var successCallback = function(e) { janrain.events.onCaptureLoginSuccess.removeHandler(successCallback); cmg_ping_to_pull(); // Synchronise Janrain and Livefyre callback(e); }; // Setup a modal close callback to attach to janrain events. var modalCloseCallback = function(e) { janrain.events.onModalClose.removeHandler(modalCloseCallback); janrain.events.onCaptureLoginSuccess.removeHandler(successCallback); callback(e); }; // Setup a logout callback to attach to janrain events. var logoutCallback = function(e) { auth.logout(); }; // Attach callbacks to janrain event handlers. janrain.events.onCaptureLoginSuccess.addHandler(successCallback); janrain.events.onCaptureSessionEnded.addHandler(logoutCallback); cmg.query(document).on('click', '.janrain-close-modal', modalCloseCallback); janrain.capture.ui.modal.open(); window.Backplane.expectMessages('identity/login'); janrain.events.onCaptureLoginFailed.addHandler(check_janrain_loggedin_status); }, editProfile: function(delegate, author) { location.href = '/member-center/'; }, viewProfile: function(delegate, author) { cmg_ping_to_pull(); // Synchronise Janrain and Livefyre }, logout: function(delegate) { clear_livefyre_creds(); delegate(); } }); window.livefyre_auth = auth; $(window).trigger('livefyre.auth_initialized'); }); } else { setTimeout(initLivefyreAuth, 500); } }; $.getScript('//cdn.livefyre.com/Livefyre.js') .done(initLivefyreAuth) .fail(function() { $(window).trigger('livefyre.load_failure'); if (typeof console !== 'undefined') { console.error('Fetch of //cdn.livefyre.com/Livefyre.js failed. Hiding commenting.'); } }); // make sure to logout out of livefyre AND janrain $(document).on('click', '.cmLogout, .fyre-logout-link', function(event) { event.preventDefault(); pubsub.publish('authn-logout'); window.livefyre_auth.logout(); }); // Bind livefyre `sign in` to janrain $(document).on('click', 'a.fyre-user-loggedout, .cm-lc-login, .cm-lc-register', function(event) { event.preventDefault(); janrain.capture.ui.modal.open(); }); }); </script> <!-- This is the final comments enable flag --> <style> .fyre-mention { pointer-events: none; cursor: default; text-decoration: none; } .fyre-modal { /* Fixes bug with share comment modal incorrectly calculating center of page */ top: 50% !important; } </style> <!-- Basic comment widget markup: default no comments --> <div class="cm-lc-container"> <div class="cm-lc-widget-container"> <div class="cm-lc-view" id="livefyre-comments"></div> <div class="cm-lc-nocontent"> <p>There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. <span class="cm-lc-not-logged-in"> <a href="#" class="cm-lc-login" title="Sign in">Sign in</a> or <a href="#" class="cm-lc-register">Register</a>. </span> </p> </div> </div> <div class="cm-lc-footer"></div> </div> <script> (function($) { var janrain_timeout_int = 500, livefyre_livecomments = null, $comment_count_display = $('.lfcount'), set_comment_count = function() { var comment_count = $('.fyre-stream-stats .fyre-comment-count').text().replace(/[^0-9]+/g, ''); $comment_count_display.text('Comments'); cmg.query('.fyre-stream-stats .fyre-comment-count').css('visibility', 'visible'); }, update_comment_count = function(count) { cmg.query('.fyre-stream-stats .fyre-comment-count').css('visibility', 'visible'); }, livefyre_commenting_init = function() { var $ = $, lf_conv_config = [{ siteId: '377208', collectionMeta: 'eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJhcnRpY2xlSWQiOiI4MjZkZDRhYS0zOTU1LTExZTctODYyYS04ODQ5YTEyYmFkOWUiLCJpc3MiOiJ1cm46bGl2ZWZ5cmU6Y294cmFkaW8uZnlyZS5jbzpzaXRlXHUwMDNkMzc3MjA4IiwidGFncyI6InRhZ3MiLCJ0aXRsZSI6IjcgdGhpbmdzIHRvIGtub3cgbm93OiBDeWJlcmF0dGFjazsgU2hlbGx5IFNtaXRoOyBQb3dlcnMgQm9vdGhlIGRpZXMiLCJ0eXBlIjoibGl2ZWNvbW1lbnRzIiwidXJsIjoiaHR0cDovL3d3dy5rcm1nLmNvbS9uZXdzL25hdGlvbmFsL3RoaW5ncy1rbm93LW5vdy1jeWJlcmF0dGFjay1zaGVsbGV5LXNtaXRoLXVuZGVyZ29pbmctdGVzdHMtcG93ZXJzLWJvb3RoZS1kaWVzLzBadkVPaEE4bExHNHRyY0g3VE9MdkwvIn0.zQz0iFgsILWNyWrnNNB_RwKts-xIWZYWDDF8rMojD8o', checkSum: '34124415284f33f22de4aab6b3ba9db2', articleId: '826dd4aa-3955-11e7-862a-8849a12bad9e', el: 'livefyre-comments', initialNumVisible: 10, maxVisible: 10, browserType: 'web' }]; Livefyre.require(['fyre.conv#3', 'auth', 'backplane-auth-plugin#0'], function(Conv, auth, backplanePluginFactory){ new Conv({ "network": 'coxradio.fyre.co' }, lf_conv_config, function (widget) { // Wideget change/event callbacks widget.on('commentCountUpdated', function(data){ if (data > 0) { cmg.query('.cm-lc-nocontent').hide(); update_comment_count(data); } }); widget.on('initialRenderComplete', function() { set_comment_count($); $comment_count_display.attr("href", "#livefyre-comments"); if (cmg.query('.fyre-auth .fyre-user-loggedin').length) { cmg.query('.cm-lc-nocontent .cm-lc-not-logged-in').hide(); } if(cmg.query('div.fyre-stream-more').length){ cmg.query('div.fyre-stream-more').find('*').on('click',function(e){ cmg.query(document).trigger('analytics-additional-comments'); }); } }); widget.on('userLoggedIn', function(data){ cmg.query('.cm-lc-not-logged-in').hide(); }); // Fire metrics widget.on('commentPosted', function(data){ pubsub.publish('comment-submit', {'element': 'div.fyre-post-button', 'action': 'click' }); }); // Fire metrics widget.on('showMore', function(data){ pubsub.publish('additional-comments', {'element': 'div', 'action': 'click'}); }); }); }); }; $(document).ready(function(e) { $(window).on('livefyre.load_failure', function() { $('.cm-lc-container').hide(); }); $(window).on('livefyre.auth_initialized', function() { livefyre_commenting_init(); }); }); })(cmg.query); </script> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-3 col-lg-4 col-md-12 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 right-rail-wrapper"> <!-- Inserting default right rail --> <!-- begin rr_rp01 block --><div class="m-b-1"> <div id="cm-ad-84034" class="cm-ad RP01 "></div> <script style="display:none"> googletag.cmd.push(function(){var defaultSizes=[];defaultSizes.push([300,250]);defaultSizes.push([300,600]);var mapping=googletag.sizeMapping();var sizes=[];sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);sizes.push([300,600]);mapping.addSize([1284,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);sizes.push([300,600]);mapping.addSize([1024,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);mapping.addSize([768,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);mapping.addSize([480,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);mapping.addSize([320,1],sizes);var conf={name:'RP01',id:'cm-ad-84034',sizes:defaultSizes,group:'default',adunit:cmg.adconf.adunit,outofpage:false,companion:false,mapping:mapping.build(),targeting:{ad_slot:'RP01'}};cmg.adconf.slotconf.push(conf);var slot=harmony.defineSlot(conf);});</script> </div> <!-- end rr_rp01 block --><!-- begin rr_slot_1 block --><div class="m-b-1"> <div class="list-tease list-left-photo" data-uuid="0a266804-f87d-11e6-8603-721d244ab65a" data-webtype="Content-Container"> <ul class="list-unstyled test"> <li class="tease left-photo clearfix" data-uuid="16b075e0-395c-11e7-862a-8849a12bad9e" data-webtype="story"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/jetblue-ejects-family-for-cake-violation/QRKnswXmOhRm23GHtkf2dI/" target="_self"> <span class="cmImage cmImage--no-crop" style="width:100%;max-height:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%"> <img srcset="http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_compact/Wires/w2/Rare_News/2017/04/18/Images/fotorcreated15.jpg 150w,http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_md/Wires/w2/Rare_News/2017/04/18/Images/fotorcreated15.jpg 400w,http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_large/Wires/w2/Rare_News/2017/04/18/Images/fotorcreated15.jpg 800w,http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_lowres/Wires/w2/Rare_News/2017/04/18/Images/fotorcreated15.jpg 1000w" sizes="100vw" src="http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_lowres/Wires/w2/Rare_News/2017/04/18/Images/fotorcreated15.jpg" alt="JetBlue ejects family for cake violation "title="JetBlue ejects family for cake violation " /> </span><!-- 1200x627 --> </a> </div> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/jetblue-ejects-family-for-cake-violation/QRKnswXmOhRm23GHtkf2dI/">JetBlue ejects family for cake violation </a> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="16b075e0-395c-11e7-862a-8849a12bad9e" data-lf-site-id="377208" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="false"></span></div> <div class="description"> An issue over where a cake would be placed gets a family removed from a flight. The New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday in Nevada were crushed when JetBlue Airways kicked them off the plane for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin. Cameron Burke tells the Daily News they were flying out of Kennedy Airport May 3 when he was asked to remove the cake, which he did. He said another attendant berated him, telling them to leave the plane after he questioned whether the attendant had been drinking. JetBue said Sunday the cake and other items were stowed in a bin reserved for safety and emergency equipment and the family refused several requests to remove them. The airline said the family cursed and yelled at the crew. Police were called and the captain determined they would not be allowed to fly.</div> </div> </li><li class="tease left-photo clearfix" data-uuid="6920aaa4-394b-11e7-af58-f2c21f4b1e4b" data-webtype="story"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/military/funeral-home-under-fire-for-displaying-veteran-body-without-casket/PSkolm6dHbAnLBCAE0Jb9K/" target="_self"> <span class="cmImage cmImage--no-crop" style="width:100%;max-height:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%"> <img srcset="http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_compact/Pub/p8/CmgSharedContent/2017/05/15/Images/GettyImages-101104327-RijRLR9R7QBoxgjQwRU8B3I-680x383%40CmgSharedContent.com.jpg 150w,http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_md/Pub/p8/CmgSharedContent/2017/05/15/Images/GettyImages-101104327-RijRLR9R7QBoxgjQwRU8B3I-680x383%40CmgSharedContent.com.jpg 400w" sizes="100vw" src="http://www.krmg.com/rw/Pub/p8/CmgSharedContent/2017/05/15/Images/GettyImages-101104327-RijRLR9R7QBoxgjQwRU8B3I-680x383%40CmgSharedContent.com.jpg" alt="Funeral home under fire for displaying veteran's body without casket"title="Funeral home under fire for displaying veteran's body without casket" /> </span><!-- 680x383 --> </a> </div> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/military/funeral-home-under-fire-for-displaying-veteran-body-without-casket/PSkolm6dHbAnLBCAE0Jb9K/">Funeral home under fire for displaying veteran's body without casket</a> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="6920aaa4-394b-11e7-af58-f2c21f4b1e4b" data-lf-site-id="377208" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="false"></span></div> <div class="description"> People on social media are outraged after a funeral home put a Ringgold, Georgia, veteran’s body on display for visitation without a casket over what his son claims was a dispute over money. According to WTVC in Chattanooga, Tennessee, photos of the body of 71-year-old George Taylor, a Vietnam veteran, draped in a flag while lying on a gurney during his visitation are circulating on social media as controversy swirls over Heritage Funeral Home’s handling of the situation. James Taylor, the veteran's son, told WTVC that there was an issue with a life insurance payment. >> Read more trending news 'At first, we were OK with it, but like I told the guy, I said this was very disrespectful to my dad,' James Taylor told WTVC. He added: 'They came to me and told me that unless $9,000 was paid, they couldn't put him into the ground; he would have to sit in the freezer until we paid it or (until) the insurance came through.' As a result, Facebook user Ella Moss and others spoke out on social media. 'This is how his friends (and) family had to see him,' Moss wrote under a photo of Taylor's body, which we are not showing or linking to here because of its graphic nature. 'I am in total disbelief.' >> On Rare.us: A veteran almost took matters into his own hands after he was denied financial assistance from the VA hospital Moss' post has been shared more than 3,000 times. But the funeral home and another relative are telling a different story. “We were trying to honor the request and let them have some closure by viewing their loved one,” David Cummings of the funeral home told WTVC. “We serve this community. We love the community.' Beverly Roe, who said she was the sister-in-law of the deceased veteran, told WTVC that the family “shook on” the arrangement. “His son was (OK with it), too. We shook on it. The three of us shook on it, and then all of a sudden, somebody comes in and wants to stir up trouble,” she said. “These guys (at the funeral home) haven’t done anything. They were so nice.” >> On Rare.us: Vietnam vet is looking for prayers after thieves broke into his home and took his most treasured items Whatever the case, the director of the Chattanooga National Cemetery saw the Facebook posts and called Heritage Funeral Home to guarantee that Taylor would be properly buried in a casket, WTVC reported. Director Charles Arnold told WTVC that he contacted the funeral home and was told Taylor would be placed in a proper casket for the burial. “We wanted to make sure that this burial would meet our standards, as we would do with every veteran,” Arnold told WTVC. When Taylor’s body was transferred to a funeral home vehicle for a procession, a woman identified as Tiffany Lambert reportedly stood outside with her hand over her heart as she played “God Bless the USA.” She commented on WTVC’s Facebook page by saying it was the right thing to do. “I had to. Someone has to show this man the respect he deserves I only played the song as they loaded this American Soldier up – Thank you sir for your service and God Bless The U.S.A.!” she wrote. Read more here.</div> </div> </li><li class="tease left-photo clearfix" data-uuid="bfdd61d8-3753-11e7-9d37-6940ddb720d2" data-webtype="story"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/local/betty-shelby-trial-enters-second-week/i0YJoybga4dvEuXdqAuGnN/" target="_self"> <span class="cmImage cmImage--no-crop" style="width:100%;max-height:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%"> <img srcset="http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_compact/Pub/p8/KRMG/2017/04/12/Images/shelby-crutcher-KRMG_20170412185919.jpg 150w,http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_md/Pub/p8/KRMG/2017/04/12/Images/shelby-crutcher-KRMG_20170412185919.jpg 400w,http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_large/Pub/p8/KRMG/2017/04/12/Images/shelby-crutcher-KRMG_20170412185919.jpg 800w,http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_lowres/Pub/p8/KRMG/2017/04/12/Images/shelby-crutcher-KRMG_20170412185919.jpg 1000w" sizes="100vw" src="http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_lowres/Pub/p8/KRMG/2017/04/12/Images/shelby-crutcher-KRMG_20170412185919.jpg" alt="Betty Shelby trial enters second week"title="Betty Shelby trial enters second week" /> </span><!-- 1600x900 --> </a> </div> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/local/betty-shelby-trial-enters-second-week/i0YJoybga4dvEuXdqAuGnN/">Betty Shelby trial enters second week</a> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="bfdd61d8-3753-11e7-9d37-6940ddb720d2" data-lf-site-id="377208" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="false"></span></div> <div class="description"> The trial for a Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed man moves into its second week Monday morning. Officer Betty Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher in September of last year. Her supporters have taken to social media to call the prosecution a “witch hunt” and to make the case that she feared for her life, and for the safety of others, when she pulled the trigger. The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police called a news conference to blast District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler for what they said was a “rush to judgement.” Shelby herself appeared on the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” to argue that race had nothing to do with her decision to shoot. But for the Crutcher family and their supporters, race does indeed play a role in how many police officers approach a situation. Crutcher’s death serves as another in a long list of recent examples of police officers closing ranks and covering for one of their own who has crossed the line, in their opinion. KRMG met Monroe Padillow and Pastor Mareo Johnson outside the Tulsa County courthouse last week. Johnson said he actually heard about the shooting before Crutcher’s own family. A long time friend of the family, he said the news was devastating. He was the first to arrive at the hospital, where he waited for news as family members began to arrive. When he learned his friend had died, he said, “I was hurt. When I left from there I went home, and I just cried.” He and Terence worked together to create Gospel music.“I liked his singing, he liked my rapping,” he said, smiling as he recalled his friend’s habit of breaking into song in the middle of a conversation. “You could be talking to him on the phone and he’d bust out into a song.” Padillow, like Johnson a member of Black Lives Matter, didn’t know Crutcher personally. He told KRMG the community at large - not just Tulsa’s black community - should be watching the case closely. “We have an opportunity to again show the nation how it’s done. I think they did it right in the Bates case, I believe that we have another opportunity now to do it right, and I believe that that will give some great momentum to moving forward across the board.” He said that includes “making sure police officers are safe - and making sure that good police officers that see bad things, (that would) give them the courage and the momentum to go ahead and call that stuff out.” Supporters of Shelby have argued that a guilty verdict would send a chilling message to police officers around the country. There’s little doubt that either way the verdict goes, reaction will be highly emotional - and deeply divided.</div> </div> </li><li class="tease left-photo clearfix" data-uuid="febed729-9dc8-4d2c-b941-0684b18f39cd" data-webtype="story"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/national-govt--politics/health-care-bill-remains-linchpin-for-trump-agenda-congress/BiU0UZdbrUJxcTz5bpSvhP/" target="_self"> <span class="cmImage cmImage--no-crop" style="width:100%;max-height:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%"> <img srcset="http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_compact/Pub/p8/KRMG/Blog/Jamie_Dupree_Krmg/2017/05/15/Images/photos.medleyphoto.14246544.jpg 150w" sizes="100vw" src="http://www.krmg.com/rw/Pub/p8/KRMG/Blog/Jamie_Dupree_Krmg/2017/05/15/Images/photos.medleyphoto.14246544.jpg" alt="Health care bill remains linchpin for Trump agenda in Congress"title="Health care bill remains linchpin for Trump agenda in Congress" /> </span><!-- 300x228 --> </a> </div> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/national-govt--politics/health-care-bill-remains-linchpin-for-trump-agenda-congress/BiU0UZdbrUJxcTz5bpSvhP/">Health care bill remains linchpin for Trump agenda in Congress</a> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="febed729-9dc8-4d2c-b941-0684b18f39cd" data-lf-site-id="377208" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="false"></span></div> <div class="description"> While the White House grapples with questions over Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, the Trump legislative agenda is still developing on Capitol Hill, with health care at the center of those efforts in Congress, as the President wraps up his fourth month in office at the end of this week. Here’s where things stand in the halls of the U.S. Capitol: 1. Senate Republicans trying to solve the health care puzzle. It’s only been ten days since the House approved a GOP health care measure, but there is no real indication yet as to how Republicans in the Senate will change the health care bill, and when it might be voted on. As for the timing, don’t expect any real action in the Senate this month, as lawmakers still wait for the Congressional Budget Office to score the House-passed GOP measure. Attention Capitol Hill health care reporters – CBO estimate on AHCA expected out the week of May 22 pic.twitter.com/I5LGFAPA6Y — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 10, 2017 2. Health care is key to the rest of the GOP agenda. The longer that health care takes to finish, the longer that Republicans must wait to get moving on tax reform and other items. This is sort of in the weeds when it comes to the rules of “budget reconciliation” in the Congress, but until the GOP finishes with health care, you can’t start work on a tax bill that also follows the same rules which don’t allow for a Senate filibuster. Bottom line – work on tax cuts, infrastructure, and next year’s budget has to wait until health care is done. 3. Waiting to see the details of the Trump budget. We will get more details later this month from the President on what he wants to do on the budget, as he starts to fill in all sorts of fine print on spending, cuts and even taxes. As I wrote this weekend, don’t expect to see a balanced budget anytime soon, as it’s expected that the Trump plan would not balance the budget for 10 years. That’s been a standard GOP plan. Making things even more difficult on a balanced budget would be large tax cuts as well. Trump budget will now be released May 23 (not May 22) — Emily Holubowich (@healthfunding) May 11, 2017 4. Will the Trump budget include plans for infrastructure spending? The President has talked for a long time about his $1 trillion infrastructure plan to build new roads, bridges and more around the nation, but has yet to come forward with actual details of a plan. The biggest stumbling block is how you fund the government’s share of what backers say would be a public-private partnership, with maybe $200 billion in federal funding. Big headlines are easy to support – but the details of where the money comes from can make for something different. Adding to the gas tax seems unlikely. Coming Soon: Trump's Infrastructure Plan — Roberto G. Berlanga (@urbanplan_RGB) May 11, 2017 5. Clock runs out on Obama rule reversals. Employing a seldom used federal law, Republicans were able to repeal fourteen different late regulations from the Obama Administration, as the clock ran out last week on further repeal efforts by the GOP. Fourteen rules were repealed, though Democrats did get one victory when three GOP Senators broke ranks to defeat a plan last week regarding rules on methane released from oil and gas wells. But overall, these rule repeals represent a big step forward for the GOP on one of their election year promises, to get rid of regulations from the last administration. 14-1 isn’t a bad score. #GOP wins in reversing Obama-era rules. Final score: Republicans 14, Barack Obama's last-minute regulations, 1 https://t.co/NbsXDqgTgV — Petros Sarantopoulos (@psaranto) May 14, 2017 As you can see with the rule repeals, some items have been acted on by the GOP Congress – but in terms of the big stuff, you can’t get to tax reform, infrastructure and more, until Republicans finish with health care. That remains the key to the GOP legislative agenda right now in the Congress.</div> </div> </li><li class="tease left-photo clearfix" data-uuid="fac51bb5-53f4-48ca-9e6b-c3c1cca42c86" data-webtype="story"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/national-govt--politics/even-with-new-management-balanced-budget-not-the-horizon/24mJxrhtETYBRx87EKMQaP/" target="_self"> <span class="cmImage cmImage--no-crop" style="width:100%;max-height:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%"> <img srcset="http://www.krmg.com/rf/image_compact/Pub/p8/KRMG/Blog/Jamie_Dupree_Krmg/2017/05/14/Images/photos.medleyphoto.14241151.jpg 150w" sizes="100vw" src="http://www.krmg.com/rw/Pub/p8/KRMG/Blog/Jamie_Dupree_Krmg/2017/05/14/Images/photos.medleyphoto.14241151.jpg" alt="Even with new management in DC, balanced budget not on the horizon"title="Even with new management in DC, balanced budget not on the horizon" /> </span><!-- 300x217 --> </a> </div> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/national-govt--politics/even-with-new-management-balanced-budget-not-the-horizon/24mJxrhtETYBRx87EKMQaP/">Even with new management in DC, balanced budget not on the horizon</a> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="fac51bb5-53f4-48ca-9e6b-c3c1cca42c86" data-lf-site-id="377208" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="false"></span></div> <div class="description"> As top officials in the Trump Administration put the finishing touches on a 2018 budget plan that’s due to be sent to Congress later this month, early reports indicate that while there will be calls for cuts in both domestic spending and entitlement programs, the plan is only expected to promise a balanced budget within 10 years. Just how difficult would it be to balance the budget? 1. It’s been 16 years since Uncle Sam was in the black. The last time the U.S. ran a yearly budget surplus was from 1998-2001, mainly because of unexpected economic growth during the last years of the Clinton Administration – and unless there is a gigantic change in approach, the U.S. Government is not going to get out of the red any time soon. The budget deficit in 2016 was $587 billion. Estimates are that the 2017 deficit will be less than that, as it stands at $344 billion so far in Fiscal Year 2017. Coming up with a half trillion dollars in savings is not like pulling a rabbit out of a hat. i think it's dope that trump wants to cut taxes, but uhhh shouldn't you try and make a balanced budget first? #back2thebasics — Joe Hoyle (@according2h0yle) April 26, 2017 2. 10 years to a balanced budget. If the Trump Administration offers up a plan that takes ten years to balance the budget, that would follow along with other Republican plans in recent years. Compared to Democrats – who have not offered a plan in many years that envisioned a budget in balance at all – the GOP is certainly more for budget discipline; but some might point out that 10 years means many more billions will be added to the national debt along the way. Ten years is still the stated goal for Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. Mick Mulvaney: 'the goal is to have a balanced budget within 10 YEARS!'. IMO, not going to happen. #MTP — Thoughts Of Truth (@True_Thoughts) March 19, 2017 3. Both parties like to spend money – just on different things. I learned this a long time ago, and it’s a line that aggravates the living daylights out of many of my listeners. But it’s true. Lots of Republicans like to talk about the best way to cut the deficit, is to emulate the tax cuts of the Reagan Administration. It’s true – tax rates went down, and more money rolled in, especially after the end of the recession in 1982. But the deficits kept going up in the Reagan years because spending kept going up as well. Jimmy Carter’s final deficit was $74 billion in 1980. Reagan’s lowest yearly deficit was $128 billion in his first year in office. Reagan 'assailed Jimmy Carter's $73.8 billion deficit in the 1980 campaign, but the deficit reached $220.7 billion in 1986' NYTimes 1988 — Picassokat (@Picassokat) April 22, 2011 4. When it comes to a balanced budget, there are 3 options. When you boil down a budget – whether it is for the government, or your own household, there are only three things you can do: 1) cut spending, 2) bring in more money, or 3) a combination of 1) and 2). Theoretically, you could cut over $500 billion in spending at the federal level to balance the budget – but the votes wouldn’t be there to do that, because of the outcry. Republicans in Congress will be tested this summer. Will they really vote for deep budget cuts? Or will the budget look pretty much the same later this year? @realDonaldTrump Your skinny budget proposed $18 billion in cuts. None of it appeared in the Republican budget. — Madhatter (@siriuskathleen1) May 1, 2017 5. Tightening the purse strings at FEMA. One way the Trump Administration will be tested in terms of the budget is what they do in areas where money can be held back. Two examples of that cropped up in the last week on disaster relief money, as North Carolina asked the feds for $929 million in aid to deal with damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 – but received just $6.1 million. And in Pennsylvania, the Governor grumbled there after FEMA rejected a plan for money to help deal with a big winter snowstorm. Yes, when you are saving money, you always need to start somewhere. But getting to $500 billion in cuts – to fix the deficit for one year – won’t be easy. President #Trump denies Pa.'s disaster relief request for March snowstorm | https://t.co/wzFRD9nxyR https://t.co/Eypxv98gZL — Belial (@Praedor) May 12, 2017 Republicans have long talked about turning the budget around, and getting it in balance. We’ll see how much progress they make in the months ahead in Congress.</div> </div> </li></ul> <div class="list-tease__show-more"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/krmg-news-for-3bt-cc-final/s5uv8fJaj9UehYAfMpfNGI/">More <i class="fa fa-angle-double-right"></i></a> </div> </div></div> <!-- end rr_slot_1 block --><!-- begin rr_rp02 block --><div class="m-b-1"> <div id="cm-ad-10439" class="cm-ad RP02 "></div> <script style="display:none"> googletag.cmd.push(function(){var defaultSizes=[];defaultSizes.push([300,250]);defaultSizes.push([300,600]);var mapping=googletag.sizeMapping();var sizes=[];sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);sizes.push([300,600]);mapping.addSize([1284,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);sizes.push([300,600]);mapping.addSize([1024,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);mapping.addSize([768,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);mapping.addSize([480,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);mapping.addSize([320,1],sizes);var conf={name:'RP02',id:'cm-ad-10439',sizes:defaultSizes,group:'default',adunit:cmg.adconf.adunit,outofpage:false,companion:false,mapping:mapping.build(),targeting:{ad_slot:'RP02'}};cmg.adconf.slotconf.push(conf);var slot=harmony.defineSlot(conf);});</script> </div> <!-- end rr_rp02 block --><!-- begin rr_slot_2 block --><div class="m-b-1"> <div class="list-tease list-headline-only" data-uuid="964269b6-ed6d-11e6-a599-9c5655b07f53" data-webtype="UrlObject"> <ul class="list-unstyled test"> <li class="tease headline-only clearfix" data-uuid="964269b6-ed6d-11e6-a599-9c5655b07f53" data-webtype="UrlObject"> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://jamiedupree.blog.krmg.com/2017/05/14/health-care-bill-remains-linchpin-for-trump-agenda-in-congress/">Health care bill remains linchpin for Trump agenda in Congress</a> </div> </div> </li><li class="tease headline-only clearfix" data-uuid="964269b6-ed6d-11e6-a599-9c5655b07f53" data-webtype="UrlObject"> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://jamiedupree.blog.krmg.com/2017/05/14/even-with-new-management-in-dc-balanced-budget-not-on-the-horizon/">Even with new management in DC, balanced budget not on the horizon</a> </div> </div> </li><li class="tease headline-only clearfix" data-uuid="964269b6-ed6d-11e6-a599-9c5655b07f53" data-webtype="UrlObject"> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://jamiedupree.blog.krmg.com/2017/05/13/trump-repeatedly-stirs-interest-in-russia-probe-through-his-own-words-and-tweets/">Trump repeatedly stirs interest in Russia probe – through his own words and tweets</a> </div> </div> </li><li class="tease headline-only clearfix" data-uuid="964269b6-ed6d-11e6-a599-9c5655b07f53" data-webtype="UrlObject"> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://jamiedupree.blog.krmg.com/2017/05/12/white-house-wont-say-if-president-trump-secretly-recorded-conversation-with-ex-fbi-director-comey/">White House won’t say if President Trump secretly recorded conversation with ex-FBI Director Comey</a> </div> </div> </li><li class="tease headline-only clearfix" data-uuid="964269b6-ed6d-11e6-a599-9c5655b07f53" data-webtype="UrlObject"> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://jamiedupree.blog.krmg.com/2017/05/12/in-series-of-tweets-trump-jabs-at-former-fbi-director-calls-russia-probe-a-witch-hunt/">In series of tweets, Trump jabs at former FBI Director, calls Russia probe a “witch hunt”</a> </div> </div> </li></ul> <div class="list-tease__show-more"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/news/local/jamie-dupree-washington-watchdog/hFnqdjh0M6kKR6aKelOlWM/">More <i class="fa fa-angle-double-right"></i></a> </div> </div></div> <!-- end rr_slot_2 block --></div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- BEGIN footer--> <div class="footer_line"></div> <div class="footer footer__grey-bg "> <div class="footer__separator"></div> <!-- begin footer_hp02 block --><div class="footer__ads"> <div id="cm-ad-50306" class="cm-ad HP02 "></div> <script style="display:none"> googletag.cmd.push(function(){var defaultSizes=[];defaultSizes.push([728,90]);defaultSizes.push([320,50]);var mapping=googletag.sizeMapping();var sizes=[];sizes=[];sizes.push([728,90]);mapping.addSize([1284,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([728,90]);mapping.addSize([1024,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([728,90]);mapping.addSize([768,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([320,50]);mapping.addSize([480,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([320,50]);mapping.addSize([320,1],sizes);var conf={name:'HP02',id:'cm-ad-50306',sizes:defaultSizes,group:'default',adunit:cmg.adconf.adunit,outofpage:false,companion:false,mapping:mapping.build(),targeting:{ad_slot:'HP02'}};cmg.adconf.slotconf.push(conf);var slot=harmony.defineSlot(conf);var bpMap={},activeBPs=[1,320,480,768,1024,1284];activeBPs.forEach(function(bp){bpMap[bp]=true;});harmony.on('update/slots',function(bp){harmony.disable.slot(slot.name);if(bp in bpMap){harmony.enable.slot(slot.name);}},true);});</script> </div> <!-- end footer_hp02 block --><div class="footer__separator"></div> <div class="row footer_row"> <div class="footer__centered-box"> <div class="col-xl-6 col-lg-6 col-md-4 footer_col-group-1"> <div class="rows"> <div class="col-xl-6 col-lg-6 footer_col-1"> <div class="footerLinkGroup"> <div class="footer__separator"></div> <!-- Submenu is displayed at md, lg and xl breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header hidden-sm-down"> NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC</div> <!-- User clicks to display the submenu at sm and xs breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header footer__first-header hidden-md-up"> NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC<i class="fa fa-angle-right footer_arrow"></i> </div> <div class="footer__collapsible-text"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/local/" target="_self">Tulsa News</a> <br /> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/weather/" target="_self">Tulsa Weather</a> <br /> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/traffic/" target="_self">Tulsa Traffic</a> <br /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-6 col-lg-6 footer_col-2"> <div class="footerLinkGroup"> <div class="footer__separator"></div> <!-- Submenu is displayed at md, lg and xl breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header hidden-sm-down"> EVENT GUIDE </div> <!-- User clicks to display the submenu at sm and xs breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header footer__first-header hidden-md-up"> EVENT GUIDE <i class="fa fa-angle-right footer_arrow"></i> </div> <div class="footer__collapsible-text"> <a href="http://events.krmg.com/" target="_blank">Events</a> <br /> </div> </div> <div class="footerLinkGroup"> <div class="footer__separator"></div> <!-- Submenu is displayed at md, lg and xl breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header hidden-sm-down">FOLLOW & SHARE </div> <!-- User clicks to display the submenu at sm and xs breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header footer__first-header hidden-md-up"> FOLLOW & SHARE <i class="fa fa-angle-right footer_arrow"></i> </div> <div class="footer__collapsible-text"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/rssfeeds/" target="_self">RSS Feeds</a> <br /> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/app/" target="_self">Download the KRMG App</a> <br /> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-3 col-lg-3 col-md-4"> <div class="rows"> <div class="col-sm-12 col-xs-12 footer_col-3"> <div class="footerLinkGroup"> <div class="footer__separator"></div> <!-- Submenu is displayed at md, lg and xl breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header hidden-sm-down">ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS </div> <!-- User clicks to display the submenu at sm and xs breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header footer__first-header hidden-md-up"> ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS <i class="fa fa-angle-right footer_arrow"></i> </div> <div class="footer__collapsible-text"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/krmghowtoadvertise/" target="_self">How to Advertise</a> <br /> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/takeactionsponsors/" target="_self">Take Action Sponsors</a> <br /> <a href="http://www.autotrader.com/" target="_blank">Cars at Autotrader</a> <br /> <a href="http://www.kudzu.com/" target="_blank">Local Services at Kudzu</a> <br /> <a href="http://rare.us/" target="_blank">Rare-America’s News Feed</a> <br /> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-3 col-lg-3 col-md-4"> <div class="rows"> <div class="col-sm-12 col-xs-12 footer_col-4"> <div class="footerLinkGroup"> <div class="footer__separator"></div> <!-- Submenu is displayed at md, lg and xl breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header hidden-sm-down"> ABOUT US </div> <!-- User clicks to display the submenu at sm and xs breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header footer__first-header hidden-md-up"> ABOUT US <i class="fa fa-angle-right footer_arrow"></i> </div> <div class="footer__collapsible-text"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/contact-us/" target="_self">Contact Us</a> <br /> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/krmgworkwithus/" target="_self">Work With Us</a> <br /> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/eeoc/" target="_self">EEOC Statement</a> <br /> </div> </div> <div class="footerLinkGroup"> <div class="footer__separator"></div> <!-- Submenu is displayed at md, lg and xl breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header hidden-sm-down"> HELP </div> <!-- User clicks to display the submenu at sm and xs breakpoints.--> <div class="footer--header footer__first-header hidden-md-up"> HELP <i class="fa fa-angle-right footer_arrow"></i> </div> <div class="footer__collapsible-text"> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/krmgaudiohelp/" target="_self">Audio Help</a> <br /> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/krmgvideohelp/" target="_self">Video Help</a> <br /> <a href="http://www.krmg.com/krmgsearchhelp/" target="_self">Search Help</a> <br /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="rows"> <div class="col-sm-12 col-xs-12 footer_col-4"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div> <div class="footer footer__black-bg"> <div class="container"> <div class="text-center"> © 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our <a href="//www.krmg.com/visitor_agreement/" class="footer__copyright-link">Visitor Agreement</a> and <a href="//www.krmg.com/privacy_policy/" class="footer__copyright-link">Privacy Policy</a>, and understand your options regarding <a href="//www.krmg.com/privacy_policy/#ad-choices" class="footer__copyright-link text-nowrap">Ad Choices ▶</a>.<br>Learn about <a href="http://www.coxmediagroup.com/careers" class="footer__copyright-link">careers at Cox Media Group</a>. </div> </div> </div><script src="//www.krmg.com/assets/js/all.js"></script> <script> (function($) { $(function() { if (typeof ThemeHacks != "undefined") { ThemeHacks.init("#000000", "#0076C0"); } }); })(jQuery); </script> <script type="text/javascript" data-lf-domain="coxradio.fyre.co" src="//cdn.livefyre.com/libs/commentcount/v1.0/commentcount.js"> </script> <script> LF.CommentCount({ replacer : function(element, count) { var $el = $(element); $el.append($('<span>').addClass('lf-count-int').text(count)); if ($el.data('lf-show-label') == true) { $el.append($('<span>').addClass('lf-count-label').text( 'Comment' + (count === 1 ? '' : 's'))); } if (count > 0 || $el.data('lf-show-zero') === true) { $el.show(); } } }); </script> <script> (function($) { $(function() { $('.capture_modal_registration').bind('click', function(e) { var extra_data = { userActive : 'not logged-in', userProfileID : null, userType : 'anonymous', pageFlow : 'user sign-in: new user', loginAction : 'register' } DDO.action("userData.loginEvent", extra_data); }); }); })(jQuery); </script> <div id="cm-ad-9169" class="cm-ad PX01 "></div> <script style="display:none"> googletag.cmd.push(function(){var defaultSizes=[];defaultSizes.push([1,1]);var mapping=googletag.sizeMapping();var sizes=[];var conf={name:'PX01',id:'cm-ad-9169',sizes:defaultSizes,group:'default',adunit:cmg.adconf.adunit,outofpage:false,companion:false,mapping:mapping.build(),targeting:{ad_slot:'PX01'}};cmg.adconf.slotconf.push(conf);var slot=harmony.defineSlot(conf);});</script> <div id="cm-ad-48743" class="cm-ad WP01 "></div> <script style="display:none"> googletag.cmd.push(function(){var defaultSizes=[];defaultSizes.push([1,1]);var mapping=googletag.sizeMapping();var sizes=[];sizes=[];sizes.push([1,1]);mapping.addSize([1284,1],sizes);var conf={name:'WP01',id:'cm-ad-48743',sizes:defaultSizes,group:'default',adunit:cmg.adconf.adunit,outofpage:false,companion:false,mapping:mapping.build(),targeting:{ad_slot:'WP01'}};cmg.adconf.slotconf.push(conf);var slot=harmony.defineSlot(conf);});</script> <script style="display:none"> googletag.cmd.push(function(){function getQueryParam(name){var q=location.search.match(new RegExp('[?&]'+name+'=([^&#]*)'));return q&&q[1];} cmg.adconf.breakpoints=[];cmg.adconf.breakpoints.push(1);cmg.adconf.breakpoints.push(320);cmg.adconf.breakpoints.push(480);cmg.adconf.breakpoints.push(768);cmg.adconf.breakpoints.push(1024);cmg.adconf.breakpoints.push(1284);var skyJsonStr=JSON.stringify('Broken Clouds').replace(/["]+/g,''),weatherJsonStr=JSON.stringify('').replace(/["]+/g,''),tempRange='';['-60 to -56','-55 to -51','-50 to -46','-45 to -41','-40 to -36','-35 to -31','-30 to -26','-25 to -21','-20 to -16','-15 to -11','-10 to -6','-5 to -1','0 to 4','5 to 9','10 to 14','15 to 19','20 to 24','25 to 29','30 to 34','35 to 39','40 to 44','45 to 49','50 to 54','55 to 59','60 to 64','65 to 69','70 to 74','75 to 79','80 to 84','85 to 89','90 to 94','95 to 99','100 to 104','105 to 109','110 to 114','115 to 119','120 to 124','125 to 129','130 to 134','135 to 139','140 to 144','145 to 149','150 to 154','155 to 159'].forEach(function(range){var pair=range.split(' to ');if('66'>=pair[0]&&'66'<=pair[1]){tempRange=range;}});var obj_type='story';if('Gallery'==='story'){if('PhotoStory'===''){obj_type='PhotoStory';}} if('container'==='story'||'Container'==='story'){obj_type='';} if('StaffMember'==='story'){obj_type='List';} if(location.pathname.indexOf('queryResult')>0){obj_type='List';} cmg.adconf.targeting={weather:weatherJsonStr,sky:skyJsonStr,temp_range:tempRange,topics:[],obj_type:obj_type,obj_id:'2.1.50187985',uuid:'826dd4aa-3955-11e7-862a-8849a12bad9e',categories:[],environ:location.search.indexOf('testads')>0?'debug':location.host.split('.')[0],mediatype:'',qa:getQueryParam('qa')||''};cmg.adconf.targeting.topics.push('dl_stub');cmg.adconf.targeting.topics.push('cox_stub');cmg.adconf.targeting.topics.push('cox_news');cmg.adconf.targeting.topics.push('cox_shared');cmg.adconf.targeting.topics.push('cox_explainers');cmg.adconf.targeting.topics.push('mysite_stub');cmg.adconf.targeting.categories.push('News');cmg.adconf.targeting.categories.push('National');harmony.load.targeting(cmg.adconf.targeting);harmony.load.breakpoints(cmg.adconf.breakpoints);if(cmg.adconf.breakpoints.length){var currentBP=harmony.breakpoint();cmg.adconf.targeting.breakpoint=currentBP+'px';googletag.pubads().setTargeting('breakpoint',currentBP+'px');harmony.trigger('update/slots',currentBP);harmony.on('breakpoint/update',function(bp){googletag.pubads().updateCorrelator();googletag.pubads().setTargeting('breakpoint',bp+'px');harmony.trigger('update/slots',bp);harmony.show.all();if(console.info){console.info('Ad System Update: Targeting key "breakpoint" changed to "'+bp+'px"');}},true);} harmony.show.group('default');harmony.trigger('ready');});</script> <script style="display:none"> googletag.cmd.push(function(){function append(msg){msg=msg||'';log+=msg+'

';} function title(name){log+='

';log+=name;log+='

-------------

'} var log='/* -----===== Begin Ad Logs =====----- */

';title('Ad Unit:');append(cmg.adconf.adunit||'ERROR: Ad unit could not be calculated!');if(cmg.adconf.adunitOverride){append('WARNING: Ad unit override is active.');} title('Breakpoints:');append(cmg.adconf.breakpoints.length?cmg.adconf.breakpoints:'None defined');title('System Targeting:');append(JSON.stringify(cmg.adconf.targeting,null,3)||'WARNING: None defined.');title('Slot Configurations:');if(!cmg.adconf.slotconf.length){append('WARNING: This page contains no ad slots.');} cmg.adconf.slotconf.forEach(function(slot){append(slot.name);append('. default sizes:');slot.sizes=slot.sizes||[];if(!slot.sizes.length){append('\tNone defined');} slot.sizes.forEach(function(size){append('\t'+size);});append('. group: '+slot.group);append('. companion? '+(slot.companion?'yes':'no'));append('. out-of-page? '+(slot.interstitial?'yes':'no'));append('. targeting: '+JSON.stringify(slot.targeting,null,3));append('. size mapping:');slot.mapping=slot.mapping||[];if(!slot.mapping.length){append('\tNone defined');} slot.mapping.forEach(function(breakpoint){append('\tat width '+breakpoint[0][0]+'px, use sizes:');if(!breakpoint[1].length){append('\t\tNone defined');} breakpoint[1].forEach(function(size){append('\t\t'+size);});});append();});title('System Information:');append('Methode tags version 3.5.0');append('Harmony version '+harmony.version);log+='

/* -----====== End Ad Logs ======----- */

';if(console.info){console.info(log);}});</script> <!-- begin add_body_last block --><!-- end add_body_last block --> <script type="text/javascript">window.NREUM||(NREUM={});NREUM.info={"applicationID":"26274289","applicationTime":168,"beacon":"bam.nr-data.net","queueTime":0,"licenseKey":"aaf23b031f","transactionName":"MQYHNRZYCkZVBxcKVghMLzI0FgFaWUszDEsSAgkiC1cCXFNLEQJdDww6UVQLAFtRExAXWAoISgsUTUtTRgUOBkoDFzoLFE0=","agent":"","errorBeacon":"bam.nr-data.net"}</script> </body> </html>