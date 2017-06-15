A number of American adults think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows, according to an online survey commissioned by the Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy.

The Washington Post reported that the survey found that 7 percent of Americans -- or 16.4 million of them -- think that the color of the milk is related to the color of spots on a cow.

Food & Wine reported that the survey was conducted in April and included more than 1,000 adults age 18 and older.

The stats about chocolate milk and brown cows is not all. The survey also found that 48 percent of those who took the survey said they were not sure about where chocolate milk comes from in the first place.

Respondents also said that 37 percent of adults drink milk straight from the container and 29 percent use their children as an excuse to buy chocolate milk.

Dairy in general is still being consumed despite a number of popular diets that involve cutting the food group. Only 5 percent of people don’t drink milk at all and 95 percent have cheese of some sort in their fridge. Additionally, 25 percent of respondents said they have gone to the grocery story before 6 a.m. to buy milk, so although some Americans may not know where exactly their milk comes from, they know where to get it.