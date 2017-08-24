Teacher fired for allegedly 'dragging' kindergartner across gym

An Ohio teacher was terminated after he reportedly “grabbed a student by the wrist during gym class at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center, twisted his arm, and dragged him across the gym floor,” according to a letter detailing Dayton Public Schools' accusations.

David Cameron was accused of dragging the kindergarten boy “on or about” Nov. 28, 2016, according to a March 15 letter DPS Treasurer Hiwot Abraha wrote Cameron detailing the specifications of the grounds for termination.

The school board approved a resolution to terminate Cameron during Tuesday night’s meeting. Attempts to reach Cameron for this story at a telephone number listed online were not successful.

The Dayton Daily News obtained the letter using Ohio’s public records laws.

“The kindergarten student expressed that you were hurting him, yet you did not release him,” the letter states. “On Feb. 23, 2017, you were present at an administrative hearing regarding the charges and specifications surrounding this matter. It was noted in the hearing that you have been counseled previously regarding appropriate student disciplinary procedures.”

Cameron initially requested a hearing before a referee appointed by the Ohio Department of Education, according to the resolution from the meeting. But the document says Cameron “withdrew his request and waived any right to a hearing” before the Aug. 2 meeting.

Cameron was placed on leave for several months after the incident.

A 2014-15 staff roster for Fairview PreK-8 School lists Cameron as a physical education teacher. A 2016-17 staff roster lists Cameron as the physical education teacher at Rosa Parks ELC.

Cameron earned $65,006 in base compensation in 2016, according to the Dayton Daily News I-Team Payroll Project.

