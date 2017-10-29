Listen Live
cloudy-day
65°
H 68
L 46

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
65°
Clear
H 68° L 46°
  • cloudy-day
    65°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 68° L 46°
  • clear-night
    59°
    Evening
    Clear. H 68° L 46°
  • clear-night
    47°
    Morning
    Clear. H 59° L 38°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Teens threw shopping cart, tire iron off overpass before rock that killed passenger
Close

Teens threw shopping cart, tire iron off overpass before rock that killed passenger

Teens Charged In Death Of Man Killed By Rock Thrown From Overpass

Teens threw shopping cart, tire iron off overpass before rock that killed passenger

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. -  In the weeks before a 6-pound rock was thrown from an overpass, killing a passenger in a van, a group of Michigan teenagers arrested in the case had allegedly thrown other dangerous items from overpasses, Genesee County’s sheriff said.

>> Read more trending news

Sheriff Robert Pickell told People magazine that the teens had thrown a shopping cart, chair and tire iron off other overpasses in the metro Flint area.

“There’s a continuing behavior,” Pickell said.

“These [aren’t] pranks. They’re deliberate, intentional actions that knowingly could hurt people,” he said.

Kyle Anger, who turns 18 this week, Alexzander Miller, 15, Trevor Gray, 15, Mikadyn Payne, 16, and Mark Sekelsky, 16, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Kenneth White.

Pickell said the teens threw more than a dozen rocks off an overpass over Interstate 75 on Oct. 18, damaging multiple vehicles before the rock that killed White was thrown, People reported.

Police have not revealed which teen threw the rock that killed White.

>> Related: 5 teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in rock-throwing death

The five youths, who are charged as adults, then went to McDonald’s, he said.

Terray Sylvester/AP
Judge William Crawford speaks during the arraignment of five Michigan teenagers charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on Interstate 75, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Genesee County District Court in downtown Flint, Mich. Crawford denied bond to the teens aged 15 through 17 who are being charged as adults.
Close

MI Judge

Photo Credit: Terray Sylvester/AP
Judge William Crawford speaks during the arraignment of five Michigan teenagers charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on Interstate 75, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Genesee County District Court in downtown Flint, Mich. Crawford denied bond to the teens aged 15 through 17 who are being charged as adults.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Puerto Rico Governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish Energy power restoration deal
    Puerto Rico Governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish Energy power restoration deal
    After days of questions about the awarding of a $300 million, no bid contract to a small firm from Montana to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, the Governor of Puerto Rico on Sunday said it was time to cancel the contract between Whitefish Energy and the Puerto Rican electrical authority. “There can be no distraction that alters the commitment to restore the electrical system as quickly as possible,” Gov. Ricardo Rossello said on Sunday morning, as he moved to ask for mutual aid from the U.S. mainland to fix his island’s decimated power grid. “I have given instructions to immediately coordinate with the states of Florida and New York,” to bring in power crews to help restore electricity to the island,” the Governor added. The latest updates from the Puerto Rican government show that almost 70 percent of the island remains without power; the storm made landfall on the island on September 20. No puede haber distracción alguna que altere el compromiso de levantar el sistema eléctrico lo más rápido posible. pic.twitter.com/dS2wo32bAH — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 29, 2017 The move came as the Congress has already been asking questions about the deal – more than interested by the fact that Whitefish Energy had only two full-time employees at the time that Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico in September. Last week, the White House, the Interior Department, and FEMA all denied playing any role in the selection of the company, which is located in the same home town in Montana as Interior Secretary of Ryan Zinke. “The federal government as I said has nothing to do with this contract or the process,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This was something solely determined by the Puerto Rican government.” Questions have been raised not only about the selection of the firm, but also details of the Whitefish Energy contract, which say that no oversight is allowed by federal officials or the government of Puerto Rico. He impartido instrucciones para que de inmediato se coordine con los estados de Florida y Nueva York para reforzar brigadas @AEEONLINE pic.twitter.com/bxLgrU4uMC — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 29, 2017
  • Pizza delivery man saves the day
    Pizza delivery man saves the day
    A pizza delivery man helped Tulsa officers bust a counterfeit money ring recently. Police tell us the driver was given four counterfeit bills. After returning to his place of employment, he recognized the bills were phony and called police. Officers ended up arresting Randy Sartin at an east Tulsa motel. Inside the room, officers recovered around $1,000 dollars in counterfeit cash and a gun. Coincidentally, Sarting was out on on bond for possession of a sawed-off shotgun. Additionally, employees at the motel told investigators he tried to pay for his room with counterfeit bills, but they wouldn’t let him.  The bills were said to be missing the security strip and the water mark.   Sartin has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
  • Warm temperatures return to Tulsa on Sunday
    Warm temperatures return to Tulsa on Sunday
    Don't let the early morning cool temperatures get you down. National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad McGavick says the sun will come out today and conditions will be perfect for outdoor activities. “Skies will be clear and we’ll have a quick warm-up today,” McGavick said.  “Temperatures are actually going to climb all the way up into the 70s.” For reference, today’s high is right around normal for this time of year.   NWS reports the low Sunday night will be near 46 degrees.   To start your work week on Monday, expect sunny skies and a high close to 60 degrees.  
  • GOP tax reform – a real reform bill could mean a lot of tax changes
    GOP tax reform – a real reform bill could mean a lot of tax changes
    The debate so far on the still-secret Republican tax reform plan in Congress has centered on broad and easily understood issues – the number of income tax brackets, boiling down the forms to the size of a postcard, maybe ending big deductions like that for state and local taxes – but that ignores so many other issues which could be packed into the GOP tax bill due out November 1. “One major goal of tax reform is to make the code simpler, fairer, and flatter,” House Republicans stated in their initial outline – and that means getting rid of loopholes, deductions and tax breaks. What should you look for next week when the bill is made public? 1. The big ticket items. Maybe the biggest flash point right now is what’s known as SALT – the state and local tax deduction. It’s estimated that about 30 percent of taxpayers who itemize their deductions use SALT, all around the country, though more often in the big city corridor from Boston to New York to Washington, D.C. A number of GOP lawmakers from New York and New Jersey have made it clear they will not vote for a tax reform bill that does away with the state and local tax deduction – and there are almost enough of them to scuttle a GOP tax bill immediately. Republicans have been working on a deal to possibly limit the deduction instead. Along with the home mortgage interest deduction, SALT is seen by some as a political third rail. SALT rebels couldn’t take down budget but claim they still have juice to change tax plan Rep MacArthur, R-NJ: “This isn’t over” — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) October 26, 2017 2. Other popular deductions could go. If you look at IRS Schedule A, you quickly see it’s about a lot more than just state and local taxes. If the GOP is really going to offer a tax reform plan that has dramatically lower rates and fewer deductions, then a lot of these have to go. Medical and Dental expenses. Gifts to charity, investment interest, casualty and theft losses, unreimbursed job expenses, tax preparation fees, gambling losses, and more. Remember, if it is true tax reform that gets rid of deductions, loopholes, tax breaks and carve-outs – and you want true simplification – this is one place to start. But it would certainly create some controversy; those deductions are there because a lot of people already take advantage of them. 3. But wait, there’s more. It’s so easy to talk about tax reform – almost everyone is for the concept of tax reform – but few lawmakers ever follow up with a real bill to achieve it. Three years ago, former Congressman Dave Camp (R-MI) unveiled a full tax reform bill, which might give us some clues as to what the GOP will do this time around. Among the most popular phrases in that legislation is something with these two words: “Repeal of.” Again, if you are doing real tax reform, you are trying to repeal big chunks of the tax code, and that means taking away tax breaks from individuals and businesses. Do you repeal the deduction for interest on education loans? Repeal the credit for first-time home buyers? Do you limit charitable contributions? Here’s just one little screenshot from that 2014 reform bill – change is coming. 4. Remember, it won’t just be individuals. For businesses, they face the same issue with a tax reform bill. What deductions, exclusions, modifications, limits and more should be zapped from the tax code? Do you get rid of deductions for certain oil refineries? What about deductions for energy efficient commercial buildings? Wind tax credits, solar tax credits, special rules for oil and gas exploration, the timber industry, agriculture, high tech. The targets are almost endless – if you really want to simplify the tax code. The idea is simple – on one hand, the business tax rate goes down, and you get a simpler tax system. But that means a lot of different tax breaks could go down the tubes. Here’s a sampling of what was in that 2014 GOP reform bill on the business side: 5. The lobbyist and lawmaker explosion begins November 1. I have been reporting on Congress for over 30 years. Holding the details of a major bill until the end never really goes down well, no matter which party is cobbling together a huge bill. In 1986, it took 13 months to go from a draft tax reform bill to a signing ceremony at the White House. Republicans want to do that in just seven weeks, with a break for Thanksgiving in between. There are a lot of industry groups wondering what the text of the tax bill will show. There are a lot of lawmakers wondering what the text will have in it. This is a big deal. And there won’t be much time to explain the choices to people/lawmakers/industries that don’t like what they are reading.
  • Female victim gets shot in the face
    Female victim gets shot in the face
    A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face Friday night in Tulsa.  The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in front of a residence near Florence and Woodrow. Tulsa police say she was sitting in a vehicle when another car drove by and someone opened fire. A neighbor happened to drive by moments later. “He sees a lady running around in the yard who had just been shot and needed help,” police said.   He tried to take the victim to the hospital, but ended up stopping at the QuikTrip near Admiral and Delaware for help. The victims injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. As of early Saturday morning, no arrests have been made.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.