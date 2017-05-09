Teen gets year's worth of chicken nuggets for breaking retweet record

The teen who wanted free chicken nuggets for year is finally getting to place that order -- and all he needed was a couple million retweets.

Carter Wilkerson, 16, of Nevada, fell short of the 18 million retweets Wendy’s wanted, but the company is still giving him the nuggets. Wilkerson has been working at this goal since April and now has the most retweets of all time at 3.5 million.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

The fast-food chain said it is also donating $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which is dedicated to finding homes for foster care children.

Up until now Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar selfie had the most retweets with 3.4 million.