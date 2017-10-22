Teacher duct tapes 5th graders mouths shut to keep them quiet

A substitute teacher at an elementary school in Killeen, Texas, has lost her job after allegedly duct-taping fifth-graders mouths shut to keep them quiet, according to news outlets.

The incident, which lasted for several minutes, involved 10 students at Maxdale Elementary School, ABC News reported. Three additional students also placed duct tape over their own mouths after their classmates mouth were duct-taped.

“She had an idea where some kids would line up in a line and she would duct tape their mouths,” fifth-grader Andy Hernandez told KRON.

The students were checked out by a school nurse and school officials later called child protective services.

The students were not injured by the tape, but the Killeen Independent School District launched an investigation and later banned the teacher from campus.

“The substitute teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and barred from the campus as a result of this outrageous and unconscionable behavior,” the district said in a statement, KRON reported.

“The school leadership notified child protective services of the event, and we will work closely in support of any additional investigation by law enforcement as needed,” district officials said.

The school’s principal called the parents of the children involved to inform them of the incident, KRON reported.