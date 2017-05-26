Listen Live
The day Chris Cornell and Eddie Vedder watched the Seattle Kingdome implosion
The day Chris Cornell and Eddie Vedder watched the Seattle Kingdome implosion

The day Chris Cornell and Eddie Vedder watched the Seattle Kingdome implosion
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder went to the roof of the Newmark Tower at 1415 2nd Avenue to watch the Kingdome implosion at 8:30 a.m. March 26, 2000. (Photo copyright 2017 by Lee LeFever)

The day Chris Cornell and Eddie Vedder watched the Seattle Kingdome implosion

By: KIRO7.com Casey McNerthney

SEATTLE -  Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was remembered Friday in a somber memorial service in Los Angeles. A mixture of celebrities and music elite remembered Cornell’s love for his family, and his musical achievements as one of rock’s leading voices.

>> Read more trending news

In Seattle, fan Lee LeFever recalled a day when Cornell and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder stood together on a Seattle rooftop as a couple of locals, watching the Kingdome implosion.

It was a Sunday, March 26, 2000. The Kingdome, which was the longtime home of the Seahawks, Mariners, boat shows, rock concerts and the occasional religious gathering, was packed with nearly 6,000 dynamite charges. Thousands crowded together on rooftops and overpasses to get a view of the early-morning implosion.

LeFever had a buddy with a construction job downtown, and he and three friends went there for the rooftop view. There were about 50 people milling around, passing time before the 8:30 a.m. implosion.

Then someone said, “Wait, isn’t that Eddie Vedder over there?”

It was, and he was there with Cornell.

Cornell was one of the first people Vedder met outside his Pearl Jam bandmates after moving here in 1990. For a time, the two were neighbors.

“I had no idea how it would affect my life and my views on music and my views on friendship and what a big impact he would have,” Vedder told a crowd before performing with Cornell in September 2011.

After LeFever's story about the Kingdome implosion day appeared in a Seattle Magazine story by Michael Rietmulder, he was told the two rock stars had the same entertainment lawyer, who had a penthouse in the building, which was the Newmark Tower at 1415 2nd Ave.

LeFever, 43, discovered Pearl Jam and Soundgarden as a college freshman in the fall of 1991. He remembers watching one of the band's videos in which Vedder falls into a crowd during a Moore Theatre concert, and thinking, “Wow, that’s what’s happening in Seattle.”

That was a part of what brought him here in 1998 after graduate school, moving to Capitol Hill from Charleston, South Carolina without a job but in love with the idea of living in the Northwest. He felt at the time there couldn’t be two places further apart in so many ways, “and I loved it,” LeFever said.

The day Chris Cornell and Eddie Vedder watched the Seattle’s Kingdome implosion

On the rooftop, Cornell and Vedder casually mingled, holding coffee mugs.

“They were definitely the only people there that were dressed like rock stars, especially Chris Cornell,” said LeFever, who wore a button-down fleece that morning. “He just had the spiked hair and the tight pants and the sort of look of a rock star. And I think Eddie Vedder at the time and even now has an unmistakable look.

“It was just sort of unbelievable to look up and see these people that you only see in TV and magazines and music videos. But they seemed totally normal and totally at ease.”

LeFever thought about approaching. He hatched a plan: Ask them to take a picture of him with the Space Needle in the background. That would be a pretty simple request, and wouldn’t make it weird.

But “I couldn’t work up the courage to say anything at the time,” he recalled.

And maybe that was best, LeFever said. If the same scene had happened today, 17 years later in the era of smartphones and social media, maybe it would have been a mob scene with everyone wanting selfies. It wouldn’t be the same.

“I’m glad," LeFever said, "that maybe at the time it was a place where they could be safe at home in Seattle among their Seattleites and know that people aren’t going to be too crazy.”

LeFever now writes a blog, Camping on Tuesdays, and co-founded Common Craft, an educational video company, with his wife, Sachi. They live in Seattle with their two dogs, Bosco and Maybe. (Yes, they have a dog named Maybe.)

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report. This story also was updated to correct the Pearl Jam video filmed at the Moore Theatre. 

  • Site ranks the worst ‘tourist traps’ in each state
    Site ranks the worst ‘tourist traps’ in each state
    Trying to save you some time and misery on your family vacation this summer, Business Insider is ranking the worst “tourist traps” in each state. We've all driven past those highway signs promising all sorts of superlatives from biggest to strangest to oldest and wondered if it was worth stopping. The list from the site is by no means complete and obviously subjective, but for people passing through Oklahoma, Business Insider (again, their opinion, not ours) says to skip the J.M. Davis Gun Museum in Claremore. But we bet you'll agree that “Foamhenge,” a replica of Stonehenge made of styrofoam is not the best use of your time in Virginia. And don't put the Gum Wall in Seattle on your bucket list. It’s just what it sounds like, a wall where thousands upon thousands of people have stuck their used chewing gum. You can find the full list of tourist traps from Business Insider here.
  • Police called after adults brawl at kindergarten graduation
    Police called after adults brawl at kindergarten graduation
    A fight broke out at an elementary school graduation ceremony in New Mexico Wednesday, but no kids were involved. A scuffle among adults broke out at Dolores Gonzales Elementary School during the kindergarten graduation ceremony. >> Read more trending stories A school spokesperson told KRQE that the incident began when two adults sitting in the parents section began fighting. A parent who witnessed the incident told KRQE that instead of helping break up the brawl, more adults joined the fight. Police were called and the ceremony was temporarily suspended until order could be restored. The graduation ceremony then finished without further incident.
  • Billion dollar budget plan goes to the governor
    Billion dollar budget plan goes to the governor
    The Oklahoma House passed a $6.8 billion spending plan just hours before lawmakers are constitutionally required to adjourn the 2017 legislative session. The Senate passed the measure on Wednesday. The proposal protects the budgets of about 15 state agencies but cuts many others by about 5 percent. Supporters say the spending plan closes a projected budget hole of about $878 million and protects core services like public education and road and bridge construction. Opponents say it includes new revenue approved during the final week of the session in apparent violation of a constitutional prohibition against such measures. It now heads to Governor Mary Fallin for her signature.
  • Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them
    Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them
    Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the deaths of two drug counselors at a halfway house in Chester County in metro Philadelphia in apparent separate heroin overdoses. >> Read more trending news The men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge by recovering residents at the group home on Sunday, according to WFMZ TV. The residents tried to revive one of the counselors with the opioid antidote naloxone, but it didn’t work. Authorities found small baggies of heroin and used needles near the bodies of both victims, CNN reported. The counselor’s jobs included planning daily activities for the six recovering addicts at the center and supervising medication for the recovering addicts. An investigation into the deaths is underway.
  • ‘Stand to Honor’ to support families of wounded, fallen heroes
    ‘Stand to Honor’ to support families of wounded, fallen heroes
    Friday, the organization Folds of Honor kicked off a fundraising drive called “Stand to Honor.” Participants can stand on a box, over the glass-encased boot prints of a service member, for 13 minutes as a gesture of gratitude and support for the service of those who have been wounded or died while serving in the military. The organization is asking for donations of $13, money which Vice President of National Development Ben Leslie says goes to a very specific cause. “Our mission is laser-focused,” he told KRMG. “We award scholarships to the spouses and children of service members who’ve been injured or killed in action.” The number 13 is highly significant in American history, especially when it comes to the flag which has 13 stripes and originally had 13 stars, representing the 13 original states. When an American flag is ceremonially folded, it is folded 13 times. Folds of Honor, based in Owasso, was founded nearly ten years ago. The non-profit has had explosive growth, Leslie said. “The first year, we awarded ten scholarships,” he told KRMG. Last year, they awarded about three thousand, including 161 in Oklahoma.  “Since inception, we’ve awarded more than 13,000 scholarships,” Leslie told KRMG, with as many as three thousand more currently being processed for this year. The “Stand to Honor” idea originated in Dallas, with corporate sponsor Milestone Electric. Their event raised a million dollars; the goal in Tulsa is $100,000. It’s sponsored locally by the Jim Glover Auto Family, and the boxes will be located at Glover locations through the month of June. People wishing to donate can text the word “honor” (without the quotes) to 95920, and KRMG will send a link to the donation site.
