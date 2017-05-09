Tuesday is national Teacher Appreciation Day and some restaurants and retailers are offering “freebies” and deals to the country’s educators.

Many of the deals and freebies are not limited to Tuesday, the celebration of teachers goes on the rest of the week as well, and so do most of the deals.

Here’s a list: :

Adobe: Teachers and students can take 60 percent off a Creative Cloud purchase.

Aerosoles: Aerosoles is giving teachers 15 percent off any shoes priced $39.99 or higher.

Apple: Save up to $200 on Macs with education pricing.

Banana Republic: Teachers and students can get 15 percent off their full-price purchase when they show a student or teacher ID. (Not valid at Bananas Republic Factory stores.)

Barnes & Noble: Get 25 percent off during Educator Appreciation Week and 20 percent off the rest of the year.

Bose: Teachers get up to 15 percent off most of its products.

Costco: Teachers who sign up for a new membership online will get $50 in exclusive savings.

Dollar Tree: A valid school ID gets teachers 10 percent off their total purchase.

Hanes: Teachers and retired educators can save 10 percent on purchases from Hanes.com, Champion.com, OneHanesPlace.com and JustMySize.com.

JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store: Get a Teacher Rewards discount card and save 15 percent on purchases every day. The deal is good for in-store and online purchases.

J.Crew: Both teachers and college students can get 15 percent off a purchase with a valid ID. The offer is good at J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and J.Crew Mercantile stores only. This offer cannot be used for online orders.

The Limited: Get 15 percent off in-store purchases when you show a school ID.

Michael’s: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases every day at Michael’s.

Microsoft: Microsoft is offering a free download of Microsoft Office 365 for teachers and students.

Old Navy: Teachers can take 20 percent their entire purchase during Teacher Appreciation Week.

MOD Pizza: Free pizza or salad on Tuesday.

PDQ: On Tuesday, teachers can get 50 percent off their entire check. A valid ID is required.

The Scholastic Store: Teachers can download 100 free printables and five free posters.

Staples: Sign up for the Teacher Rewards Program and get 5 percent back in rewards and 10 percent back on teaching and art supplies.

Talbots: Teachers can save 15 percent on regular priced items every day at Talbots. A valid teacher ID is required for the discount.