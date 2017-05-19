Listen Live
National
7 things to know now: Assange charges dropped; Trump on foreign trip; Comey may testify next week
7 things to know now: Assange charges dropped; Trump on foreign trip; Comey may testify next week

7 things to know now: Assange charges dropped; Trump on foreign trip; Comey may testify next week
Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Sweden's top prosecutor said Friday May 19, 2017, she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

7 things to know now: Assange charges dropped; Trump on foreign trip; Comey may testify next week

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Here’s a roundup of what’s trending across the country and around the world.

What to know now:

1. Assange charges dropped: Sweden's top prosecutor announced Friday that she is dropping an investigation into claims of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange took refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London five years ago to escape extradition to Sweden on the charges. Two women in Sweden told authorities in 2010 that Assange had sexually assaulted them. Assange still faces charges in Britain of jumping bail.

2. Foreign trip: President Donald Trump will leave Friday on his first overseas trip as president. Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican, Brussels and Sicily. His trip comes after nearly two weeks of turmoil for his administration, including the firing of his FBI director and the announcement of a special counsel to investigate any possible ties between the administration and Russian officials.

3. One killed in Times Square: A man drove his car into a group of pedestrians in Times Square on Thursday, killing one and injuring 22. He told authorities that he heard voices telling him to drive into the crowd.

4. Deadline for documents: Friday is the deadline set by the Senate Intelligence Committee set for at four ex-Trump campaign associates to turn over records pertaining to an investigation into alleged collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. Anonymous Senate sources said Roger Stone and Paul Manafort have already turned over information to the committee.

5. Will Comey testify: Rep. Will Hurd, (R-Texas), said he believes that fired FBI director James Comey will testify in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee next week. Hurd said the hearing could be as early as May 24. The committee extended an invitation last week for Comey to testify about his firing.

And one more

A Japanese billionaire paid $10.5 billion at auction Thursday for a 1985 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat. The painting is now the most expensive work by an American artist ever sold.

In case you missed it

Wait for it ...


  • Riding lawnmower fire kills groundskeeper
    Riding lawnmower fire kills groundskeeper
    A university groundskeeper dies in a lawnmower accident.   Millersville University President John Anderson says in an email to faculty and students the worker died Wednesday. He says 60-year-old Michael Keefer was riding on the lawnmower near the university's stadium when the fire broke out.   Keefer was taken to a hospital and died that night.   The Lehigh County coroner's office on Thursday said cause of Keefer's death was thermal injuries and the death was an accident.   A university spokeswoman tells LNP it's unclear what caused the fire.   The university and the state fire marshal are investigating.   Keefer had worked at the university since 1990.
  • Tulsa leaders want to tackle racial disparity
    Tulsa leaders want to tackle racial disparity
    In 1921, cities throughout the country were sharply divided by race, and Tulsa was no exception. The city erupted into violence that year, leading to what remains by most accounts the worst race riot in the history of the country. The centennial of that tragic event is swiftly approaching, but in many ways Tulsa remains a racially divided city. Speaking Thursday, Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum said he and the city council agree it’s the major challenge the city faces in moving forward. “We are in unanimous agreement that issues of racial disparity in Tulsa need to be addressed, and we have a unanimous desire to take actions, and to bring all the tools that the city government has at its disposal to take those actions,” Bynum said. He said one of those tools is the Resilient Cities Program, in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation. “We recognize that the greatest issue that we need help with is racial disparity in Tulsa,” Bynum said. “This is something that Tulsans have been talking about for a hundred years, and have not succeeded in addressing.”State Rep. Regina Goodwin recently told KRMG she also wants action. “Not just talking points, not just task forces, not just meetings - ‘feel good’ meetings - but that we actually make progress here,” she said. “We talk about commemorating the 100th anniversary of what I call the race massacre. What I would like to see is a city that really comes to terms with not only that history, but our current history.” Several times in recent years, there have been racially-charged incidents that many feared would lead to civil unrest and violence. But, Mayor Bynum pointed out, Tulsa has remained peaceful - yet people still seem to expect the worst. “We have a long way to go as a city when one part of our city is synonymous with an entire race. We have a long way to go as a city when people keep expecting lawlessness from African-Americans in response to an incident or a verdict. I would remind Tulsans that our history shows us - African-Americans in Tulsa have not been the instigators of lawlessness and riots. They have been the victims of them.”
  • Trump focus on domestic policy suffers amid FBI, Russia controversies
    After celebrating House approval of a GOP health care bill with a pep rally in the White House Rose Garden on May 4, political fallout from the firing of the FBI Director and the investigation into Russia’s election meddling have pushed President Donald Trump’s focus away from his domestic agenda, as he leaves for his first overseas trip on Friday. Following an active first 100 days in office, which sometimes saw him do three or four public events in a day, the President’s White House schedule slowed noticeably over the last two weeks, as he did little to promote GOP efforts in Congress to revamp the Obama health law and press for other items on his legislative agenda. “Obamacare is collapsing, it’s dead, it’s gone,” the President said at the White House on Thursday, making a very short mention of health care, two weeks after the House had approved a GOP health care plan. Instead of trying to capitalize on that bit of good news, and create more momentum for Republicans in Congress, the President spent the last two weeks mainly doing battle over the FBI Director and the probe into Russia’s election year interference. The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017 On Capitol Hill, there was concern among some GOP lawmakers this week that the focus needs to be shifted back to the Trump Agenda, no matter what’s going on with Russia at the White House. “It does sort of take away from the urgency of things that we have to get done,” said Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL). “And that’s unfortunate.” “There’s a continual fodder for raising the issues,” Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) said of questions about the Russia investigation. “It’s a distraction from the main agenda,” he added. “I know that people can get consumed with the news of the day,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, “but we are here working on people’s problems every day.” Other Republicans echoed the Speaker in arguing that the GOP can walk – and chew gum – at the same time, and work on their agenda, no matter what the President is dealing with. “I’m not worried about it slowing down unless Republicans give in to the media pressure that there is a problem,” said Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA). But the House floor schedule this week was very light – with nothing that resembled major legislation, as Republicans seem unlikely to swiftly move forward on a series of major items: 1) Health care. While the House has already approved a bill to overhaul the Obama health law, it’s not clear when the Senate will put together its own plan, and bring that to the floor for debate and votes. GOP Senators are meeting regularly on the issue, but don’t seem to be near a deal.   Next week, the Congressional Budget Office score comes out on the House-passed bill. 2) Tax reform. Even though the President and GOP leaders in Congress agree on the need to act on tax cuts and tax reform, no bill has yet been formulated. And because of the special ‘reconciliation’ process being used to avoid a Senate filibuster, work on that must wait until action is fully completed on health care.   Speaker Ryan wants it done this year – that will be difficult. 3) Budget resolution. Along with health care, Republicans must approve a budget blueprint for 2018 that authorizes another reconciliation bill, which the GOP plans to use for tax reform. That plan is supposed to be done by April 15 – but over a month later, it remains on hold. President Trump will submit his budget details to Congress next week. 4) Spending bills. A year ago at this time, House Republicans were already busy on the dozen spending bills for the 2017 budget year. It didn’t matter, as the process bogged down yet again, and seems likely to be behind schedule again this year. Remember, the Congress hasn’t approved those yearly appropriations bills on time (by September 30) since 1996. “We’ve made tremendous progress in the last 100-some-odd days,” the President said on Thursday at the White House. “I’m very proud of it. That’s what I want to be focused on.” The last two weeks though, have not been from that playbook. The President will have a chance to change that, and re-focus on his domestic agenda, when he gets back from his nine day trip.  
  • Woman killed while trying to fight off robbers
    Woman killed while trying to fight off robbers
    Police say they victim, Vennie Jean Blalock, tried to fight off her attackers after they approached her from behind. Blalock was killed as she was getting out of her car at the Sawmill Apartments near 31st and S. 129th E. Ave. around 3:30 Thursday morning. Detectives say she was reaching for her attacker’s gun when it went off and struck her in the head. Police dogs were able to track the suspect’s scent for a while, but the robbers were able to get away.
  • Trump slams Comey, once more dismisses Russia probe as “witch hunt”
    In his first substantive comments about the appointment of a special counsel to probe Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, President Donald Trump denied that his campaign had been involved in any collusion with Moscow, as he declared that the probe “divides the country.” “I think it’s totally ridiculous, everybody thinks so,” the President said about the investigation into Russian meddling, and whether it had ties to any Trump associates. “There was no collusion – everybody, even my enemies have said there was no collusion,” Mr. Trump added. As for the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel in the Russia probe, the President said, “I respect the move, but the entire thing has been a witch hunt.” Trump: 'The entire thing' has been a witch hunt; “there is no collusion” between his campaign and Russia https://t.co/9rdmtsBh2T — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 18, 2017 “I think it divides the country; I think we have a very divided country because of that and many other things,” the President added. At a joint White House news conference with the President of Colombia, the President also had especially tough words for former Director James Comey, whom he fired just over a week ago, saying Comey was not the right person to lead the FBI. “Director Comey was very unpopular – with most people,” Mr. Trump said flatly, an assertion that has been contradicted by some within the bureau. Trump: 'Director Comey was very unpopular with most people.' That is not true if you ask people in the Hoover Building and the field offices — Eric Tucker (@etuckerAP) May 18, 2017 Mr. Trump said Comey’s most recent testimony before Congress on May 3 was a “poor, poor performance,” which he said directly led to the Deputy Attorney General writing a letter that raised questions about Comey’s job performance. Pressed for the first time by White House reporters on why he fired Comey, the President rejected reports that he had leaned on the FBI Director during a White House meeting to drop a probe of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. “No,” the President said emphatically when asked about Comey and Flynn. Did Trump ask Comey to end his investigation? 'No,' he tells reporter, 'next question” https://t.co/ujMycQdLMt https://t.co/xZlS2z9xfd — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 18, 2017 “Next question,” Mr. Trump said. The President repeatedly said it was time to move on from the Russia probe, and get back to the business of the nation. “We have to get back to running this country, really, really well,” as he said that “tremendous progress” had been made in his first four months in office. The news conference marked the first substantive public comments by the President in the last two weeks, since he celebrated the May 4 approval in the House of a GOP health care bill. Since then, the President had said almost nothing in public about his legislative agenda, focused instead on firing the FBI Director, and dealing with a growing investigation into the Russia matter. “We look forward to getting this whole situation behind us,” the President said.
