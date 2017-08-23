The Parlour Hair and Ink in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, is hosting an event to cover up any gang or hate-related tattoos for free.

Store owner Jamy Magee said individual political beliefs don't matter to them and they will help anyone with their heart in the right place.

"I think this is a great way to move forward. We can help cover up the past and have them walk out of here with the past in the past," Magee said.

The tattoo removal is scheduled to start at noon on Sept. 12. They will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food and water will be available to those waiting in line.