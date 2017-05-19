Listen Live
National
Swan chases Florida police officer
Swan chases Florida police officer

Swan chases Florida police officer
Photo Credit: Warren Little/Getty Images
A swan. (Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Swan chases Florida police officer

By: WFTV.com
Photo Credit: Warren Little/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. -  Police officers face all types of dangers, but on Wednesday, it was a swan.

Darrell Harbin and his girlfriend captured a swan chasing an Orlando police officer at Lake Eola.

In the video that Harbin posted on Twitter, the swan briskly goes after the officer, who circles a black truck. At one point, the officer also pulls out his camera, records the incident and jogs away when the swan became more aggressive.

>> Read more trending news

Harbin told Channel 9 that he and his girlfriend were out for a run when they witnessed the playful encounter.

Orlando police also tweeted Harbin’s video and told the swan to leave the officer alone.

Another officer can be heard laughing in the video as he recorded his partner being chased by the swan.

“We can’t overstate the hazards our officers face on the job,” OPD said in a tweet.

  • Deadly Ebola cases climb in Congo
    Deadly Ebola cases climb in Congo
    The World Health Organization says Congo now faces 29 suspected cases of the deadly Ebola virus. WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier on Friday said the number includes two laboratory-confirmed deaths. Officials announced the outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever a week ago in a remote area of northern Congo. Lindmeier says Congo authorities and its health partners are monitoring another 416 people who could have come into contact with the suspected cases. The Ebola outbreak is the eighth in Congo since 1976.
  • MEN STEAL PORSCHE WITH KEY-SWITCHING TACTIC
    MEN STEAL PORSCHE WITH KEY-SWITCHING TACTIC
    The owners of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Ohio is offering a $10,000 reward to catch three men who used a key-switching tactic to steal a Porsche SUV, WJW reported. >> Read more trending news  Bernie Moreno Companies of North Olmsted said three men came into their Mercedes-Benz dealership on May 6 and asked to look at a used Porsche, general manager Helder Rosa told Cleveland.com. They asked the sales consultant for the key, so that they could turn the car on 'to hear what it sounds like,' WJW reported. However, the key they returned to the salesman was an identical, fake key. The trio returned later that night and stole the car, WJW reported. The company has now installed LoJack theft recovery systems, Cleveland.com reported.
  • Joe Biden says he could be open to presidential run
    Joe Biden says he could be open to presidential run
    Former Vice President Joe Biden might seek the highest office in the land, but he has yet to make a firm decision. While speaking Thursday at the SALT Conference in Las Vegas, he told the crowd htat “he may very well run” for president in 2020, Newsweek reported. He said he didn’t think that Hillary Clinton, who ended up as the Democratic nominee and lost to President Donald Trump, was the right candidate, the magazine reported. “I thought I was the correct candidate,” Biden said. Biden announced in October 2015 that he was not going to run for president in the last election season, but he has been quietly voicing his regret since then over not running against Clinton. Biden and his family were still reeling after the death of his son, Beau, who succumbed to cancer in May 2015, CNN reported. If he decides to throw his hat into the ring, it wouldn’t be his first run. He campaigned for president in 1987, but had to cut his bid short he was accused of plagiarism, to which he later admitted, CNN reported. He ran a second time in 2007, but ended up losing to President Barack Obama. Biden would be almost 78 if he decided to run in the next presidential election cycle in 2020. In a recent poll by the Democratic firm Public Policy Polling, Biden was shown to have the best chance of beating Trump if the election were held today. He would beat Trump in the hypothetical election by 14 percentage points. Bernie Sanders came in second, hypothetically beating Trump by 13 points.
  • Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting case, reports say
    Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting case, reports say
    A former Democratic congressman who was brought down over sexting scandals is scheduled to plead guilty Friday. Anthony Weiner will plead guilty in federal court to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, two unnamed sources told The New York Times. >> Read more trending news  Weiner’s expected guilty plea is part of a plea agreement. He was in FBI custody Friday morning after turning himself in, ABC News reported. An investigation was launched last September into reports that Weiner had been sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, The Times reported. Weiner resigned from Congress in June 2011 after explicit pictures in an unrelated case became public, CNN reported.
  • Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    A Louisiana women’s sudden death the day after giving birth has left her family, including her partner and the father of her child, devastated and mourning her loss. Sarah Bertrand, 29, gave birth to her new baby, Julian, on May 9. The next day she was dead. >> Read more trending news “Just over 24 hours later… Sarah died of a pulmonary embolism that stopped her heart instantly,” the baby’s father and Bertrand’s partner Jean Luc Montou wrote on a GoFundMe page. Montou shared photos to Facebook of Sarah holding her newborn at the hospital, surrounded by her family. “I had never seen her so strong, so confident, and so joyful as when she held her new baby,” Montou said.  “While she will be missed so much, I want to honor her memory by raising Julian to be the best man I can make him, but it will be so hard with her sudden loss.” Bertrand’s funeral was held on Tuesday. Montou is still grieving, writing on Facebook that her loss “still stings deep.” “It still feels unfair, and I still feel helpless without her. The world is definitely a dark place without Sarah for us.” Montou launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with funeral expenses and the cost of raising his newborn alone. >> Related: Mother with cancer dies a day after delivering twins So far the campaign has raised more than $11,000, $3,000 more than the original goal.
