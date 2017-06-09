Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
64°
H 85
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
64°
Broken Clouds
H 85° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    64°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 85° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 85° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 85° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
7 things to know now: Comey testimony; May’s loss; Cosby trial; Trump tweet
Close

7 things to know now: Comey testimony; May’s loss; Cosby trial; Trump tweet

7 things to know now: Comey testimony; May’s loss; Cosby trial; Trump tweet
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn-in before testifing before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey said that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the FBI's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and demanded Comey's loyalty during the one-on-one meetings he had with president. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

7 things to know now: Comey testimony; May’s loss; Cosby trial; Trump tweet

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Comey says Trump lied: Former FBI Director James Comey testified on Thursday that his distrust of Donald Trump led him to keep memos on meetings he had with the president. Comey said Trump lied about the reasons for his firing, and that when Trump said he hoped the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s activities would be “let go,” he took that as a request to end the investigation. Comey admitted he leaked the memos he kept after his interactions with Trump in the hopes that a special counsel would be appointed.

2. May loses majority: The Conservative Party in England suffered a major setback in Thursday’s election when it failed to secure a majority in Parliament. Amid calls for her to resign, British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will not leave and intends to meet with Queen Elizabeth on Friday to get permission to form a government without a majority. The shocking loss resulted in a 2 percent drop in the British pound, and questions about what happens to negotiations to leave the European Union.

3. Cosby trial continues: On Friday, prosecutors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case are expected to read from a deposition Cosby gave in 2005 that includes sections where he says he gave quaaludes to women with whom he wanted to have sexual relations. Cosby is on trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andre Constand in his Philadelphia home in 2004.

4. Couple charged in death: A Texas sheriff’s deputy and her husband have been indicted on charges they killed a man during a confrontation outside a Houston restaurant last month. A grand jury indicted Chauna and Terry Thompson in the death of John Hernandez. The Thompsons allegedly got into a fight with Hernandez that resulted in Hernandez's death. Chauna Thompson is a sheriff’s deputy. She was off duty when the incident occurred.

5. Polanski victim: The woman who was sexually assaulted 40 years go by director Roman Polanski will be appearing before a judge on Friday to ask that the case against him be dropped. Samantha Geimer was 13 when Polanski assaulted her at Jack Nicholson’s home in March 1977. Geimer says she forgave Polanski and wants the court to drop the case. Geimer sued the director and reached a financial settlement with him. Polanski fled the country in 1978 before he was sentenced for the crime. 

And one more

The Golden State Warriors are one game away from taking the NBA championship. If the Warriors win Friday’s game, they will have swept the Cleveland Cavaliers and taken the title without losing a playoff game. They will be the first team in NBA history to do so.

In case you missed it

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Trump proclaims “total and complete vindication” on Russia probe
    Trump proclaims “total and complete vindication” on Russia probe
    After staying silent during a day of extraordinary testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump on Friday declared that he had been vindicated in the probe of meddling by Russia in the 2016 elections, and whether or not there were any links between Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” Mr. Trump said in a tweet just after 6 am ET, as he took one more jab at the former FBI chief whom he fired a month ago. “WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017
  • Motorcycle crash fatal for teenager in Catoosa
    Motorcycle crash fatal for teenager in Catoosa
    A teenager dies in a motorcycle collision with a pickup truck. Catoosa police investigators say the 17-year old male was speeding westbound on Cherokee Street around 10 p.m. Thursday, heading toward 193rd East Avenue as a pickup driver was trying to turn left into the Wendy's restaurant location. The rider slammed into the truck and died at the scene. The motorcycle caught on fire, but Catoosa firefighters were on the scene and extinguished the small fire immediately. The shaken truck driver was taken to the hospital for a blood alcohol test, as required for drivers involved in all fatal traffic crashes. The teenager’s name was not available, pending notification of relatives.
  • VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights
    VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights
    Vice President Mike Pence was sky-high as he celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday. >> Read more trending news  Pence traveled to Houston on Air Force Two, where he welcomed 12 new astronauts in a ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, ABC News reported.  Joining Pence on board was Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Brian Babin and Lamar Smith.  Cruz tweeted a photo of the balloon-filled cabin, writing, 'Wishing @VP a Happy Birthday! He's a very good man. Am on Air Force 2 right now, decked out to celebrate, as we head down to @NASA_Johnson.' Pence appeared to enjoy the festivities, tweeting a photo of himself in the balloon-filled cabin. “Fun way to start a birthday,” the vice president tweeted. When he arrived at the Johnson Space Center, Pence was presented with a cake emblazoned with NASA’s logo and a birthday greeting. 'One of the coolest birthday cakes I've ever had. Thanks, @NASA!' Pence tweeted.
  • Multiple officers get assaulted in south Tulsa
    Multiple officers get assaulted in south Tulsa
    A suspect on a bicycle really didn't want to go to jail Thursday night. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., near 61st and Peoria.  Tulsa officers stopped Toyce Mason for a bicycle violation and the situation turned violent quickly.  Police say he punched an officer and then a foot chase ensued. “Additional officers in the area were able to trap the suspect,” police said.  “Mason fought officers again and officers attempted to tase Mason with no effect. Officers finally took Mason into custody after he was able to punch another officer in the head.” KRMG’s told one officer needed stitches.   Mason was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  He faces multiple counts including two counts of assault and battery on a police officer AFCF, possession w/ intent to distribute of meth and marijuana AFCF, resisting arrest, the bicycle violation, and his 3 warrants.
  • Homicide victim identified
    Homicide victim identified
    Tulsa police identify the body of a male found on Thursday.  TPD Sergeant Dave Walker tells us they are not releasing a name until the victim’s family can be notified.  We're told the 14 to 20-year old victim had been shot at least once and was dumped on a trail near 13500 East 4 Street.  No suspects have been identified.  This is Tulsa's 35th homicide for the year.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.