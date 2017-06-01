Teacher accused of 2 1/2-year relationship with student 'felt trapped'

A former high school football coach and star player at the University of Georgia faced a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Only WSBTV.com was there when Mikey Henderson’s co-workers, family and his girlfriend came to his defense in court.

“Mr. Henderson is one of the most selfless employees at Parkview High School,” said Mike Demorest, one of Henderson’s co-workers.

Henderson resigned earlier this month, when police confronted him with the allegations that he carried on a 2 1/2-year sexual relationship with a student.

He was immediately charged and has been in jail since.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about my interactions with Mr. Henderson,” one teacher said.

Henderson's attorney said his client didn't know how to get out of the relationship.

“He said he just sort of felt trapped,” Henderson’s attorney said. “He didn’t know what to do or how to get out of it, so it just continued.”

Police say the now-graduated high school student told friends about the relationship earlier this year after Henderson stopped meeting her for the rendezvous.

“She was going to be the one seeking out communication,” Henderson’s attorney said.

On Wednesday, over the prosecutor’s objections, the judge set bond for Henderson at $25,000. Neither he nor any friends can contact the victim or witnesses.