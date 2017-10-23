Texas high schooler pulls off ‘superhuman’ volleyball play

And they say we weren’t meant to fly. Much less while returning a volleyball crosscourt.

A senior at North Texas’ Decatur High School, Autumn Finney, is receiving a lot of attention after video of her completing an impressive volleyball return made the rounds online.

Deadspin called the play “superhuman,” and Sports Illustrated tweeted out a clip of the return calling it “simply preposterous.”

You can watch the feat from a few different angles below:

“This is a point that normal high schoolers should not be able to win,” Deadspin said.

What did Finney have to say of her save? She told Volleyball Mag, “I honestly don’t remember doing it.” Reportedly Finney is also a long jumper, something she thinks may have come in handy during the play.

“I remember I saw Mallory hit the ball, and then Tayte made a great dig and I was like, ‘I can’t let that go.’ That was such an effort and she was on the ground and I had to jump over her. And then I thought, ‘This ball has to go that way and I’m flying this way and how am I gonna do it?’”

Sounds like Finney was no less impressed by her feat than those who witnessed it.