National
Tattoo parlor offers to remove gang and hate-related tattoos at no charge
Tattoo parlor offers to remove gang and hate-related tattoos at no charge

Tattoo parlor offers to remove gang and hate-related tattoos at no charge
Photo Credit: Marco_Piunti/Getty Images/iStockphoto
(Getty File Photo)

Tattoo parlor offers to remove gang and hate-related tattoos at no charge

By: FOX23.com

The Parlour Hair and Ink in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, is hosting an event to cover up any gang or hate-related tattoos for free.

Store owner Jamy Magee said individual political beliefs don't matter to them and they will help anyone with their heart in the right place.

"I think this is a great way to move forward. We can help cover up the past and have them walk out of here with the past in the past," Magee said.

The tattoo removal is scheduled to start at noon on Sept. 12. They will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food and water will be available to those waiting in line.

  • Did someone hack U.S. Navy ships that crashed?
    Did someone hack U.S. Navy ships that crashed?
    Some think that two U.S. Navy ships that recently crashed might have been hacked. Two different cyber-security experts told Fox News they think there’s more going on here than just human error. And one says it would be a pretty big coincidence that both incidents happened in waters where tensions often run high with China. One Navy official told Fox News there was no cyber-sabotage. But Admiral John Richardson tweeted they're considering all possibilities, although he says there no evidence of hacking so far. You can read more about the story here.
  • Race element raised in Kepler murder case
    Race element raised in Kepler murder case
    The lengthy murder trial for a former Tulsa police officer, accused in the death of his daughter’s boyfriend, just got even more complicated. Shannon Kepler now says prosecutors can't try him because he's a member of a Native American tribe. Attorneys for Kepler also argue that the slaying happened on tribal land of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.  If the court agrees, the case could be moved from state to federal court.  This will be the fourth trial.
  • Before American Legion, Trump urges unity to conquer American political divisions
    Before American Legion, Trump urges unity to conquer American political divisions
    A day after a scorching attack on the news media and Republicans in the Senate, President Trump used a speech to an American Legion convention to call for unity in America, arguing there is “no division too deep for us to heal,” as the President signed into law the latest bipartisan bill from Congress to reform work at the VA. “We are not defined by the color of our skin, the figure on our paycheck, or the party of our politics,” Mr. Trump said in Reno, Nevada. Unlike his campaign rally on Tuesday night in Phoenix, the President stuck to his script, repeatedly urging Americans to come together on a variety of issues. “We are one people, with one home, and one great flag,” Mr. Trump said. Pres. Trump: 'It is time to heal the wounds that divide us…we are one people, with one home, and one great flag.' https://t.co/c8WxE0BwjS pic.twitter.com/xztrew1eD8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 23, 2017 The President made no mention of the controversy over his remarks after recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which he devoted extensive time to address at his Tuesday rally in Arizona; the closest he came was a mention that seemingly referred to questions about Confederate monuments. “You teach young Americans to have pride in our history, so they will have confidence in our future,” Mr. Trump said. “History and culture are so important.” After his remarks, the President signed the latest bipartisan bill from Congress into law that seeks to make new reforms at the Veterans Affairs Department – this bill changes the appeals process for vets, to make sure they aren’t left waiting on benefits decisions for months on end. Mr. Trump said it’s all part of his effort to make sure the VA treats veterans with respect. “We’ll look at them and say, ‘You’re fired,’” Pres. Trump says of VA employees who don’t do their jobs appropriately https://t.co/JIPfT6JLvE — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 23, 2017
  • Pittsburgh police searching for wig-wearing bank robber
    Pittsburgh police searching for wig-wearing bank robber
    Pittsburgh police and FBI agents are trying to find a bank robber who wore an unkempt woman's wig to disguise himself. Despite the suspect's goofy appearance, authorities are concerned because the man also had a knife when he approached a teller at the Dollar Bank in the city's South Side on Monday morning. The suspect also wore sunglasses. He is described as a white man about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet and weighing between 150 pounds and 160 pounds. Authorities say the man was carrying a blue bag and ran away with an unspecified amount of money.
  • New app can “force” your kids to answer their cell phone
    New app can “force” your kids to answer their cell phone
    One dad was so tired of his son ignoring his calls and texts he’s decided to take matters, and his son’s phone freedom into his own hands.  Nick Herbert developed the app ReplyASAP.  It will take control of a cellphone’s screen and sounds an alarm, even if the phone is set to silent, forcing the phone’s user to answer the call and unlock the device, Good Housekeeping reported. >> Read more trending news  The app also sends a read receipt when the receiver has opened the message. The app, which currently is only available on Google Play, is free, as is the first connection. There are in-app purchases that will cost phone owners between  99 cents and $13.99. Herbert is developing an iOS version.  Good Housekeeping pointed out that there are other apps available now that will allow parents to lock their child’s device if they don’t respond quickly enough. You can also set a read receipt if you go to settings in the standard Messages app.
