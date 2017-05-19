Swan chases Florida police officer

Police officers face all types of dangers, but on Wednesday, it was a swan.

Darrell Harbin and his girlfriend captured a swan chasing an Orlando police officer at Lake Eola.

In the video that Harbin posted on Twitter, the swan briskly goes after the officer, who circles a black truck. At one point, the officer also pulls out his camera, records the incident and jogs away when the swan became more aggressive.

Harbin told Channel 9 that he and his girlfriend were out for a run when they witnessed the playful encounter.

Orlando police also tweeted Harbin’s video and told the swan to leave the officer alone.

Another officer can be heard laughing in the video as he recorded his partner being chased by the swan.

SWAN PURSUIT: From a slightly different vantage point than @DHarb12 camera. You're welcome. Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/yrezG8qJ1q — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 19, 2017

“We can’t overstate the hazards our officers face on the job,” OPD said in a tweet.