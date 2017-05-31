Ted Nugent under fire for saying he would ‘do anything’ for America

Musician Ted Nugent is no stranger to odd displays of patriotism.
Nugent appeared Wednesday morning, on a “FOX & Friends” to discuss a potential run for Senate.
“There’s no limit to what I’d be willing to do to help make this country great,” he said.
Fox News tweeted a link to Nugent’s interview, along with the quote.
Ted Nugent: There's 'no limit to what I'd be willing to do to help make this country great' #ProudAmerican https://t.co/XWDwdpqrkv— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 29, 2017
MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who loves to dabble in online savagery, reminded Nugent that he was also popular for allegedly soiling his pants to avoid the Vietnam draft:
Except serve in Vietnam. https://t.co/mg81P5dkj7— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 31, 2017
People were in awe of the swipe:
Damn, @TedNugent, this is a scorcher. You okay over there? Remember to run cool water over the burn area.— Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) May 31, 2017
Others argued about Nugent’s service in the thread:
Choosing to fight for your country is honorable!— lynn e thomas (@lynnethomas7) May 31, 2017
Instituting a draft for war is immoral.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself