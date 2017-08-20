Thieves use forklift to steal ATM, police say

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the thieves who stole an ATM by ramming it with a forklift and loading it into a waiting truck.

The thieves used a large CAT forklift to crash into the drive-thru portion of a bank last Wednesday. Police believe the criminals might have some ties to the construction industry.

They targeted the First Service Bank in Conway in the dead of night, committing the robbery around 3:30 a.m.

The video was captured by the bank’s CCTV cameras and the Conway Police Department posted the video on Facebook.

The video does not give a clear image of the thieves, so police are asking for help identifying the forklift.

Police also shared a picture of truck they believed was involved.

According to Gizmodo, the biggest problem for thieves thinking about heisting an ATM might not be breaking into it once it’s in their possession. Many ATMs are now equipped with GPS tracking. Apparently, however, that’s not the case with this particular machine.