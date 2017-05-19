The 2017 Preakness Stakes: What time, what channel, livestream

The second jewel in the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, will be held Saturday.

The field is smaller than the Kentucky Derby, and many will be watching for a rematch between Derby winner Always Dreaming and Classic Empire.

Here’s what you need to know about the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans at Pimlico.

When is the 2017 Preakness?



The race is Saturday.

What time does it start?



Coverage of the race begins at 5 p.m. ET. Post time for the race is 6:45 p.m. ET.



What channel is it on?



NBC will broadcast pre-race activities along with the race.



Is it livestreamed?



Yes. Click here, NBC Sports Live, to watch on Saturday.



How far do the horses run?

1 3/16 miles.



What is the track surface?



Dirt.



What is the record at the track?



Secretariat holds the record. The horse ran the 9.5 furlongs in 1:53.

What’s the purse for this year’s Preakness?

The purse is $1.5 million.



Which horses are running in the 2017 Preakness Stakes?



Multiplier Cloud Computing Hence Always Dreaming Classic Empire Gunnevera Term of Art Senior Investment Lookin At Lee Conquest Mo Money

Who is the favorite to win the 2017 Preakness?



As of Thursday, the betting favorites were Classic Empire and Always Dreaming. Lookin at Lee is also one to watch, according to some odds makers.

What is the special song they sing?

Just after the horses for the Preakness are called to the post, the song "Maryland, My Maryland" is played. The official state song of Maryland is led by the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

What’s the weather going to be like?

According to Accuweather.com, the high will be in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is expected.

Where can you find the Preakness Stakes Facebook and Twitter accounts?

For Facebook, click here. For Twitter, click here.