Suspicious suitcase found at Pulse nightclub not hazardous, police say

Update 10 a.m. June 2: Firefighters opened a suspicious suitcase found at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on Friday morning and determined that it was not hazardous.

Original story: A small suspicious suitcase was found Friday morning at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, officials said.

Investigators said a small children's suitcase was found outside the north side of the club.

Responding to Pulse investigating suspicious device. S. Orange Ave closing North and Southbound. W. Kaley St, East and West. — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017

The investigation of the item caused the partial closure of South Orange Avenue at East Kaley Avenue. An adjacent Einstein Bros. Bagels was evacuated.

We can now see the suitcase the bomb squad is investigating on the front side of Pulse. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Idci49bhf6 — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 2, 2017

No other details were given.

Pulse nightclub was last year the scene of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001. Authorities said Omar Mateen, 29, opened fire at the club on June 12, 2016, killing 49 people and wounding 53 others.