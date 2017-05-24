Texas teen gives up scholarship to another teen who beat cancer

A Texas teenager and cancer survivor is thanking a new friend for giving him a college scholarship.
Chase Bradley, 17, of Hyde Park High School in Austin knows what a cancer battle is like. His older sister was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and beat it.
The experience made him an advocate for cancer research.
“I remember being in her hospital room, trying to keep a straight face and not cry in front of her. It was a very heartbreaking setting. I gave my sister a hug and it was very overwhelming." Bradley told ABC News.
Bradley and earned a scholarship after raising $57,000 for cancer research. But instead of keeping the $2,500 prize for himself, he gave it to Sergio Garcia, a senior at nearby Anderson High School, who beat leukemia.
"It was something really nice that he did for me and I didn't even know him," Garcia said in an interview with ABC News.
"We've became really good friends after that. [I plan] to pay some of my tuition for college."
>> Related: 11-year-old cancer survivor commits suicide after relentless bullying, family says
Garcia, now cancer-free, says he’s grateful for friends like Bradley.
He plans on attending Austin Community College before transferring to a larger school.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself