Teen makes prom gown hours before big dance

No dress, no problem.

A California teen decided at the last minute to change her mind and attend her school prom after her friend decided she wanted to go to the big dance, but not without a date.

So what does a teen do when there’s no time to find, buy and alter a gown? She decided to make her own.

Shami Oshun, 17, who has been sewing since she was 8, found $15 worth of purple tulle and started sculpting her creation, seeing where the fabric took her and working the morning of prom day, The Huffington Post reported.

Proms tomorrow. This going to be a thread of me attempting to make a dress the night before 😂 pic.twitter.com/04KogHxc6B — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017

She used a base of a tube-top dress she had made before and attached the new gown. She also added dark purple flowers from another design from years before.

Shami ended up having to cut off the bottom of the dress because the flowers were too heavy for the delicate netting. But she’s not going to let it go to waste, saving the extra fabric for a new creation, The Huffington Post reported.

I had to let you guys know that the flowers were to heavy for the fabric I used so I chopped the dress mid prom😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/aHT4c2iG7D — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 30, 2017

If you like what she came up with, you can check out her website, shamioshun.com, where she sells her designs.