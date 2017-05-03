Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Comey to testify: FBI Director Jim Comey will testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Comey is expected to be asked about the status of an FBI investigation into alleged ties between Russian officials and those working on President Donald Trump’s campaign, even though the hearing is not addressing that issue. Comey’s testimony before the committee is a regular occurrence as the Judiciary Committee oversees the FBI. He will be testifying before the Intelligence committee on Thursday about Russia issues. That testimony will not be made public.

2. Madeleine McCann anniversary: It was 10 years ago Wednesday when 3-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared from her bed while on a vacation with her family in Portugal. Madeleine and her siblings were sleeping in an apartment about 100 yards away from where her parents were having dinner when she went missing. Around $14 million has been spent during the past decade by British investigators trying to find out what happened to the child.



3. Hillary speaks: Hillary Clinton said a combination of FBI Director James Comey’s actions, Russian interference, WikiLeaks, misogyny and her own flaws as a candidate were the factors that led to her losing the 2016 presidential election. Clinton, speaking at a conference in New York on Tuesday, said she was “on the way to winning” when Comey released a letter about an investigation into what was believed to be new, possibly classified, emails that were sent and received on a private email server in her New York home.



4. Yates warned White House: Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, is set to testify next week that she expressed concern to the Trump administration about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s contact with the Russian ambassador on Jan. 26, weeks before Flynn was asked to resign his post. According to the Associated Press, a person familiar with Yates’ upcoming testimony before Congress says she will talk about concerns she had about what was being said publicly about Flynn’s meeting.



5. A "good" shutdown: President Trump said on Tuesday that a “good shutdown” of government services may be just the thing to spur Congress into acting responsibly on a bill to keep the U.S. government running. The talk of a shutdown of services comes as Congress is set to vote on a $1.1 trillion spending bill this week that will fund the government through September.



And one more

The wife of Jim Gaffigan is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor, the comedian said on Monday. Jeannie Gaffigan, who is Gaffigan’s writing partner, had a large tumor on her brain stem, according to a social media post from Gaffigan. Jeannie Gaffigan is home and recuperating after a nine-hour operation in which the tumor was completely removed.



In case you missed it

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bvXVDxGxkpk" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>