National
Teens that missed prom due to accident get second chance to dance
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Four teenagers in western Michigan will be getting a second chance to attend their high school prom after an automobile accident prevented them from attending, WXMI reported.

Brooke Miller and her friend, Tiffany Schippa, were driving to take prom photos with their dates. 

“I was really excited because it was my first prom,” said Miller, a junior at Hamilton High School.

Schippa said the brakes went out in her car, causing her to run a stop sign. The teens were T-boned by another vehicle and spent the night at a hospital, WXMI reported.

“I bought the car two days before prom and the brakes went out," Schippa told WXMI. “We went through a stop sign and (the other vehicle) hit us going pretty fast. We spun around six or seven times and ended up in a ditch.”

The teens never made it to the dance, but some volunteers in the community. Miller’s father, Chad Miller, posted on Facebook, asking what could be done for the teens. The post went viral and a second prom has been scheduled for June 9, WXMI reported.

“Being a father myself, I have three kids and I have a daughter and I wouldn't want her to miss her prom,” said Josh Keedy, marketing director for Hometown Battles, a group that helps veterans in need. “To me it was kind of personal, to say that it's really important these kids do this. We will try to do everything we can for them to make this happen.”

“I told Chad with everything you've done for the veterans organization and your son being a current service member, let us help out,” Nate Koehn, president of Hometown Battles, told WXMI. “Let me find a way that our organization can help you out.”

The second prom will be free of charge and will be held at the Trestle Center in Hamilton, WXMI reported. So far, 100 of the teens’ classmates plan to attend.

“We're just getting more and more excited as we go,” Schippa told WXMI. “It's more exciting than the real prom. Everybody gets a second prom and we get our first prom.”

In addition to a free prom, the girls are going to be getting free hair and makeup and their dates are getting free tuxedo rentals, since theirs were cut off and ruined in the accident. 

Posted by Brooke Miller on Thursday, June 1, 2017

