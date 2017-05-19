Swan chases Florida police officer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police officers face all types of dangers, but on Wednesday, it was a swan.
Darrell Harbin and his girlfriend captured a swan chasing an Orlando police officer at Lake Eola.
In the video that Harbin posted on Twitter, the swan briskly goes after the officer, who circles a black truck. At one point, the officer also pulls out his camera, records the incident and jogs away when the swan became more aggressive.
Harbin told Channel 9 that he and his girlfriend were out for a run when they witnessed the playful encounter.
Orlando police also tweeted Harbin’s video and told the swan to leave the officer alone.
@HLNTV @RobinMeade Goose assaulting an officer in Orlando, FL. LaKe Eola Park. pic.twitter.com/EwlXZZfkQU— Darrell Harbin (@DHarb12) May 19, 2017
Another officer can be heard laughing in the video as he recorded his partner being chased by the swan.
SWAN PURSUIT: From a slightly different vantage point than @DHarb12 camera. You're welcome. Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/yrezG8qJ1q— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 19, 2017
“We can’t overstate the hazards our officers face on the job,” OPD said in a tweet.
Hey Swan! Leave our officer alone! Thanks to @DHarb12 for posting....we can't overstate the hazards our officers face on the job! https://t.co/sPT5ueGIwE— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 19, 2017
